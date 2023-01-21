Congratulations to Scott Peterson who won $1M by playing the Florida Lottery. According to Florida Lottery Officials, the Jensen Beach winner won by playing the 300X The Cash Scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a Publix on 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard . The store will get $2K for selling the ticket. Peterson took his prize as a one-time payment of $695,500. The Florida 300X The Cash game still has three remaining top prizes of $15 million.

JENSEN BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO