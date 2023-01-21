Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
atozsports.com
Why the Chiefs should call the Bengals out this week over the false narrative they’re pushing
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals this upcoming Sunday for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII. It’ll be the second straight year the two teams have met in Kansas City to play in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals reached the AFC Championship game...
atozsports.com
Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs
And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
atozsports.com
ESPN just gave Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes plenty of motivation for AFC Championship game
On Monday, ESPN gave Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plenty of motivation for the AFC Championship game this upcoming weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dan Orvlosky, a former NFL player turned ESPN analyst, said on Monday that he thinks Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the NFL right now.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
atozsports.com
Saints: Sean Payton takes a shot at division rival on potentially his final TV broadcast
If you know former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, you know he is quite the character. He is a big competitor. Accordingly, he isn’t afraid to take a shot or “troll” an opponent. At the forefront, the Saints’ rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons was always entertaining with Payton involved.
Who Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft predicts Tennessee Titans will pick at No. 11 in first round
NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN released his first mock draft for 2023 and predicts the Tennessee Titans selecting a plug-and-play starter on the offensive line with the No. 11 pick. Kiper projects the Titans to select Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. with their first round pick. Describing the pick, Kiper says the Titans need help on offense and that help needs to start up front. ...
atozsports.com
It’s time to say goodbye to an important member of the Bengals
After holding the Buffalo Bills to just ten points in the NFL’s Divisional Round, there’s no way NFL teams are missing what Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is doing, right?. It just can’t and shouldn’t go unnoticed. Anarumo has been so successful against the best of the...
atozsports.com
Bills Pro-Bowler sends strong message to Cincy QB Joe Burrow after Bengals’ win on Sunday
Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White had quite the message for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday. After the Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Bills, White found Burrow at midfield and told him to “go win it”. White and Burrow share an LSU connection, though...
atozsports.com
Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs comments on Butch Jones and Alvin Kamara’s usage at Tennessee
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs recently appeared on “Bussin with the Boys” with Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and former Titans linebacker Will Compton. The conversation lasted for a couple of hours and included Dobbs telling the story of the 2016 Hail Mary to beat Georgia in...
atozsports.com
One Cowboys star might have just made offseason significantly easier
The Dallas Cowboys are staring at very difficult decisions at running back entering the offseason. Ezekiel Elliott is no longer the #1 running back on the team unless we’re going by jersey sales. Even that might be changing as Tony Pollard has won over Cowboys Nation by being a more explosive and efficient running back than the former No. 4 overall draft pick.
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings looking to add rising star to the team
The Minnesota Vikings first big move of the offseason so far is firing Ed Donatell from his position. Leaving the Defensive Coordinator position open following a tumultuous year on the side of the ball. Wasting no time at all, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are looking...
atozsports.com
Bengals are already talking trash ahead of matchup with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. It’ll be the second straight season that the Chiefs and the Bengals have played in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday...
atozsports.com
Steelers reporter points out a troubling note about one member of the coaching staff
Pittsburgh Steelers fans, for the most part, don’t seem to be happy that Matt Canada will return as offensive coordinator in 2023. At one point this season, it felt like Canada was in danger of being fired during the season — something Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn’t typically do.
atozsports.com
Why Patrick Mahomes’ ankle might not be as big of a concern as expected against Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made fans feel a little better this week when he suggested that Patrick Mahomes’ ankle sprain isn’t as bad as the ankle injury he suffered in 2019. “I think this one isn’t quite as bad as that one,” said Reid this...
atozsports.com
Giants’ receiver keeps it real about the Eagles after embarrassing loss
With the third win over the New York Giants this season, it’s fair to say that the Philadelphia Eagles just couldn’t do any wrong against their division rival. With a 38-7 win, the Eagles made it known they were the team to beat in the NFC. They did...
atozsports.com
New report suggests Tennessee Vols have entered new territory
On Tuesday, the Tennessee Vols seized control of the college football news cycle by announcing that head coach Josh Heupel received a massive extension/raise. Heupel’s new contract raises his pay from $5 million a year to $9 million a year. The new contract extends his pact with Tennessee to 2029.
