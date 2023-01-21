ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Shots Ring Out, Leaving Bullet Holes in Manchester, NH Building: Police

A man in Manchester, New Hampshire, was asleep when gunshots rang out, leaving bullet holes in the first floor of a building early Wednesday morning, according to the city's police force. The Manchester Police Department responded to the 430 block of Manchester Street shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday for a...
MANCHESTER, NH
webcenterfairbanks.com

GRAPHIC: Man charged after 7-year-old beaten and burned, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire man is facing felony charges after police say he abused a 7-year-old boy, who was hospitalized with serious injuries. Rainah Reiley, the victim’s mother, says she’s doing all she can to remain strong for her son. She shared a photo of 7-year-old Jaevion, who was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. She says he also has a skull fracture, a brain injury and blunt force trauma to the head.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for stabbing in Nashua

NASHUA — A 60-year-old man was arrested in Nashua early this morning. Police say they arrested James Frye, of Nashua. Frye was arrested for first-degree assault and resisting arrest. On January 23, at approximately 12:40 a.m., police responded to a downtown residential address for the report of a man...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

City man convicted in beating death of homeless man faces up to 30 years in prison

MANCHESTER, NH – A 37-year-old man faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted last week of the beating death of a homeless man in Victory Park in September 2021. A Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District jury on Jan. 19, 2023, found Brandon Gomez, 37, guilty of manslaughter, negligent homicide and first-degree assault in the Sept. 30, 2021, beating death of Brian Berlo, 57, a homeless man.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WMUR.com

Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford

MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
MILFORD, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
FRYEBURG, ME
WMUR.com

Falling branch nearly misses Manchester man clearing snow

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heavy snow and ice from Monday's storm brought down trees and powerlines across New Hampshire and made for some close calls, including for a Manchester who almost got crushed by a falling tree limb. Tal Hagbi was clearing snow from his stairs when a branch...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Diocese of Manchester welcomes Tara Bishop as Communications Director

MANCHESTER, NH – The Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, has hired Tara Bishop of Manchester as Communications Director. She is responsible for sharing the news and ministerial works of the Church and serves as Diocesan spokesperson. Bishop handles media relations, oversees print and online communications, and supports the public relations efforts of the Diocese of Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy