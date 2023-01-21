Read full article on original website
Yes, ‘Infinity Pool’ Star Alexander Skarsgård Is Aware of Your Anti-Nepo-Baby Sentiment: ‘It’s Haunting Me’ (Video)
Sundance 2023: The star of “Infinity Pool” discusses the only thing more horrifying than his new movie. “Infinity Pool” is the latest phantasmagoria from writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, whose previous films “Antiviral” and “Possessor” were enough to shock even the most hardened horror fan. His latest stars Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth and Cleopatra Coleman and the director and star, when talking to TheWrap at Sundance, faced something even more brutal and terrifying than the film itself: a conversation about the “nepo-baby” controversy. When asked if he knew about the phenomenon, Skarsgård replied, “Oh I do.”
Netflix CEOs Defend Cancelling Fan-Favorite Series: ‘We Have Never Canceled a Successful Show’
Netflix’s new co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters have addressed a major elephant in the room: the streamer’s decision to cancel fan-favorite TV shows. Among the most recent cancellations that have sparked outrage on social media are “1899,” “Inside Job,” and “Warrior Nun.” However, Sarandos maintained while speaking to Bloomberg’s Screentime newsletter that the company has “never canceled a successful show.”
‘Shortcomings’ Stars Say Their ‘Simple’ and ‘Grounded’ Film Spotlights Flawed Characters Who ‘Just Happen to Be Asian’ (Video)
Sundance 2023: Sherry Cola declares film ”showcase these people that we’ve never seen on the screen“. A push toward onscreen inclusivity, for reasons both artistic and commercial, can be summed up in two films released in early 2018. Walt Disney’s “Black Panther” featured mostly Black actors and Black characters. Universal’s “Pacific Rim: Uprising” featured a protagonist who just happened to be played by an actor who looked more like John Boyega than Charlie Hunnam.
Will ‘The Last of Us’ Reignite the Apocalyptic Series Genre? | Charts
The new HBO video-game adaptation could be the next big end-of-civilization franchise, much like AMC’s ”The Walking Dead“ was years ago. The “The Last of Us” premiere was the first major breakout series premiere of the year. Multiple factors seem set to make the show a hit with audiences. On the one hand, it’s riding the current wave of video game adaptations as creators look to tap into games as a source of valuable IP. Other recent shows like “Arcane,” “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” and “Halo” have proven that drawing from video games as inspiration for series activates existing game fan bases while also bringing the content to a larger audience. “The Last of Us” also stars Pedro Pascal in his first leading role on a TV series since the massive success of Disney+’s “The Mandalorian.”
Daisy Ridley Found Her Character in ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’ Through the American Accent (Video)
Sundance 2023: Ridley worked alongside director Rachel Lambert to craft a character she saw as a quiet girl in a loud world. Any actor will tell you, finding a character’s literal voice is a challenge in itself. British actress Daisy Ridley has utilized her natural accent in the land of “Star Wars” as well as the adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express,” but in her latest feature, “Sometimes I Think About Dying” which debuted at Sundance on Friday, this was an opportunity to craft a different voice.
Kelly Clarkson Shocked That Tom Brady Is Good in ‘80 for Brady’: ‘I Made ‘From Justin to Kelly’ – Not All of Us Are Actors’ (Video)
Kelly Clarkson was surprised by Tom Brady’s acting chops in the new movie, “80 for Brady,” teasing to the film’s cast that her making “From Justin to Kelly” proves that “not all of us are actors!”. “80 for Brady” follows four best friends...
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
‘Starling Girl’ Star Eliza Scanlen Explains How Film Caused Her to Look at Her Own Adolescence Differently (Video)
Sundance 2023: ”I didn’t like the feeling of being desire,“ Scanlen told TheWrap. There are several features at this year’s Sundance Film Festival exploring young women on the threshold of going from girl to woman. One of them, director Laurel Parmet’s “The Starling Girl,” examines that transition through the lens of a teenager, played by “Little Women’s” Eliza Scanlen, growing up in a Christian fundamentalist community.
Zach Braff Raves Over Reuniting With ‘Scrubs’ Creator On ‘Shrinking’: We ‘Love Collaborating’ (Exclusive)
Over 12 years after Scrubs ended, lead star Zach Braff and creator Bill Lawerence are still collaborating! The pair reunited when Zach, 47, directed the eighth episode of Bill’s upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Zach raved over his experience getting to work with Bill, 54, again, when he stopped to chat with HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview at the show’s red carpet premiere in New York City on January 24.
