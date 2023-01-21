Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s X-Men Comic Books
“THE FINAL BEAT DOWN! These X-Ladies have been through one HELL of a night…and it’s not over yet. They might have managed to escape the trouble that found them…but that trouble hasn’t escaped them! It’s time to make these suckers regret they ever crossed their paths!”
comicon.com
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away: Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Comics
Art by: Marco Castiello, Mark Morales, Jim Charalampidis. UNMATCHED! Jedi Master PORTER ENGLE has journeyed with his sister, Barash, to a planet far on the Republic frontier in response to a desperate request for aid. They are certain they will succeed. No one in the galaxy fights like Jedi Porter Engle. No warrior can stand against him. No one even comes close. They are certain…until they see what awaits them.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A deliberately silly sci-fi thriller that isn’t supposed to make sense unlocks its full potential on streaming
The theory that humans only use 10 percent of the brain’s potential has been widely dismissed as a myth, but that doesn’t mean it can’t serve as the basis for a spectacularly silly sci-fi action blockbuster, with Luc Besson’s Lucy gleefully leaning into the nonsensical science of its premise to delightful results.
wegotthiscovered.com
A revoltingly gory horror buried at the box office emerges from the rubble of reappraisal
Throwing an excessive amount of blood, guts, and bodies into a horror movie can often enhance the story, but it can just as easily be nothing more than a gimmick engineered specifically for shock value and nothing else. Depending on who you ask, 2008’s The Ruins can quite comfortably be placed in either camp.
Inside the Magic
‘Ant-Man’ Actress Reportedly Dropped From Next Film
A new rumor points to one star of the Ant-Man franchise being dropped from their next movie — let’s dig in. On February 17, fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe will travel to the Quantum Realm in director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The second sequel to Reed’s Ant-Man (2015) sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, the titular pairing, co-lead an all-star cast of characters into the depths of the Quantum Realm where they will face off against the newest Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch
When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutally violent thriller that sank without a trace at the box office lives on as a dark and dingy cult classic
The late Paul Walker shot to fame as the star of the Fast & Furious franchise, which utilized his easygoing charm and square-jawed all-American looks to great effect. It wasn’t often that he branched out of his comfort zone and really tested himself as an actor, making it a little ironic that arguably the best performance of his career in Running Scared wasn’t seen by anywhere near enough people.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cursed sci-fi sequel being called better than its classic predecessor rightfully goes down like a lead balloon
If you need somebody to direct one of the greatest and most popular sci-fi sequels of all-time, then Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and Avatar: The Way of Water would indicate that James Cameron is your man. If you want the complete opposite, then Alien 3 is the perfect example of how almost anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.
comicon.com
Spidey Takes On The Avengers And Seems To Be Winning Easily: Previeing ‘All-Out Avengers’ #5
“Here at last, because you demanded it, the ultimate battle begins: Spider-Man versus the Avengers! Thrill to the action! Marvel at the wit! Ponder at the possibilities! In a frantic race across Manhattan, someone’s mind is being controlled, someone’s decisions are being directed and someone’s reality is being altered…but whose?”
comicon.com
Hot Fuzz: Previewing ‘Plush’ #3 From Image Comics
“ROAD TRIP! The cannibalistic furries have abducted Devin away on a fiery SWAT van road trip to visit the group’s creepy mansion of horrors. Keebler drives and Scratch rides shotgun as Kasha and Devin argue whether he’s suitable enough to eat or not.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ could be saved if Marvel transforms one character from a joke into a giant
We can expect quite a bit of chatter about Thunderbolts from now until it graces cinemas in 2024; the Phase Five flick was already drawing plenty of attention from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ever-attentive fandom, and now with rumors swirling that Ghost will no longer be showing up as part of the eponymous answer to the Avengers, Thunderbolts will surely be subjected to a dizzying combination of hype and scrutiny.
wegotthiscovered.com
An intensely unsettling horror awakens an ancient evil on the streaming Top 10
There’s no denying that 2022 was one of the best years the horror genre had experienced for a long time, and that rich vein of form looks set to continue into the new year. M3GAN has already been tearing it up at the box office and secured instant cult classic status, but The Offering has made a quieter play for success on-demand.
wegotthiscovered.com
A $100 million epic that set sail for glory only to sink disastrously gets washed up on streaming
As you’d expect from a $100 million historical epic helmed by an Academy Award-winning director that roped in a star-studded cast to tell the true story behind one of the most legendary stories in all of literature, In the Heart of the Sea was initially pegged as a potential awards season contender.
comicon.com
Fearful Symmetry: Previewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1068
“This special Two-Face issue is split in half artistically by maestros Rafael Albuquerque and Ivan Reis to portray the struggles Harvey Dent goes through trying to stay alive with the help of his more evil side… Genius writer Ram V not only devised each page of this story to be a dark reflection of the page facing it, but also of itself from front to back! This is an issue you won’t want to miss!”
Flash Movie Merch Seemingly Revealed The Movie’s Villain, And Wow
A merchandise leak for The Flash movie may have revealed the movie's main antagonist.
wegotthiscovered.com
A preposterous futuristic fantasy so bad it might actually be awesome swings for the fences on streaming
There’s a reason why Hollywood doesn’t make a lot of dinosaur movies, and it’s all to do with Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. However, that doesn’t mean the VOD market hasn’t become swamped with exceedingly inexpensive attempts over the years, with Kingdom of the Dinosaurs swinging for the fences to state its case as the most ludicrous yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fantasy fans heartbroken by cancellation news, but at least Netflix wasn’t responsible this time
Often when news breaks about a beloved but niche fantasy show being cancelled, Netflix is to blame. Weirdly that’s not the case this time, as a different streaming giant is breaking hearts by cancelling the nascent show Vampire Academy. People are understandably very upset. Also this miffed fan:. For...
The #1 movie on Netflix in the US is a WWII film from Norway with glowing reviews
As we near the end of the first month of 2023, international titles are having a moment on Netflix. Two of the Top 10 Netflix TV shows in the US are foreign titles most American viewers have probably never heard of — including the Turkish fantasy series Shahmaran and the French WWII drama Women at War. On the film side, meanwhile, the top two movies in the US at the moment are both international films — a Korean sci-fi drama JUNG_E, and a Norweigian WWII drama titled Narvik.
comicon.com
Sneaky, Sneaky: Reviewing ‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #3
‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ is a comic book that anyone that proclaims to be a fan of Spider-Man, either one, and just comics in general needs to be reading right now and every chance they get. It’s just pure comic book fun featuring amazing energetic visuals, gags, character moments, and a deep love for the Marvel Universe as a whole. Hurry up, pick up a physical or digital copy today, and read it over and over again.
Comments / 0