Geneseo, NY

wxxinews.org

Former Rochester Catholic Bishop Matthew Clark has died

Former Rochester Catholic Bishop Matthew Clark has died. The announcement was made by the current Bishop, Salvatore Matano, early on Sunday morning. Matano said that Clark died in his room early Sunday morning at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse, following a period of declining health. Clark was 85. It...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Kucko’s Camera: Wychmere donkey farm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After yet another gloomy Western New York day, I needed to lift my spirits. A good old farm does the trick every time. Wychmere Farms is located in Ontario, New York, and dates back to the 1820’s. At Wychmere, Karen and Bob Pinckney have made raising donkeys this their passion for […]
ONTARIO, NY
WKBW-TV

Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

“Sale of the Century” brings out estate sale enthusiasts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We all love a good Estate Sale, and this one is billed as the “Sale of The Century.” If you missed it Saturday, don’t worry you still have time to purchase some of the personal collections of Anna Louise Hrycin. News10NBC visited the sale, and we have the details on what’s available.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her.  “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Winter moves back into WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Winter cold and snow took most of the last two months off, but it looks like we'll see a much more Winter-like weather pattern over the coming weeks. The deep trough of low pressure along the west coast is breaking down and becoming more zonal in nature. This will serve to spread the cold out more equally across the U.S. with some sign of Arctic air in the Northern Plains by early next week.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woofs Canine Club and Indoor Dog Park in Webster holds grand opening

Webster, N.Y. — Woofs Canine Club and Indoor Dog Park hosted its grand opening on Saturday. The facility is located at 187 West Main Street in Webster and includes a 5,000 square-foot indoor dog park complete with special turf and dog agility equipment for dogs, cardio and weights, a café, lounge, retail shop, and more for humans.
WEBSTER, NY
wdkx.com

Regal Movie Theater to close Mall at Greece Ridge Amid Bankruptcy

If you are a regular at the Regal, unfortunately, you will have to find a new theater. The Regal Cinemas movie theater at The Mall at Greece Ridge is reportedly closing as part of its parent company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Cineworld will be closing 39 theaters, in Greece, Buffalo, Williamsville, Ithaca, and other locations across the country. The company initially filed for bankruptcy protection in September and already closed 11 theaters across the country.
GREECE, NY
2 On Your Side

Regal theaters on Elmwood Avenue, Transit Road to close

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The second-biggest movie theater chain in the country is closing 39 locations. This comes after Business Insider reports Regal's parent company Cineworld has filed for bankruptcy. It includes two locations in Western New York: the one on Transit in Williamsville and another on Elmwood in North...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School

A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, NY
websterontheweb.com

A toast to Barry’s, and a peek inside the new Woofs indoor dog park

Anyone who knows Barry’s Old School Irish knows how much Danny Barry likes to make toasts to just about anything, often handing out mini shots of whiskey to everyone in the pub when he does. Last night was no exception, but the occasion was rather exceptional. Saturday night’s whiskey...
WEBSTER, NY

