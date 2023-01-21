CBP Issues Update on Enterprise Small Business and Enterprise Business Management and Support Services Requirements

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) says most of its recommendations to improve federal cybersecurity have not been implemented. GAO has made about 335 recommendations in public reports since 2010 with respect to establishing a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy and performing oversight. As of December 2022, GAO found that approximately 60% of those recommendations have not been implemented. For example, in December 2020, GAO’s review of 23 civilian agencies found that none had fully implemented all of the seven foundational practices for supply chain risk management and that 14 had not implemented any of the practices.

2 DAYS AGO