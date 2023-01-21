Read full article on original website
Related
hstoday.us
CISA Releases Report for K-12 Schools to Help Address Evolving Cybersecurity Threats
Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released its report and toolkit for K-12 institutions to help them better protect against cybersecurity threats. The report, “Partnering to Safeguard K-12 Organizations from Cybersecurity Threats,” provides recommendations and resources to help K-12 schools and school districts address systemic cybersecurity risk. It also provides insight into the current threat landscape specific to the K-12 community and offers simple steps school leaders can take to strengthen their cybersecurity efforts.
hstoday.us
Motion Capture Tech from Avatar Movies Harnessed for Disease Research
A multi-disciplinary team of researchers has developed a way to monitor the progression of movement disorders using motion capture technology and AI. In two ground-breaking studies, published in Nature Medicine, a cross-disciplinary team of AI and clinical researchers have shown that by combining human movement data gathered from wearable tech with a powerful new medical AI technology they are able to identify clear movement patterns, predict future disease progression and significantly increase the efficiency of clinical trials in two very different rare disorders, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Friedreich’s ataxia (FA).
hstoday.us
GAO Highlights Urgent Federal Cybersecurity Issues
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says most of its recommendations to improve federal cybersecurity have not been implemented. GAO has made about 335 recommendations in public reports since 2010 with respect to establishing a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and performing oversight. As of December 2022, GAO found that approximately 60% of those recommendations have not been implemented. For example, in December 2020, GAO’s review of 23 civilian agencies found that none had fully implemented all of the seven foundational practices for supply chain risk management and that 14 had not implemented any of the practices.
Comments / 0