Former WWE Writer Says Charlotte Flair Was Originally Going To Win 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Former WWE writer Chris Dunn discusses that Bianca Belair's rise to the top. Belair rose to stardom on NXT before she arrived on the main roster in 2020. After an inconsistent run on Raw, she moved to SmackDown, and she feuded with Bayley. "The EST" went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she defeated Sasha Backs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Belair has been one of the company's top stars ever since.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley

After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
Ric Flair: I Apologized To Becky Lynch At WWE Raw XXX, I'm Not 'The Man' Anymore

Ric Flair says he apologized to Becky Lynch. Flair and Lynch have feuded in recent years over "The Man". Lynch started using the moniker during her rise to the top of WWE, whereas Flair had been calling himself "The Man" for decades. Flair previously sold his trademark on "The Man" to WWE. Flair and Lynch have traded verbal barbs in the past; "The Nature Boy" previously said he will always be "The Man".
Jeff Cobb On Potential WWE Royal Rumble Appearance: If The Stars Aligned, I'd Be Down

Jeff Cobb discusses potentially competing in the Royal Rumble match. Cobb rose to stardom with Lucha Underground and Pro Wrestling Guerilla, among other promotions, before he landed in Ring of Honor. He had a prominent run with Ring of Honor, where he won the ROH World Television Championship, and he also started competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Cobb later signed with NJPW in 2020, and he has been a featured member of the roster ever since. He is currently a member of the United Empire stable alongside Will Ospreay, TJP, Franceso Akira, Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, and Gideon Grey.)
Kofi Kingston On Jay Briscoe, WWE Royal Rumble, CLICK, NXT | 2023 Interview

Sean Ross Sapp speaks to WWE's Kofi Kingston about the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation project.
Cherry Picking: The Top 10 Royal Rumble Matches (According to Fightful)

It’s the 35th anniversary of the first televised Royal Rumble match and I’m back again with another look at my favorite match of all time. Last year, I dove into the forgotten Royal Rumble matches, aka the ones that took place that were televised. One of those actually made into my personal top 10 because I thought it was THAT good.
John Cena Stars In WWE 2K23 Commercial; Release Date Announced

WWE released a new commercial advertising WWE 2K23 starring John Cena playing as John Cena. The commercial also features Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory, who are hanging out with an invisible John Cena. The ad says, "See John Cena, "Beat John Cena," "Be Even Stronger Than John Cena."...
Raw XXX Fallout, Briscoe Brothers on AEW Dynamite, WWE Royal Rumble Interest | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 13 of Fightful Roundtable breaks down the good and bad from Raw XXX, news that the Briscoe Brothers are unbanned from AEW programming as Mark Briscoe makes his AEW Dynamite debut to honor Jay Briscoe, plus gauging excitement levels for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) are Dave LaGreca (SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio), Alex Lajas (Church of Joshi) and Simon Miller.
KAIRI Looks Forward To Her Match With Mercedes Mone, Wants To Face Jamie Hayter

KAIRI is gearing up for her match with Mercedes Mone and has her sights set on another bout. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, KAIRI became the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Mayu Iwatani in the finals of a tournament for the title. She defended the gold against Tam Nakano at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Mercedes Mone (previously known as Sasha Banks) confronted her after the match. Mone attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley, and NJPW confirmed the bout.
