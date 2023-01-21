Read full article on original website
hstoday.us
SAIC Launches New Data Science Platform
Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced the availability of Tenjin, a new low-code to full-code artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) development and orchestration platform. “SAIC recognizes data management is a critical component for government to achieve digital transformation across the public sector,” said Andy Henson, vice president, Innovation...
hstoday.us
NSA Launches Unprecedented Hiring Effort in 2023
Seeking to grow its workforce in 2023, NSA is undertaking one of its largest hiring surges in 30 years with openings for over 3,000 new employees. NSA’s unique foreign signals intelligence and cybersecurity missions offer U.S. citizens extraordinary opportunities to serve in a wide variety of skill fields including computer science, cybersecurity, math, data science, engineering, intelligence analysis, language analysis, communications, business and accounting. Opportunities are available for entry, mid, and senior level professionals.
hstoday.us
Motion Capture Tech from Avatar Movies Harnessed for Disease Research
A multi-disciplinary team of researchers has developed a way to monitor the progression of movement disorders using motion capture technology and AI. In two ground-breaking studies, published in Nature Medicine, a cross-disciplinary team of AI and clinical researchers have shown that by combining human movement data gathered from wearable tech with a powerful new medical AI technology they are able to identify clear movement patterns, predict future disease progression and significantly increase the efficiency of clinical trials in two very different rare disorders, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Friedreich’s ataxia (FA).
