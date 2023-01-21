Waterford Ohio—– The Waterford Wildcats hosted the South Gallia Rebels in this close matchup. Most heads were thinking that the Rebels were going to come off this game with an easy road win but the Wildcats had other plans. Right from the start the Lady wildcats were playing some of the best defense they have played the whole season. Players like Kendall Sury contributed to good play on both side of the court for Waterford throughout the game.

WATERFORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO