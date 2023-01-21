ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

ocsportszone.com

OC high school basketball final scores and highlights for Tuesday night, Jan. 24

Foothill 56, Yorba Linda 46: The Knights (23-2, 3-0) were led by Carlo Billings, who scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and had five assists. Isaiah Bernard had nine points, five rebounds and four assists, Travis Paleo nine points, Zach Stead eight points and Jordan Martin seven points and four rebounds. Foothill Coach Yousof Etemadi earned his 100th career victory.
YORBA LINDA, CA
ocsportszone.com

PHOTOS: Buzzer-beater lifts Godinez past Segerstrom in Golden West League game

Daniela Vasquez of Godinez drives around Valerie Esteban of Segerstrom. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Godinez High School’s girls basketball team captured a 35-33 Golden West League victory over Segerstrom Friday night. Grizzlies guard Joanna Alcocer scored with two seconds remaining to lift the Grizzlies to the win.,
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

SoCal High School Football Player Killed in Shooting at Long Beach Park

A 17-year-old Southern California high school football player was killed in a weekend shooting at a Long Beach park. The victim was identified as Khalil Saleem, a member of the Lakewood High School football team. The investigation indicated Saleem was with two men at the Silverado Park basketball courts when...
LONG BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Oiler grad is now soccer pro

Jenna Nighswonger, a 2018 graduate of Huntington Beach High School, was drafted fourth overall by the NJ/NY Gotham FC team of the National Women’s Soccer League. She graduated from HBHS in December 2018 and played Division 1 soccer at Florida State University, where her team won three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2021 national championship.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Bolsa Chica high ocean tides close portion of PCH in Huntington Beach

High tides rushing over the Bolsa Chica State Beach parking lot and onto Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach have caused a portion of the highway to close due to flooding. Caltrans reported on Twitter that all lanes between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street are "currently closed until further notice." There was a 6.1 forecast for waves between three and six feet at around 11 a.m., but witnesses and lifeguards working in the area said the waves appeared to be much larger and stronger than that. "It went all the way over both directions," said Angela Madison, Chief Public Affairs Officer with Caltrans,...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist dies on freeway in Orange County

IRVINE, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Sunday in Irvine when the rider lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Moon Valley Nursery. The rider drove over a wall and into the brush, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway at...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Weekly fruit sale returns to Fullerton arboretum

As the final stretch of the work week arrives, students and community members can purchase freshly picked fruit from the Fullerton Arboretum every Thursday to savor over the weekend. For decades, the arboretum has served the local community by producing and harvesting seasonal fruits. During the colder months citrus, including...
FULLERTON, CA
localemagazine.com

6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)

From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Sherman Oaks area

Did you feel it? A 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Sherman Oaks area on Saturday afternoon. The quake was reported around 4 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no reports of injuries or damage at this time. Sherman Oaks is located in the San Fernando Valley about 16 miles from downtown Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Heavy Winds Knock Down Tree onto Pickleball Courts at San G

The high winds that blew through Southern California on Monday, Jan. 23, resulted in multiple trees toppling in San Clemente, including one that fell on the pickleball courts at San Gorgonio Park. The courts, city officials said, will be closed through at least Tuesday, Jan. 24. A tree fell onto...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Wicked Santa Ana Winds Create Driving Hazards Throughout Inland Empire

(CNS) – Fierce Santa Ana winds whipped up a sandstorm, flung numerous objects onto freeways and streets and created other hazards throughout the Inland Empire Monday. According to the California Highway Patrol, about 8:30 a.m., a sandstorm severely reduced visibility on Interstate 10 and roadways around Indio. As a...
SANTA ANA, CA

