Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
At the residence of the Monterey Park mass shooter, investigators found a firearm and a large amount of ammunition.Malek SherifMonterey Park, CA
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
The identities of all of the victims of the Monterey Park shooting have now been released.Sherif SaadMonterey Park, CA
ocsportszone.com
Two OC girls basketball teams earn No. 1 ranking and others included in top 10
Buena Park (4AA) and St. Margaret’s (5AA) girls basketball teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. A number of other teams are ranked high in their divisions. Mater Dei is third, Sage Hill fifth and Rosary Academy 10th in the Division 1 poll.
ocsportszone.com
OC high school basketball final scores and highlights for Tuesday night, Jan. 24
Foothill 56, Yorba Linda 46: The Knights (23-2, 3-0) were led by Carlo Billings, who scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists. Isaiah Bernard had nine points, five rebounds and four assists, Travis Paleo nine points, Zach Stead eight points and Jordan Martin seven points and four rebounds. Foothill Coach Yousof Etemadi earned his 100th career victory.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Buzzer-beater lifts Godinez past Segerstrom in Golden West League game
Daniela Vasquez of Godinez drives around Valerie Esteban of Segerstrom. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Godinez High School’s girls basketball team captured a 35-33 Golden West League victory over Segerstrom Friday night. Grizzlies guard Joanna Alcocer scored with two seconds remaining to lift the Grizzlies to the win.,
ylhsthewrangler.com
Coach Bailey is the OC Register’s Orange County Football Coach of the Year
The field is lit and the stands are crowded with fans—family members, friends, neighbors, teachers, and scouts. Cheerleaders decked out in navy, crimson, and silver are stunting and chanting in sync with the marching band’s music as the stadium awaits the kickoff. The anticipation grows. In the background,...
NBC Los Angeles
SoCal High School Football Player Killed in Shooting at Long Beach Park
A 17-year-old Southern California high school football player was killed in a weekend shooting at a Long Beach park. The victim was identified as Khalil Saleem, a member of the Lakewood High School football team. The investigation indicated Saleem was with two men at the Silverado Park basketball courts when...
orangecountytribune.com
Oiler grad is now soccer pro
Jenna Nighswonger, a 2018 graduate of Huntington Beach High School, was drafted fourth overall by the NJ/NY Gotham FC team of the National Women’s Soccer League. She graduated from HBHS in December 2018 and played Division 1 soccer at Florida State University, where her team won three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2021 national championship.
thevistapress.com
Leader Jones Chairwoman Nguyen’s Joint Statement on Lunar New Year Mass Shooting in Monterey Park
Sacramento, CA – Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones (R-San Diego) and Senate Minority Caucus Chairwoman Janet Nguyen (R-Huntington Beach) issued the following statement:. “In what should have been a weekend filled with smiles and laughter for the Lunar New Year, we are now mourning a senseless tragedy. “The...
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
USC football: Nation's No. 1 recruit discusses state of Trojans' program, USC interest
Lincoln Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks and that fact is helping him out on the recruiting trail
Bolsa Chica high ocean tides close portion of PCH in Huntington Beach
High tides rushing over the Bolsa Chica State Beach parking lot and onto Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach have caused a portion of the highway to close due to flooding. Caltrans reported on Twitter that all lanes between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street are "currently closed until further notice." There was a 6.1 forecast for waves between three and six feet at around 11 a.m., but witnesses and lifeguards working in the area said the waves appeared to be much larger and stronger than that. "It went all the way over both directions," said Angela Madison, Chief Public Affairs Officer with Caltrans,...
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pizza shops in the US? California has 5 — and one spot ranks No. 1, Yelp says
Pizza lovers in California can try some of the top pizza shops in the country, including the spot that ranked No. 1 on a new list. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings on Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured five places in five California cities: Pasadena, Laguna Niguel, Covina, San Diego and Los Angeles.
dailytitan.com
Weekly fruit sale returns to Fullerton arboretum
As the final stretch of the work week arrives, students and community members can purchase freshly picked fruit from the Fullerton Arboretum every Thursday to savor over the weekend. For decades, the arboretum has served the local community by producing and harvesting seasonal fruits. During the colder months citrus, including...
localemagazine.com
6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)
From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area
Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
sanclementetimes.com
Heavy Winds Knock Down Tree onto Pickleball Courts at San G
The high winds that blew through Southern California on Monday, Jan. 23, resulted in multiple trees toppling in San Clemente, including one that fell on the pickleball courts at San Gorgonio Park. The courts, city officials said, will be closed through at least Tuesday, Jan. 24. A tree fell onto...
Los Angeles Angels No Longer For Sale; Is Another Land Sale Proposal Coming to Anaheim?
Los Angeles Angels Baseball owner Arte Moreno announced in a statement today that he will no longer consider selling the major league team months after an FBI corruption probe in Anaheim killed $150 million Angel Stadium land sale. Since August, Moreno had been looking to sell the team. This came...
foxla.com
Catalina Island SWAT situation: Armed woman in custody after leading hours-long standoff
AVALON, Calif. - A SWAT standoff that lasted several hours has finally came to an end on Catalina Island. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a woman who is allegedly armed on Wrigley Road in the city of Avalon around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is accused of firing shots from the area, drawing the SWAT team.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire
(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
