Read full article on original website
Related
gwinnettprepsports.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Justin Redmond fuels South Gwinnett's upset of No. 6 Archer
LAWRENCEVILLE — Justin Redmond scored 21 of his 24 points in the second half as South Gwinnett upset Archer, ranked sixth in Class AAAAAAA, 54-52 in overtime of Tuesday’s Region 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball clash. Redmond also forced overtime with a clutch basket at the end of regulation.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Parkview's Haley Primm commits to Kennesaw State
Parkview senior runner Haley Primm will continue her cross country and track career at Kennesaw State University. Primm was 40th in Class AAAAAAA, Region 4-AAAAAAA runner-up and sixth at county during the 2022 cross country season. She was 13th at state, third at region and ninth at county as a junior.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Collins Hill's T.K. Lanier commits to North Greenville
Collins Hill senior T.K. Lanier committed Monday to the North Greenville University (S.C.) football program. Lanier is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound offensive and defensive lineman. He was first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA and second-team all-county last season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Newton tops Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA boys basketball showdown
COVINGTON — Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons doesn’t like to use zone defense all that often, but on Tuesday night at home against Grayson, he used it heavily. Looking to earn a huge Region 4-AAAAAAA win, No 8-ranked Newton clamped down on defense — it held No. 4 Grayson to just 36 percent shooting from the field (16 of 45) and forced 19 turnovers — and that was more than enough to walk away with a hard-fought, 54-43 win.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Ian Chandler commits to University of the Cumberlands
Buford senior Ian Chandler committed Tuesday to the University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) football program. Chandler, a 5-foot-11, 270-pound center, was a second-team all-region selection last season, in addition to earning honorable mention all-county acclaim.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Peachtree Ridge's Jordan Ghant commits to Reinhardt
Peachtree Ridge senior Jordan Ghant committed Monday to the Reinhardt University football program. Ghant, a running back and kick returner, was a first-team All-Region 7-AAAAAAA and second-team all-county selection last season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Central Gwinnett's Sean Moon commits to Tuskegee
Central Gwinnett senior Sean Moon committed Monday to the Tuskegee University (Ala.) football program. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is a prospect as a safety and outside linebacker. He was a second-team all-county and first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA selection this season.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Ben Irwin, Wesleyan's Hattie Wasmuth lead way at Metro Invitational
ATLANTA — Buford and Wesleyan fared well at Saturday’s 52nd Metro Swimming and Diving Invitational. The Wesleyan boys were third with 97.5 points, trailing only Westminster (126) and Marist (207.5). Buford’s boys took fifth at 85.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Adriana Martinez commits to Boston College
Buford junior Adriana Martinez committed Tuesday to the Boston College fastpitch softball program. Martinez, a first baseman, is a career .375 hitter and her 17 home runs are fifth in school history. She helped the Wolves to the Class AAAAAAA state title last season, earning first-team all-state, all-region and all-county honors.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Siblings Drew, Elena Duva play key roles for Norcross tennis teams
Siblings Drew Duva and Elena Duva have been playing tennis for more than a decade, and this is the last season they’ll both play for Norcross High School, as Drew will graduate in the spring. Both Duvas are tournament players and both are expected to lead their respective Blue...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood's Taylor Smith commits to Charleston Southern
Brookwood senior Taylor Smith committed to the Charleston Southern University (S.C.) football program Sunday. Smith is a 6-foot-5 1/2, 278-pound offensive tackle who excelled this past season, the first in football for an athlete who previously played basketball. He earned second-team All-Region 4-AAAAAAA and honorable mention all-county acclaim.
Comments / 0