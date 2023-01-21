Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
Woman arrested for abandoning premature newborn in freezing New Hampshire woodsLive Action NewsManchester, NH
Related
nbcboston.com
Shots Ring Out, Leaving Bullet Holes in Manchester, NH Building: Police
A man in Manchester, New Hampshire, was asleep when gunshots rang out, leaving bullet holes in the first floor of a building early Wednesday morning, according to the city's police force. The Manchester Police Department responded to the 430 block of Manchester Street shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday for a...
webcenterfairbanks.com
GRAPHIC: Man charged after 7-year-old beaten and burned, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - A New Hampshire man is facing felony charges after police say he abused a 7-year-old boy, who was hospitalized with serious injuries. Rainah Reiley, the victim’s mother, says she’s doing all she can to remain strong for her son. She shared a photo of 7-year-old Jaevion, who was hospitalized after police say he was seriously burned on his face and body. She says he also has a skull fracture, a brain injury and blunt force trauma to the head.
WMUR.com
Governor's office in touch with DCYF over case of 7-year-old in hospital with serious injuries
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire governor's office said Monday it is in contact with the Division of Children, Youth and Families about the case of a Manchester boy who was allegedly abused by his father and is now in a Boston hospital with serious injuries. Jaevion Riley, 7,...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for stabbing in Nashua
NASHUA — A 60-year-old man was arrested in Nashua early this morning. Police say they arrested James Frye, of Nashua. Frye was arrested for first-degree assault and resisting arrest. On January 23, at approximately 12:40 a.m., police responded to a downtown residential address for the report of a man...
manchesterinklink.com
City man convicted in beating death of homeless man faces up to 30 years in prison
MANCHESTER, NH – A 37-year-old man faces up to 30 years in prison after being convicted last week of the beating death of a homeless man in Victory Park in September 2021. A Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District jury on Jan. 19, 2023, found Brandon Gomez, 37, guilty of manslaughter, negligent homicide and first-degree assault in the Sept. 30, 2021, beating death of Brian Berlo, 57, a homeless man.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Man unable to instigate lethal fight despite hand gestures and jumping side to side
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Logan Lever Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple in the woods is indicted
A Vermont man who stands accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple as they hiked up a trail in April 2022 was indicted by a New Hampshire Grand Jury in connection with the murders. Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, was indicted on several charges in connection with...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A 21-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Springfield early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of an active domestic disturbance in the area of Wall Street at around 12:10 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Isaiah Wakefield, of Springfield, assaulted a household member...
manchesterinklink.com
‘It’s kind of Russian Roulette’: How an animal tranquilizer is adding new risks to street drugs in New Hampshire
Nate Weddle has struggled with heroin addiction for years. He first came to Manchester about four years ago to live in a sober house, and did well there. But moving out on his own was harder than he thought. Since then, he’s gone back and forth between relapse and recovery.
Democratic House whip’s daughter arraigned on assault charge
BOSTON (AP) — The daughter of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark flailed her arms and struck a police officer trying to arrest her for defacing a bandstand in Boston with anti-police slogans over the weekend, a prosecutor said at her arraignment Monday. Riley Dowell, 23, of Melrose, was arraigned in...
WMUR.com
Hanover car crash leads police to $25,000 worth of drugs
Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes her and comes forward with information about her whereabouts.
WMUR.com
Suspect sought after thousands of fentanyl pills found in rental car, police say
HANOVER, N.H. — More than 2,000 fentanyl pills along with 185 grams of methamphetamine were recently seized by Hanover police, who said they're now looking for a suspect in the case. Police said the suspect, Heaven Lee, 24, is known throughout the Northeast. They said they hope someone recognizes...
Dracut man charged with OUI, carrying semi-automatic rifle in back of truck, police say
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon for OUI and multiple gun charges after being found intoxicated in a Tewksbury parking lot, according to authorities. Ronald Charette, 66, of Dracut, was charged with carrying a firearm without a license, operating under the influence of liquor, improper storage of a firearm and possession of a large capacity magazine.
manchesterinklink.com
Police investigate early-morning shooting on Manchester Street after finding bullet holes in building
MANCHESTER, NH – On January 25, 2023, shortly before 2 a.m., Manchester Police responded to 435 Manchester St, for a report of gunshots. Responding officers located multiple bullet holes in the first floor of the building and found several casings on the road in front of the building. Police...
New Hampshire snowmobile crashes leave child, woman seriously injured, officials say
An 11-year-old child was ejected from a snowmobile, knocked unconscious and seriously injured in New Hampshire on Saturday, one of multiple people injured in snowmobile crashes there this weekend, authorities said. The child was riding with an adult when their snowmobile struck a rock, launching both riders from their seats,...
WMUR.com
Victim identified in fatal mobile home fire in Milford
MILFORD, N.H. — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal Milford fire that happened on Friday. ^^ See video from Saturday in the player above. ^^. Patrick Walsh, 65, of Milford, died as a result of smoke inhalation, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's office said. Officials said the manner of his death was accidental.
manchesterinklink.com
Mayors convene with state officials, relay ‘eye-opening’ challenges of homelessness and need for statewide action
MANCHESTER, NH – A meeting held last week between several New Hampshire mayors and state government officials was an important step toward progress in the homelessness crisis, said Mayor Joyce Craig. “I’m grateful that the meeting occurred and I think it was eye-opening for the state to hear directly...
Vehicle found in Maine after hit-and-run in NH near border kills pedestrian
PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Center Conway, New Hampshire has died after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in a hit-and-run near the Maine border. Raymond Bryant, 59, was walking in the direction of Fryeburg, Maine, along the eastbound lane of East Main Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle, Conway Police Department Chief Christopher Mattei said Monday in a news release.
WMUR.com
Falling branch nearly misses Manchester man clearing snow
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The heavy snow and ice from Monday's storm brought down trees and powerlines across New Hampshire and made for some close calls, including for a Manchester who almost got crushed by a falling tree limb. Tal Hagbi was clearing snow from his stairs when a branch...
manchesterinklink.com
Diocese of Manchester welcomes Tara Bishop as Communications Director
MANCHESTER, NH – The Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire, has hired Tara Bishop of Manchester as Communications Director. She is responsible for sharing the news and ministerial works of the Church and serves as Diocesan spokesperson. Bishop handles media relations, oversees print and online communications, and supports the public relations efforts of the Diocese of Manchester.
Comments / 0