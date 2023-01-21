DARPA Extends Response Date for Strategic Technology Office RFI Seeking New Capabilities and Concepts

Read full article on original website
Related
hstoday.us
SAIC Launches New Data Science Platform
Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced the availability of Tenjin, a new low-code to full-code artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) development and orchestration platform. “SAIC recognizes data management is a critical component for government to achieve digital transformation across the public sector,” said Andy Henson, vice president, Innovation...
Comments / 0