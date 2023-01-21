ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WOUB

Athens Boys Bulldogs come away with confident win over River Valley

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — After two non-conference losses, the Athens Bulldogs (4-11, 3-3) returned to familiar territory, playing against the River Valley Raiders (1-15, 0-7) at home after three road contests. The Bulldogs were able to come out on top confidently with a final score of 51-36. Athens came out hot in the first quarter, scoring 14 points and holding River Valley to only two. Senior shooting guard, Nathan Shadik, set the tone early with 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.
ATHENS, OH
WOUB

Waterford Lady Wildcats upset South Gallia to shake up TVC-Hocking

Waterford Ohio—– The Waterford Wildcats hosted the South Gallia Rebels in this close matchup. Most heads were thinking that the Rebels were going to come off this game with an easy road win but the Wildcats had other plans. Right from the start the Lady wildcats were playing some of the best defense they have played the whole season. Players like Kendall Sury contributed to good play on both side of the court for Waterford throughout the game.
WATERFORD, OH
WOUB

Meigs Lady Marauders travel to Athens and upset the Bulldogs

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB)— The Meigs Lady Marauders traveled to Athens to take on the Lady Bulldogs. The first quarter was all Ella Chapman as she had 8 points to lead Athens to a 17 to 13 first quarter lead. Athens started the second quarter hot taking an early 29-15...
ATHENS, OH
WSAZ

Diocese of Columbus to close Sts. Peter and Paul School

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Students have walked the halls at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Wellston since 1908. Last week, parents received a letter notifying them that the school would close following the 2022-2023 school year. “My first thought and impression in general ... I was heartbroken,” said Kennedi...
WELLSTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
Metro News

New name thrown in for governor race

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTAP

Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
MARIETTA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Icey bridges caused traffic nightmare in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — First responders were spread thin as multiple accidents were reported Monday morning across the Ross County area. A series of crashes began shortly after 6:30 a.m. during the early morning rush hour. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, bridges and overpasses around the Chillicothe area were glazed over with ice.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash

ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man indicted for murder

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTAP

Man is charged for allegedly raping a minor

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Nathaniel “Ross” Stevens is being charged with rape and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Stevens allegedly raped a minor last year. He is currently at Washington County Jail. His bond was set to $1 million. He was arrested in early January of this year.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

