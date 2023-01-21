Read full article on original website
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix
One lucky Florida Lottery player is going home with $1 million after winning a second-place prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday.
Florida Man Wins $1M At The Grocery Store
Congratulations to Scott Peterson who won $1M by playing the Florida Lottery. According to Florida Lottery Officials, the Jensen Beach winner won by playing the 300X The Cash Scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a Publix on 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard . The store will get $2K for selling the ticket. Peterson took his prize as a one-time payment of $695,500. The Florida 300X The Cash game still has three remaining top prizes of $15 million.
Florida Man's $30 Turns Into Huge $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky winner is taking home a hefty check!
Florida man wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida man claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.
Florida Man Claims $1 Million Win On 300X The Cash Scratch-Off
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Scott Petersen, 68, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. Petersen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of
Cape Coral 7-Eleven employee caught stealing scratch-off tickets
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A woman was caught stealing scratch-offs from the 7-Eleven she worked at in Cape Coral. On Sunday, Jan. 15, Nasya Marquis, 24, was caught on camera after the store manager noticed several scratch-off tickets were missing, according to the Lee County Sherriff’s Office. Marquis...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February
Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Florida this week
A famous restaurant chain that has more than 2,600 locations across the country is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest Florida location in Lutz, according to the company's website.
Florida witness observes green object moving in sharp angles at municipal airport
A Florida witness at Venice reported watching a single green light moving below 1,000 feet near the local airport at 7:36 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Here's The Oldest Bar In Florida
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
Sarasota homeowner has downed cable wires removed from backyard nearly four months after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Downed lines from a utility pole had been causing headaches for a Sarasota homeowner. The wires had been hanging in the backyard of Michael Brusoe’s Bay Street home. Brusoe says he was frustrated that these wires were in his yard since Hurricane Ian nearly four...
The Best Small Town in Florida, According to a Travel Website
Some people visiting the sunshine state prefer visiting small towns over visiting larger ones. Doing so allows you to avoid some of the crowds and allows you to experience the charm that many smaller towns in Florida possess.
Execution date set for Florida man convicted of murder 30 years ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — An execution date has been set for a man convicted of murdering a woman 30 years ago. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for Donald David Dillbeck, who was sentenced to death for the 1990 murder of Faye Vann. While serving a life sentence for killing Lee County […]
Port Charlotte man asks to call mother following DUI traffic stop
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a quarter to three in the morning on January 21st when Lee County Deputy Sean Stahl was out on patrol. He was cruising up Tamiami Trail in North Fort Myers when he approached a pickup truck with a busted tail light. Deputy Stahl flicked on his emergency lights and prepared for a routine traffic stop.
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over ocean
A Florida witness at Delray Beach reported watching and photographing a group of three lights hovering in a triangle formation at 9:40 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida man defecates on floor of Joe’s Crab Shack during break-in: police
Fort Myers police are searching for a pooping perpetrator caught on camera breaking into a Joe's Crab Shack on Saturday.
Three men wanted for stealing $2k in clothes from Miromar Outlets shop
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are searching for three men involved in a grand theft at a Nike store located on Corkscrew Rd. in Estero. According to SWFL Crime Stoppers, the three men stole $1,900 worth of clothes and left the store through the emergency door exit. Anyone with information...
