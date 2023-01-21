Jeff Cobb discusses potentially competing in the Royal Rumble match. Cobb rose to stardom with Lucha Underground and Pro Wrestling Guerilla, among other promotions, before he landed in Ring of Honor. He had a prominent run with Ring of Honor, where he won the ROH World Television Championship, and he also started competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Cobb later signed with NJPW in 2020, and he has been a featured member of the roster ever since. He is currently a member of the United Empire stable alongside Will Ospreay, TJP, Franceso Akira, Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, and Gideon Grey.)

3 HOURS AGO