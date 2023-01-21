ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teens arrested after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint in South Nashville

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department says teens believed to responsible for several robberies are now behind bars after they allegedly used guns to rob people in South Nashville.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officers were dispatched to Whispering Hills Drive to respond to a reported armed robbery.

At the scene, an 18-year-old victim told officers that he was approached by a group of young men, three described as Hispanic and one as Black, and was told to empty his pockets.

Officials say the group of young men stole the victim’s phone, wallet, Airpods and pocket knife. Metro police and Tennessee Highway Patrol’s (THP) aviation unit were able to track the stolen red Mazda that the suspects fled in on Lane Drive in North Nashville.

Once detectives arrived on scene, a 15-year-old fled from the driver’s seat on foot. He was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.

Metro police say the 15-year-old was charged with aggravated robbery, juvenile weapon possession and motor vehicle theft, among other charges in Juvenile Court.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities believed the stolen red Mazda and three other suspects are connected to multiple robberies and commercial burglary cases.

Officials say a second armed robbery was reported just after 9:30 p.m. in a parking lot located in the 1200 block of Bell Road.

A 27-year-old victim reportedly told officers that two male suspects wearing face masks held him at gunpoint, stole cash and fled in a black Infiniti Q50.

Metro police and THP aviation units later located the Infiniti at an apartment complex on Hickory Plaza Drive. Detectives reportedly tried to stop the Infiniti, but it fled at a high rate of speed. Officials say the vehicle was quickly disabled at Maple Top Drive.

Two 17-year-old suspects fled the scene but were taken into custody, according to Metro police. Officials say both had pistols in their possession, one of which had a green laser that was described by the victim.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police say the pair is believed to be responsible for several other robberies and at least one shooting. They were charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and juvenile handgun possession among other charges.

No other information was immediately released.

James Thomas
4d ago

If they continue down that path, they will eventually select the wrong victim to rob. Then we'll have to hear all about how much of a good person they were and that they were getting ready to turn their lives around. but just had to do it one more time.

Shane Wolfe
3d ago

Where is Mammy? Carry a gun and a doberman pinscher. When they run away let the dog out. They won't approach anything they sense as possibly dangerous.Then again can they recognize danger before it's too late? In the 80's you could walk down Whispering Hills Dr completely safe at 1am. You can't drive through south Nashville during the day hardly anymore.

