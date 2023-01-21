Read full article on original website
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger facing domestic violence allegations, according to report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Cleveland right-hander Mike Clevinger, according to a report in the Athletic, is being investigated by MLB for domestic violence allegations. Clevinger on Dec. 4 signed a one-year $8 million free agent deal with the White Sox. The deal includes a $4 million buyout for 2024. Olivia...
BetMGM Ohio brings $1,000 first bet offer to new players this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Whether you’re itching for action on the NBA or college hoops or patiently await Sunday’s conference championship games, new BetMGM Ohio...
Third baseman Scott Rolen elected to the Hall of Fame by 5 votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Third baseman Scott Rolen will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July. Rolen, who won eight Gold Gloves and went to seven All-Star Games, received 76.3% of the vote by members of the Baseball Writers Association of America, just over the required 75%.
Zac Taylor issues ‘apology’ to NFL for spoiling league’s playoff plans
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor leaned into his mischievous side after a 27-10 win over the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. He was asked if his team used as motivation the NFL’s decision to sell tickets this week to a potential neutral site AFC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta between the Chiefs and Bills before this weekend’s games were played.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Caesars Ohio promo code earns $1,500 bonus for NBA Tuesday action
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. First-time bettors who apply the Caesars Ohio promo code CLE1BET here will earn a $1,500 bet on Caesars ahead of Tuesday’s...
Bucks’ Portis out at least 2 weeks with sprained MCL, ankle
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will miss at least the next couple of weeks after spraining his right medial collateral ligament and right ankle in a 150-130 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. The Bucks announced the severity of Portis’ injuries to his knee and...
‘He’s a killer’: Bengals QB Joe Burrow braves cold elements in divisional playoff win over Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, New York - No stage is too big or too cold for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Sunday’s road divisional playoff matchup against Buffalo provided another chilly challenge for Burrow and his offense. Playing in one of the toughest venues in the NFL, the Bengals had to figure out how to outduel the Buffalo Bills in snowy conditions that were visible on the Highmark Stadium turf.
Bengals players to NFL: ‘Hope you refund those tickets’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals players hope the NFL can quickly process refunds for the 50,000-plus fans who purchased tickets to a potential AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Cincinnati spoiled those plans on Sunday with a 27-10 divisional playoff win over Buffalo.
FanDuel Ohio promo code: claim $200 bonus bets ahead of NFL championship games
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. When prospective Ohio bettors look for a no-brainer welcome offer for this week’s NBA, college basketball, and NFL action, they can...
How will an offense centered on Deshaun Watson impact Nick Chubb? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns will be all-in building their offense around quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2023. How will it impact Nick Chubb’s usage?. That’s one question our Football Insider subscribers had in Part 2 of our Hey, Mary Kay! podcast on Tuesday’s Orange and Brown Talk Podcast.
How close are the Browns to the teams we saw in the divisional round? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals and Chiefs advanced to the AFC Championship this weekend and the Eagles and 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship. Browns fans, once again, were left watching, wondering what could have been as their team missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. How close are...
Are the Browns close to being a playoff team? Mary Kay Cabot, Casey Kinnamon on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com and Casey...
With Browns out of contention which team should fans cheer for in playoffs? Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns missed the playoffs again this year, so if you’re a Browns’ fan you’re probably looking for a team still in the playoffs to cheer on to the Super Bowl. Out of the four teams left — Kansas City, Cincinnati, San...
Bengals QB Joe Burrow named finalist for league MVP
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named one of five finalists for AP NFL MVP on Wednesday morning. He joins a list that includes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Per DraftKings, Mahomes is the...