Amazon Studios Inks Overall TV & First-Look Film Deal With Critical Role, Sets ‘Mighty Nein’ Animated Series As First Project
Amazon Studios is getting into business with Critical Role, the company behind Prime Video’s The Legend of Vox Machina animated series, with a multiyear exclusive overall television and first-look film deal. The first official project under the new pact is animated series Mighty Nein, based on Critical Role’s successful second campaign. Mighty Nein follows a group of criminals and misfits who are the only ones that can prevent the kingdom from plunging into chaos when an arcane artifact capable of reshaping reality falls into the wrong hands. The new series will soon begin production and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240...
Justin Roiland Dropped by 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals
20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals have joined Adult Swim in cutting ties with “Rick and Morty” and “Solar Opposites” co-creator and “Koala Man” executive producer Justin Roiland. The move comes nearly two weeks after Roiland was charged with felony domestic violence related to...
Paddy Considine and Mena Massoud to Star in True-Life Boxing Drama ‘Giant’
The true-life tale of British-Yemeni boxer Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed and his relationship with Irish-born trainer Brenan Ingle is about to get the Hollywood treatment. Written and directed by Rowan Athale (“The Rise,” “Gangs of London”) ‘Giant’ will star Mena Massoud (“Aladdin,” “The Royal Treatment”) and Paddy Considine (“House of the Dragons,” “Tyrannosaur”).
‘Real Housewives’ Star Lisa Barlow Has Mixed Feelings About Canceled Jen Shah Sitdown: ‘It’s Complicated’
TheWrap caught up with Lisa Barlow in Park City ahead of Wednesday’s “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion. The Queen of Sundance had plenty of thoughts about the Season 3 ender, where Barlow will appear alongside Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Heather Gay. One castmate that won’t be at the reunion is Jen Shah, who chose not to attend after being sentenced earlier this month to 6.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding hundreds of people via a telemarketing scheme.
Netflix’s ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’ Rides to Top of Streaming’s Most-Watched | Chart
In linear TV, Fox’s ”Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test“ topped the competition. Netflix took the ax (or in this case the “Hatchet”) to all other streaming platforms this week, running the table and claiming every single spot on this week’s Wrap Report with the newly released documentary, “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker,” climbing to the top spot.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Pete Davidson Kisses Chase Sui Wonders In New PDA Photos From Hawaii Vacation
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders are doing nothing to put those dating rumors to rest during their romantic vacation in Hawaii this week. The Bodies Bodies Bodies co-stars were photographed looking absolutely smitten as they made out on the rocky shore of the tropical paradise next to lush green vegetation in photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here. At one point, the former Saturday Night Live comedian, 29, wrapped his right arm around the 26-year-old actress’s behind as she lovingly wrapped her left arm around his tatted neck while they shared a passionate smooch.
The Razzies Apologize and Remove 12-Year-Old ‘Firestarter’ Star Ryan Kiera Armstrong From Worst Actress Ballot
The Razzies, the generally disgusting group that nominates the “worst” movies and performances of the year, used to be a group that was fun and witty but in recent years has curdled into something petty and unflaggingly mean-spirited. That was – shocker! – the case again this year,...
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Grows Viewership by 22%, Breaking Record for HBO Original Drama Series
HBO’s “The Last of Us” has broken a new viewership growth record following the release of the apocalyptic drama’s second episode on Sunday evening. According to Nielsen and first-party data from Warner Bros. Discovery, episode 2 drew a total 5.7 million viewers across HBO and linear telecasts in the U.S., up 22% from the series debut and an additional one million viewers compared to last week.
‘Poker Face’ Review: Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s Peacock Series Is a Winner
With a good portion of contemporary television obsessed with reboots, reimaginings, and revivals, it’s somewhat odd that that same amount of energy isn’t necessarily given to series that function more as homages and pastiches that also maintain their own singularity. But as writer-director Rian Johnson proves with his Peacock series “Poker Face,” that is arguably a more refreshing approach to the form — using a familiar structure to create a new, unique story.
Meet the Cast of ‘How I Met Your Father’ (Photos)
Hilary Duff both produces and stars in “How I Met Your Father,” playing Sophie -- the lead role, parallel to Ted Mosby in “How I Met Your Mother,” who's on the path to meet the mystery father of her future child. Duff broke out as a...
