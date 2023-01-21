ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

What is a handicap in golf and what’s a professional golfer’s handicap?

By Daniel Nuttman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RjHlt_0kMkER9O00

GOLF is a popular sport amongst many different ages and abilities, both for the skill required as well as the social aspect.

Most amateur golfers use a handicap system, so that the game can remain competitive for all players involved, regardless of ability. This is all you need to know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pgk1l_0kMkER9O00
A handicap in golf is designed to level the playing field, regardless of ability

What is a handicap in golf?

A handicap in golf is used in accordance with a player's ability to create a more even playing field.

The better the golfer is, the lower the handicap will be.

For example, a player with a handicap of two is better than a player with a handicap of 10.

Men usually start on a handicap of 28, whilst women start on 36.

The way a handicap works will depend on whether you are playing stroke play or match play golf.

Match play golf is essentially where you play to win each hole, rather than performances on holes having an effect on the final total.

This can be seen in event such as the Ryder cup or The world matchplay.

Basically, the player wins the most holes will win the match.

In a singles match between a player with a handicap of 10 and a player with a handicap of 18, the lower handicap will give the 18 handicap eight strokes.

Handicaps are also calculated in terms of course rating.

The Course Rating shows how hard the course is for a scratch golfer. A scratch golfer is defined as a player who can play the course with a course handicap of zero.

What is a professional golfer's handicap?

The average handicap for a professional golfer would be +5.4 if they reported their scores.

This information was obtained from the top professional golfers results after 100 rounds between 2016 and 2020.

Their scores were then calculated to see what their handicap would have been.

Who has the best handicap in golf?

The highest possible handicap that a player can have is 54.

This means that the player in question will be given 54 shots extra to complete their holes in par.

At the end of the round, golfers usually subtract the 54 shots from their round in order to judge what their actual score would have been.

Comments / 2

sideways 3
3d ago

my handicap is my wife-she is not convinced that I have to play at least four times a week to keep my swingers card!

Reply
3
Related
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Golf Digest

Undercover Caddie: A drinking problem wrecked my player relationship and nearly ended my career

Drinking cost me my job on the PGA Tour. How did it happen? It’s like that Hemingway line: “Gradually, then suddenly.”. I always thought I had a safe relationship with alcohol. My first beer was in college, and it’s not like I was vertical on a keg every weekend. I might have a six-pack every Friday and Saturday night. I know that qualifies as binge drinking now, but back then, and compared to a lot of other college students, that was considered moderate.
Golf Channel

Iron play, brother’s major chase to keep Nelly Korda up at night

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nelly Korda double-crossed a couple irons shots this week at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. She can’t remember the last time she’d done that. “I just wasn't hitting it good,” Korda said Sunday at Lake Nona after starting her season with a...
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

Breaking down the most heated (and dumbest) debate in golf

Golfers employ a number of different styles with the putter, but let’s agree we all do at least one thing the same: at the end of the hole, we stick our putter back in our bag. But wait, that’s not true, either. Some people have caddies, for instance, so...
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing

A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Rahm has a chance to complete a rare PGA Tour feat (that Tiger Woods accomplished 14 times)

Plain and simple, Jon Rahm is on an absolute heater right now. The 28-year-old has won four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week’s American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions two weeks prior. This week Rahm is in the Farmers Insurance Open field at Torrey Pines in San Diego and is looking for a rare three-peat.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
983K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy