Gwinnett County, GA

Parkview's Haley Primm commits to Kennesaw State

Parkview senior runner Haley Primm will continue her cross country and track career at Kennesaw State University. Primm was 40th in Class AAAAAAA, Region 4-AAAAAAA runner-up and sixth at county during the 2022 cross country season. She was 13th at state, third at region and ninth at county as a junior.
Collins Hill's T.K. Lanier commits to North Greenville

Collins Hill senior T.K. Lanier committed Monday to the North Greenville University (S.C.) football program. Lanier is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive and defensive lineman. He was first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA and second-team all-county last season.
Newton tops Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball showdown

COVINGTON — Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons doesn’t like to use zone defense all that often, but on Tuesday night at home against Grayson, he used it heavily. Looking to earn a huge Region 4-AAAAAAA win, No 8-ranked Newton clamped down on defense — it held No. 4 Grayson to just 36 percent shooting from the field (16 of 45) and forced 19 turnovers — and that was more than enough to walk away with a hard-fought, 54-43 win.
Buford's Ian Chandler commits to University of the Cumberlands

Buford senior Ian Chandler committed Tuesday to the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) football program. Chandler, a 5-foot-11, 270-pound center, was a second-team all-region selection last season, in addition to earning honorable mention all-county acclaim.
Peachtree Ridge's Jordan Ghant commits to Reinhardt

Peachtree Ridge senior Jordan Ghant committed Monday to the Reinhardt University football program. Ghant, a running back and kick returner, was a first-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA and second-team all-county selection last season.
Central Gwinnett's Sean Moon commits to Tuskegee

Central Gwinnett senior Sean Moon committed Monday to the Tuskegee University (Ala.) football program. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is a prospect as a safety and outside linebacker. He was a second-team all-county and first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA selection this season.
Buford's Adriana Martinez commits to Boston College

Buford junior Adriana Martinez committed Tuesday to the Boston College fastpitch softball program. Martinez, a first baseman, is a career .375 hitter and her 17 home runs are fifth in school history. She helped the Wolves to the Class AAAAAAA state title last season, earning first-team all-state, all-region and all-county honors.
Siblings Drew, Elena Duva play key roles for Norcross tennis teams

Siblings Drew Duva and Elena Duva have been playing tennis for more than a decade, and this is the last season they’ll both play for Norcross High School, as Drew will graduate in the spring. Both Duvas are tournament players and both are expected to lead their respective Blue...
Brookwood's Taylor Smith commits to Charleston Southern

Brookwood senior Taylor Smith committed to the Charleston Southern University (S.C.) football program Sunday. Smith is a 6-foot-5 1/2, 278-pound offensive tackle who excelled this past season, the first in football for an athlete who previously played basketball. He earned second-team All-Region 4-AAAAAAA and honorable mention all-county acclaim.
