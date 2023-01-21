ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

wild941.com

Florida Man Wins $1M At The Grocery Store

Congratulations to Scott Peterson who won $1M by playing the Florida Lottery. According to Florida Lottery Officials, the Jensen Beach winner won by playing the 300X The Cash Scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a Publix on 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard . The store will get $2K for selling the ticket. Peterson took his prize as a one-time payment of $695,500. The Florida 300X The Cash game still has three remaining top prizes of $15 million.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February

Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL

