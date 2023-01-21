Read full article on original website
WOUB
Athens Boys Bulldogs come away with confident win over River Valley
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — After two non-conference losses, the Athens Bulldogs (4-11, 3-3) returned to familiar territory, playing against the River Valley Raiders (1-15, 0-7) at home after three road contests. The Bulldogs were able to come out on top confidently with a final score of 51-36. Athens came out hot in the first quarter, scoring 14 points and holding River Valley to only two. Senior shooting guard, Nathan Shadik, set the tone early with 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.
WOUB
Federal Hocking Lancers boys extend win streak to 15 with win over Belpre
Belpre, OH (WOUB)– The Federal Hocking Lancers took to the court along the banks of the Ohio river Tuesday night to take on the hosting Belpre Golden Eagles. The Lancers come into this game looking to extend their winning streak to a most impressive 15 games. As soon as...
WOUB
Waterford Lady Wildcats upset South Gallia to shake up TVC-Hocking
Waterford Ohio—– The Waterford Wildcats hosted the South Gallia Rebels in this close matchup. Most heads were thinking that the Rebels were going to come off this game with an easy road win but the Wildcats had other plans. Right from the start the Lady wildcats were playing some of the best defense they have played the whole season. Players like Kendall Sury contributed to good play on both side of the court for Waterford throughout the game.
WOUB
A career-high 31 points from Dwight Wilson III leads Ohio in 88-76 win over Western Michigan
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Ohio Bobcats looked to start up a win streak after their highest scoring game of 2023 against Central Michigan, in its way stood the Broncos of Western Michigan. The game started and ended with Dwight Wilson III. He dropped a career-high 31 points and...
WOUB
Meigs Lady Marauders travel to Athens and upset the Bulldogs
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB)— The Meigs Lady Marauders traveled to Athens to take on the Lady Bulldogs. The first quarter was all Ella Chapman as she had 8 points to lead Athens to a 17 to 13 first quarter lead. Athens started the second quarter hot taking an early 29-15...
Coach Gale leaves Marshall after 33 years
Coach Mark Gale is retiring after 39 years in college athletics, and 33 years with Marshall football.
WOUB
Recent graduate is living out her professional sports videography dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Eileen Eidelberg came to Ohio University in 2018 from Herndon, Virginia, she knew she wanted to study communications and was interested in being involved in sports. “My dad was an Ohio University graduate, and I attended the High School Media Workshop at Ohio University in...
WSAZ
Diocese of Columbus to close Sts. Peter and Paul School
WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Students have walked the halls at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Wellston since 1908. Last week, parents received a letter notifying them that the school would close following the 2022-2023 school year. “My first thought and impression in general ... I was heartbroken,” said Kennedi...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash closes Route 139 in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A serious accident on Route 139 at Route 279 in Oak Hill has resulted in the closure of the road. According to reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, only one vehicle is involved in the accident. The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the region
WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of the Scioto Valley. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at midnight this evening for the following counties in our area. Highland, Fayette, Ross, Pickaway, Hocking, Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, and Clinton Counties.
Metro News
New name thrown in for governor race
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A new name might be added into the mix in the 2024 race for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, who appeared on MetroNews Talkline Monday, said his “tank is still full” as he eyes the democratic nominee for governor. “If I’m not going to...
1 route reopen, 1 still closed after 2 wrecks in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County 911 says two wrecks, including one involving a tractor-trailer, shut down two nearby routes in West Virginia on Sunday morning. According to dispatchers, U.S. Route 35 was shut down after a single-vehicle overturn crash involving a tractor-trailer around 10 a.m. The WV 511 map shows the wreck happened […]
WTAP
Marietta man found dead on the roadside of State Route 7
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a dead body found on the roadside of State Route 7 in Washington County. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a call reporting an unresponsive male lying on the side of State Route 7 near Newport Township came in Saturday around 11:45 A.M.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Icey bridges caused traffic nightmare in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — First responders were spread thin as multiple accidents were reported Monday morning across the Ross County area. A series of crashes began shortly after 6:30 a.m. during the early morning rush hour. According to troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol, bridges and overpasses around the Chillicothe area were glazed over with ice.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – High-Speed Chase Ends in Murray City with Crash
ATHENS – A high-speed chase ended with a crash, but the driver ran away and left his passenger behind on Friday. According to the Athens sheriff department on Friday, January 19th around 5:45 pm a deputy attempted a traffic stop in the area of Buchtel area when he observed the driver handling the vehicle recklessly at high rates of speed. During the high-speed chase, deputies terminated the pursuit in the area of SR78 leaving Buchtel and heading toward Murray city. However, shortly afterwards a call for a crash that had just occurred just outside of Murray City came into dispatch.
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
Vacuum battery pack explodes, starts house fire in Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOWK) — Emergency officials say an Ohio home fire started after a vacuum battery pack exploded. Pomeroy Fire Department says crews found one room on fire at the home on State Route 733 near Forest Run Road in Salisbury Township, Ohio. Pomeroy FD says firefighters used a hand line to put the […]
WTAP
Man is charged for allegedly raping a minor
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Nathaniel “Ross” Stevens is being charged with rape and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. Stevens allegedly raped a minor last year. He is currently at Washington County Jail. His bond was set to $1 million. He was arrested in early January of this year.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Multiple rollover crashes in Ross Co., first responders struggle to keep up
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple crashes are being reported across the Ross County area this morning. Rescue crews responded to Route 35 westbound near Chillicothe on a single-vehicle rollover accident near the Bridge Street exit. One person, troopers said, had their hand trapped under the vehicle. Medics from the...
