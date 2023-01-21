The NRF Big Show last week is the retail industry’s largest trade event. It’s a must-attend for the sector’s leading companies — including everyone from Macy’s, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus to Home Depot, Walmart and Target — and everyone in between. But the NRF Big Show is also a big deal for smaller businesses. In fact, the NRF says 98 percent of all retailers are businesses with less than 50 people.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts For these businesses, the event’s sessions...

2 DAYS AGO