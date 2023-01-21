ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Patrons at a Kentucky restaurant outraged at video they believe showed Breonna Taylor's killing

By Sharif Paget, Kristina Sgueglia, CNN
WLFI.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy