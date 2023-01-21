ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

How to keep your pets safe in the colder months

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Aj86_0kMkAC0t00

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Winter in Teton County is beautiful and exciting, but it comes with its own set of hazards that can affect people and their companion animals. This January, Teton County Emergency Management and PAWS want you to know how to keep your pets safe in the colder months.

Freezing temperatures, heavy snow, gusty winds and slick ice are just some of winter’s natural hazards. Winter storms can also damage infrastructure and led to cascading effects, such as the winter storms of early 2021 that caused significant damage to electrical grids and water distribution in the Southern U.S. The good news is that there are some simple steps you can take now to improve outcomes in common cold-weather emergencies.

  • Create or revise your household’s emergency plan.
    • Include considerations for pets and specific plans for how you will evacuate with your animals. If officials ask you to evacuate, that means your pets should evacuate too. In your plan, identify someone you trust who will take your pets in case you’re not home during an emergency.
  • Prepare a disaster kit for your pets.
    • The kit should include enough food, water, and medicine to get through at least five days, and should be stored at room temperature to avoid freezing liquid water and medications. Remember to add pet coats, blankets, or other warm layers for the winter. Find pet disaster kit checklists at www.ready.gov/pets, www.cdc.gov/healthypets, and www.humanesociety.org.
  • Stay on top of weather and conditions.
    • Make checking the weather and avalanche forecasts a part of your regular routine, especially if you have outdoor animals or if your pets join you on outdoor adventures. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia. Dogs can incur injuries just like humans can in the backcountry, and are not aware of avalanche risks. Remember, if you don’t know, don’t go. Find more pet preparedness tips at www.ready.gov/pets.
  • Take action when you receive an alert.
    • Locate your pets and bring them indoors when you receive an emergency or weather alert for your area.
  • Sign up now for free emergency text messages from Teton County authorities. Text “TETON_WY” to 888777. If you want alerts in Spanish, reply “ESP” to the confirmation.
  • Download the free FEMA app to your mobile device to receive National Weather Service alerts and warnings for up to five locations anywhere in the United States.
  • Bookmark www.tcincident.org for follow-up information after an emergency, including the location of a disaster animal shelter if one has been set up.

Get more information about cold weather animal safety from the American Veterinary Medical Association at www.avma.org . For local tips and resources and to learn about the Disaster Animal Response Team, check out PAWS online at www.pawsofjh.org .

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

Invasion of the bohemian waxwings at Henrys Fork near Ashton

As I approached the Vernon Bridge spanning the Henrys Fork of the Snake River west of Ashton, I noticed hundreds of birds picking off insects flying over the river. With temperatures in the 40s, the insects were hatching and the nomadic bohemian waxwings were enjoying them. There were a few American robins and cedar waxwings joining the large flocks of bohemians eating dried berries along the shore.
ASHTON, ID
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Annual Driggs Snowscapes transforms snow into sculpture

DRIGGS, Idaho — The 11th Annual Driggs Snowscapes wrapped this weekend with a community block party and voting day at Driggs City Plaza. As the largest public art display in Teton Valley, each year, select artists sculpt all day on Driggs Plaza. The sculpting window took place from Monday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 20.
DRIGGS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Not all planes fly

- For the past 10 years people in Tetonia have found a way to honor the history of snow recreation and the Teton Valley. This is done by the Annual Snow Plane rally that takes place at a park just down the road from Idaho Highway 33.
TETONIA, ID
Big Country News

Fatal Crash on US-91 in Southern Idaho

SHELLEY, ID - On Saturday, January 21, 2023 at approximately 8:55 a.m., the Idaho State Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on US-91 just north of Shelley, ID in Bonneville County. According to a press release from the ISP, a 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was traveling southbound on...
SHELLEY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho man killed in two-vehicle crash near Shelley

BOISE, Idaho — A 59-year-old man from Idaho Falls was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Bonneville County Saturday morning, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Police said the man was traveling southbound on US 91 in a Ford Explorer when he crossed over the center line and struck a Honda Accord heading in the opposite direction. The Ford went off the highway and struck a power pole.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy