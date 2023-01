They say all good things must come to an end, and at UFC 283 a legend of the sport entered the Octagon one last time. It was not the fairytale send off Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua was looking for, but that is the way this sport seems to go – sometimes it does not like the legends of the sport riding off into the sunset with one last win. Father time likes to remind these warriors it is just as unforgiving at the end as it was when they suffered their first loss in the sport.

1 DAY AGO