Retired FBI Executive Charged with Concealing $225,000 in Cash Received from Former Intelligence Officer
Charles F. McGonigal, 54, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office, has been arrested on charges relating to his receipt of $225,000 in cash from an individual who had business interests in Europe and who had been an employee of a foreign intelligence service, while McGonigal was serving as Special Agent in Charge of FBI counterintelligence efforts in the New York Office. McGonigal retired from the FBI in September of 2018.
Four Oath Keepers Found Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy Related to U.S. Capitol Breach
Four members of the Oath Keepers were found guilty today by a jury in the District of Columbia of seditious conspiracy and other charges for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Former Special Agent in Charge of the FBI New York Counterintelligence Division Charged with Violating U.S. Sanctions on Russia
A former Special Agent in Charge of the FBI New York Counterintelligence Division and a former Soviet and Russian diplomat were arrested Saturday on criminal charges related to their alleged violating and conspiring to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and conspiring to commit money laundering and money laundering.
GAO Highlights Urgent Federal Cybersecurity Issues
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says most of its recommendations to improve federal cybersecurity have not been implemented. GAO has made about 335 recommendations in public reports since 2010 with respect to establishing a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and performing oversight. As of December 2022, GAO found that approximately 60% of those recommendations have not been implemented. For example, in December 2020, GAO’s review of 23 civilian agencies found that none had fully implemented all of the seven foundational practices for supply chain risk management and that 14 had not implemented any of the practices.
U.S. Marshals Arrested More Than 75,000 Fugitives in 2022
The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) arrested 75,846 fugitives (28,324 on federal and 47,522 on state and local warrants) in Fiscal Year 2022. On average, the agency arrested 303 fugitives per day (based on 250 operational days). That number breaks down as follows:. Sex offenders – 9,911 (Sex offenses include sexual...
Former Homeland Security Investigations Agent Sentenced for Theft from Agency
Sean M. Nelson, 44, of Mesa, Arizona, was sentenced last week, by United States District Judge Susan R. Bolton to two years of federal probation and ordered to pay $133,999 in restitution to the Department of Homeland Security. Nelson pleaded guilty to Theft of Government Property in October 2022 and agreed to resign from the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) as part of his plea agreement with the government.
Houston Woman Used Instagram to Commit FEMA and Unemployment Fraud
Following a Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General (DHS OIG) investigation, a 22-year-old Houstonian has admitted to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. From March of 2020 until December of 2020, Desiree Coleman conspired with others to commit wire fraud by submitting false applications for government assistance. Coleman instructed others on how to defraud government programs and applied for others using false representations. She charged a fee per fraudulent application she filed. Coleman used the internet to conduct the fraudulent schemes and had advertised her services via her Instagram stories. Most of Coleman’s conversations regarding Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and unemployment fraud schemes were conducted via private Instagram messages. Her Instagram page had close to 3,000 followers.
