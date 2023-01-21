Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
Forward Networks Raises $50M for Digital Twin Technology
Forward Networks announced that it has secured $50M in Series D funding from top-tier venture capital firms. The company provides unique digital twin network modeling software that delivers security, reliability, and agility to large enterprise networks. Since its last round of funding in 2019, Forward Networks has quadrupled its customer...
infomeddnews.com
Inspira Technologies Granted Patent by U.S. Patent Office for the INSPIRA(TM) ART System’s Convertible Dual Lumen Cannula Device and Method of Use
Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) (NASDAQ: IINNW) (the “Company” or “Inspira Technologies”), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced today that the novel convertible dual lumen cannula device and method of use, being developed for the INSPIRA™ ART System, has been granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent approval includes 20 claims that were found to be novel, with inventive step and industrial applicability.
FCC seeks $62 million from wireless provider Q Link over allegations of excessive reimbursements
The FCC proposed a $62 million penalty for Florida-based wireless device provider Q Link Wireless for violating the terms of a federal program meant to make internet access more accessible for consumers.
thepennyhoarder.com
Change Healthcare Is Hiring a Data Entry Operator (Benefits Included)
Change Healthcare, a health care technology company, is hiring a data entry operator to work full time from anywhere in the United States. You’ll be responsible for independently performing data entry and clerical work, which may include changing and approving input and output materials. You will also lead weekly meetings.
TechCrunch
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
nexttv.com
FCC Seeks Stories About Broadband Access Discrimination
The FCC is asking consumers for anecdotal evidence of their “challenges” with trying to get access to broadband as the regulator looks to lower barriers to access by historically “unserved and underserved" communities. In December 2022, the Federal Communications Commission launched a rulemaking proposal — as part...
Retail Technologies for SMBs
The NRF Big Show last week is the retail industry’s largest trade event. It’s a must-attend for the sector’s leading companies — including everyone from Macy’s, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus to Home Depot, Walmart and Target — and everyone in between. But the NRF Big Show is also a big deal for smaller businesses. In fact, the NRF says 98 percent of all retailers are businesses with less than 50 people.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts For these businesses, the event’s sessions...
SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- The Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and SIMBA Chain have formed a historic partnership through a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) that allows Federal agencies to access SIMBA Chain’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) capabilities via the AFICC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005549/en/ SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
globalspec.com
Test. Measure. Innovate — Rohde & Schwarz presents unique mobile radio test solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023
The mobile industry is meeting in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress (MWC2023) from February 27 to March 2, 2023. At the Fira Gran Via in hall 5, booth 5A80, Rohde & Schwarz will showcase a wide variety of leading test innovations, covering three main themes: test solutions to accelerate 5G, private network performance and quality, and automotive connectivity.
labpulse.com
Qiagen Digital Insights launches NGS analysis to process whole genome for $1 in cloud computing costs
Qiagen Digital Insights (QDI) on Monday announced the launch of an upgraded product for ultra-fast next-generation sequencing (NGS) analysis that processes the whole genome in 25 minutes for $1 in cloud computing costs. The updated Qiagen CLC Genomics Workbench Premium software removes a bottleneck associated with NGS by adding analysis...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Cell Phone Plans for Older People
Getting older has its benefits, especially if you’re looking to save some money on your cell phone bill. The “big three” wireless providers—AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon—all offer discounts for older people that could save you as much as $60 per month on the price of unlimited talk, text, and data plans.
takeitcool.com
Red Wine Production Cost Analysis Report, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource
The latest report titled “Red Wine Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Red Wine. Report Features Details. Product Name Red Wine. Process Included Red Wine Production From Fermentation Process. Segments...
Firms Hope to Win With Receipt Data Solutions but Implementation Issues Abound
Leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way enables financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs and merchants to provide the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally savvy consumers expect. For firms looking to integrate item-level receipt data, the potential to attract new customers is a key driver. Seventy-two percent of companies surveyed believe consumers would switch to firms that provide solutions based on the use of receipt data.
ctemag.com
Acoustic Performance Measurement (APM) System
In high-purity industries, companies are increasingly faced with the challenge of recording and documenting all cleaning process parameters for each batch of parts. Until now, in-line measuring of ultrasonic frequency and power in fully automated immersion cleaning systems has been a problem. Thanks to the development of the APM (Acoustic Performance Measurement) solution, Ecoclean has now solved this dilemma.
hstoday.us
SAIC Launches New Data Science Platform
Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) has announced the availability of Tenjin, a new low-code to full-code artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) development and orchestration platform. “SAIC recognizes data management is a critical component for government to achieve digital transformation across the public sector,” said Andy Henson, vice president, Innovation...
Black-owned tech service Culture Wireless is focused on closing digital divide
Culture Wireless is a Black-owned internet service provider that aims to empower the community through easy and affordable access to the web. Al Adjahoe is the CEO, Jerome Howard is the COO, and William Sparks is the CMO of the company. The three men spoke with rolling out about why they wanted to create this business, the importance of technology in the community, and what separates them from other service providers.
TechCrunch
DevZero speeds up programmer tasks by shifting developer tools to cloud
DevZero, a startup launched by a former Uber engineer, has built a system to enable developers to build and test code in the cloud, lifting the resource burden from the local machine and ostensibly freeing up developer time spent waiting for builds locally. Today the startup announced $26 million in...
ffnews.com
Novidea adds Yaniv Cohen as Chief Customer Officer to strengthen scale-up worldwide
Novidea, creator of the data-driven, cloud-native insurance platform that enables brokers, agents, and MGAs to reduce costs and drive growth across the distribution lifecycle, has appointed Yaniv Cohen as Chief Customer Officer (CCO). With the company’s global scale-up, Yaniv Cohen leads Novidea’s implementation and customer success strategy, ensuring smooth delivery...
scaffoldmag.com
ERA releases Impact of Digitalisation report
ERA has released the ‘The impact of digitalisation in the equipment rental industry’ report, which aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about the challenges of digitalisation and provide elements of best practice on the journey to a successful digital transformation.
Guerrilla RF Releases New Low Noise Gain Blocks Targeting Automotive Sirius XM™ Satellite Radio Applications
GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF4012 and GRF4012W, two broadband gain blocks offering a unique blend of noise and linearity performance over exceptionally wide bandwidths. By accentuating a critical balance between the products’ gain, noise figure, linearity, and compression performance, Guerrilla RF developed a core tailored specifically for satellite radio applications. When paired with the GRF2073W and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s latest SAW filters, the devices provide a formidable, cost-effective solution easily meeting Sirius XM™ blocking requirements. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005173/en/ Guerrilla RF releases two new low noise gain blocks targeting automotive Sirius XM™ satellite radio applications. When paired with the GRF2073W and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s latest SAW filters, the devices provide a formidable, cost-effective solution easily meeting Sirius XM™ blocking requirements. (Graphic: Business Wire)
