ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
comicon.com

House Of X: Previewing This Week’s X-Men Comic Books

“THE FINAL BEAT DOWN! These X-Ladies have been through one HELL of a night…and it’s not over yet. They might have managed to escape the trouble that found them…but that trouble hasn’t escaped them! It’s time to make these suckers regret they ever crossed their paths!”
comicon.com

Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away: Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Comics

Art by: Marco Castiello, Mark Morales, Jim Charalampidis. UNMATCHED! Jedi Master PORTER ENGLE has journeyed with his sister, Barash, to a planet far on the Republic frontier in response to a desperate request for aid. They are certain they will succeed. No one in the galaxy fights like Jedi Porter Engle. No warrior can stand against him. No one even comes close. They are certain…until they see what awaits them.”
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man’ Actress Reportedly Dropped From Next Film

A new rumor points to one star of the Ant-Man franchise being dropped from their next movie — let’s dig in. On February 17, fans of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe will travel to the Quantum Realm in director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023). The second sequel to Reed’s Ant-Man (2015) sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne, the titular pairing, co-lead an all-star cast of characters into the depths of the Quantum Realm where they will face off against the newest Big Bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen

Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch

When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
wegotthiscovered.com

A brutally violent thriller that sank without a trace at the box office lives on as a dark and dingy cult classic

The late Paul Walker shot to fame as the star of the Fast & Furious franchise, which utilized his easygoing charm and square-jawed all-American looks to great effect. It wasn’t often that he branched out of his comfort zone and really tested himself as an actor, making it a little ironic that arguably the best performance of his career in Running Scared wasn’t seen by anywhere near enough people.
comicon.com

Hot Fuzz: Previewing ‘Plush’ #3 From Image Comics

“ROAD TRIP! The cannibalistic furries have abducted Devin away on a fiery SWAT van road trip to visit the group’s creepy mansion of horrors. Keebler drives and Scratch rides shotgun as Kasha and Devin argue whether he’s suitable enough to eat or not.”
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Thunderbolts’ could be saved if Marvel transforms one character from a joke into a giant

We can expect quite a bit of chatter about Thunderbolts from now until it graces cinemas in 2024; the Phase Five flick was already drawing plenty of attention from the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s ever-attentive fandom, and now with rumors swirling that Ghost will no longer be showing up as part of the eponymous answer to the Avengers, Thunderbolts will surely be subjected to a dizzying combination of hype and scrutiny.
wegotthiscovered.com

An intensely unsettling horror awakens an ancient evil on the streaming Top 10

There’s no denying that 2022 was one of the best years the horror genre had experienced for a long time, and that rich vein of form looks set to continue into the new year. M3GAN has already been tearing it up at the box office and secured instant cult classic status, but The Offering has made a quieter play for success on-demand.
comicon.com

Fearful Symmetry: Previewing ‘Detective Comics’ #1068

“This special Two-Face issue is split in half artistically by maestros Rafael Albuquerque and Ivan Reis to portray the struggles Harvey Dent goes through trying to stay alive with the help of his more evil side… Genius writer Ram V not only devised each page of this story to be a dark reflection of the page facing it, but also of itself from front to back! This is an issue you won’t want to miss!”
wegotthiscovered.com

A preposterous futuristic fantasy so bad it might actually be awesome swings for the fences on streaming

There’s a reason why Hollywood doesn’t make a lot of dinosaur movies, and it’s all to do with Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. However, that doesn’t mean the VOD market hasn’t become swamped with exceedingly inexpensive attempts over the years, with Kingdom of the Dinosaurs swinging for the fences to state its case as the most ludicrous yet.
BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix in the US is a WWII film from Norway with glowing reviews

As we near the end of the first month of 2023, international titles are having a moment on Netflix. Two of the Top 10 Netflix TV shows in the US are foreign titles most American viewers have probably never heard of — including the Turkish fantasy series Shahmaran and the French WWII drama Women at War. On the film side, meanwhile, the top two movies in the US at the moment are both international films — a Korean sci-fi drama JUNG_E, and a Norweigian WWII drama titled Narvik.
comicon.com

Sneaky, Sneaky: Reviewing ‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ #3

‘Peter Parker & Miles Morales Spider-Men: Double Trouble’ is a comic book that anyone that proclaims to be a fan of Spider-Man, either one, and just comics in general needs to be reading right now and every chance they get. It’s just pure comic book fun featuring amazing energetic visuals, gags, character moments, and a deep love for the Marvel Universe as a whole. Hurry up, pick up a physical or digital copy today, and read it over and over again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy