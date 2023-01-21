Following a Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (DHS OIG) investigation, a 22-year-old Houstonian has admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. From March of 2020 until December of 2020, Desiree Coleman conspired with others to commit wire fraud by submitting false applications for government assistance. Coleman instructed others on how to defraud government programs and applied for others using false representations. She charged a fee per fraudulent application she filed. Coleman used the internet to conduct the fraudulent schemes and had advertised her services via her Instagram stories. Most of Coleman’s conversations regarding Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and unemployment fraud schemes were conducted via private Instagram messages. Her Instagram page had close to 3,000 followers.

