MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Zac Taylor issues ‘apology’ to NFL for spoiling league’s playoff plans

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor leaned into his mischievous side after a 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. He was asked if his team used as motivation the NFL’s decision to sell tickets this week to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills before this weekend’s games were played.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘He’s a killer’: Bengals QB Joe Burrow braves cold elements in divisional playoff win over Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, New York - No stage is too big or too cold for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Sunday’s road divisional playoff matchup against Buffalo provided another chilly challenge for Burrow and his offense. Playing in one of the toughest venues in the NFL, the Bengals had to figure out how to outduel the Buffalo Bills in snowy conditions that were visible on the Highmark Stadium turf.
Bengals players to NFL: ‘Hope you refund those tickets’

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals players hope the NFL can quickly process refunds for the 50,000-plus fans who purchased tickets to a potential AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Cincinnati spoiled those plans on Sunday with a 27-10 divisional playoff win over Buffalo.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow named finalist for league MVP

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of five finalists for AP NFL MVP on Wednesday morning. He joins a list that includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Per DraftKings, Mahomes is the...
