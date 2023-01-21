MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire man is facing felony charges after police say he abused a 7-year-old boy, who was hospitalized with serious injuries. Rainah Reiley, the victim’s mother, says she’s doing all she can to remain strong for her son. She shared a photo of 7-year-old Jaevion, who was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. She says he also has a skull fracture, a brain injury and blunt force trauma to the head.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO