COVINGTON — Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons doesn’t like to use zone defense all that often, but on Tuesday night at home against Grayson, he used it heavily. Looking to earn a huge Region 4-AAAAAAA win, No 8-ranked Newton clamped down on defense — it held No. 4 Grayson to just 36 percent shooting from the field (16 of 45) and forced 19 turnovers — and that was more than enough to walk away with a hard-fought, 54-43 win.

GRAYSON, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO