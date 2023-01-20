Read full article on original website
‘Fattoush’ now open in Pittsford Village
Fattoush serves Mediterranean foods like baklava, falafel, gyro, schwarma, and more, all made from scratch, plus with an Italian twist.
wxxinews.org
Former Rochester Catholic Bishop Matthew Clark has died
Former Rochester Catholic Bishop Matthew Clark has died. The announcement was made by the current Bishop, Salvatore Matano, early on Sunday morning. Matano said that Clark died in his room early Sunday morning at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse, following a period of declining health. Clark was 85. It...
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
wellsvillesun.com
Governor Hochul: Village of Lancaster and Village of Wellsville to Receive $4.5 Million Each
GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES LANCASTER AND WELLSVILLE AS WESTERN NEW YORK WINNERS OF FIRST ROUND OF NY FORWARD AWARDS. New $100 Million NY Forward Program Builds on Momentum of the Successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative to Support a More Equitable Downtown Recovery for New York’s Smaller and Rural Communities. Governor Kathy...
Kucko’s Camera: Wychmere donkey farm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After yet another gloomy Western New York day, I needed to lift my spirits. A good old farm does the trick every time. Wychmere Farms is located in Ontario, New York, and dates back to the 1820’s. At Wychmere, Karen and Bob Pinckney have made raising donkeys this their passion for […]
WKBW-TV
Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
WHEC TV-10
“Sale of the Century” brings out estate sale enthusiasts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We all love a good Estate Sale, and this one is billed as the “Sale of The Century.” If you missed it Saturday, don’t worry you still have time to purchase some of the personal collections of Anna Louise Hrycin. News10NBC visited the sale, and we have the details on what’s available.
RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her. “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
13 WHAM
Winter moves back into WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
NY Army Natl. Guard from Rochester, statewide leave for Kuwait deployment
400 New York Army National Guard aviation soldiers from Rochester, Dunkirk, and Long Island will leave for training in Pennsylvania and Texas on Sunday.
13 WHAM
Woofs Canine Club and Indoor Dog Park in Webster holds grand opening
Webster, N.Y. — Woofs Canine Club and Indoor Dog Park hosted its grand opening on Saturday. The facility is located at 187 West Main Street in Webster and includes a 5,000 square-foot indoor dog park complete with special turf and dog agility equipment for dogs, cardio and weights, a café, lounge, retail shop, and more for humans.
wdkx.com
Regal Movie Theater to close Mall at Greece Ridge Amid Bankruptcy
If you are a regular at the Regal, unfortunately, you will have to find a new theater. The Regal Cinemas movie theater at The Mall at Greece Ridge is reportedly closing as part of its parent company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld will be closing 39 theaters, in Greece, Buffalo, Williamsville, Ithaca, and other locations across the country. The company initially filed for bankruptcy protection in September and already closed 11 theaters across the country.
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
Former Gates town supervisor Mark Assini will run for Monroe Co. executive
The County Executive serves a 4-year term.
Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School
A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
Someone dumped an alligator in the water here in Buffalo. This is an absolutely wild story that happened to Western New York and thankfully, everyone, and the alligator are fine.
websterontheweb.com
A toast to Barry’s, and a peek inside the new Woofs indoor dog park
Anyone who knows Barry’s Old School Irish knows how much Danny Barry likes to make toasts to just about anything, often handing out mini shots of whiskey to everyone in the pub when he does. Last night was no exception, but the occasion was rather exceptional. Saturday night’s whiskey...
The Largest Pancake Griddle in the World Can Be Seen in Upstate New York
36 years ago, history was made in Upstate New York when a crowd of nearly 40,000 people came from near and far to witness the making of the world’s largest pancake. The record holding pancake was made in Penn Yan in the Finger Lakes Region on September 27, 1987, and it took a huge team to make it happen.
