'American Badass' Undertaker Assists Bray Wyatt In Attack On LA Knight On 1/23 WWE Raw
The American Badass helps out The Eater Of Worlds. In anticipation of the upcoming Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble, LA Knight addressed the fans of the WWE universe on the January 23 edition of WWE Raw. Before Knight could finish his promo, he was interrupted by The Undertaker, who was in special American Badass form.
Former WWE Writer Says Charlotte Flair Was Originally Going To Win 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn discusses that Bianca Belair's rise to the top. Belair rose to stardom on NXT before she arrived on the main roster in 2020. After an inconsistent run on Raw, she moved to SmackDown, and she feuded with Bayley. "The EST" went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she defeated Sasha Backs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Belair has been one of the company's top stars ever since.
Brock Lesnar Returns On 1/23 WWE Raw, Attacks Bobby Lashley
After being away from WWE programming for over three months, Brock Lesnar is back in WWE. Lesnar made his monumental return to the company's red brand by attacking Bobby Lashley during the main event match. At the end of the show, Austin Theory defended the WWE United States Championship against...
Mark Briscoe To Make AEW Debut In Jay Briscoe Tribute Bout On 1/25 AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe is set for AEW debut in a tribute match to his late brother, Jay Briscoe, on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tragically, the wrestling world lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jay's brother, Mark, is slated to make...
Ric Flair: I Apologized To Becky Lynch At WWE Raw XXX, I'm Not 'The Man' Anymore
Ric Flair says he apologized to Becky Lynch. Flair and Lynch have feuded in recent years over "The Man". Lynch started using the moniker during her rise to the top of WWE, whereas Flair had been calling himself "The Man" for decades. Flair previously sold his trademark on "The Man" to WWE. Flair and Lynch have traded verbal barbs in the past; "The Nature Boy" previously said he will always be "The Man".
Mark Briscoe Gives An Update On How He's Doing, Latest Update On Jay Briscoe's Daughters
The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17 at the age of 38. His daughters Jayleigh and Gracie were in the car with him in the accident. In an update on Friday night, family friend Josh Wharton relayed that Gracie had...
WWE Royal Rumble Predictions, AEW In Lexington | The List & Ya Boy 1/25/23
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van talk this week's news!!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Jeff Cobb On Potential WWE Royal Rumble Appearance: If The Stars Aligned, I'd Be Down
Jeff Cobb discusses potentially competing in the Royal Rumble match. Cobb rose to stardom with Lucha Underground and Pro Wrestling Guerilla, among other promotions, before he landed in Ring of Honor. He had a prominent run with Ring of Honor, where he won the ROH World Television Championship, and he also started competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Cobb later signed with NJPW in 2020, and he has been a featured member of the roster ever since. He is currently a member of the United Empire stable alongside Will Ospreay, TJP, Franceso Akira, Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, and Gideon Grey.)
Sami Zayn Found Not Guilty At Tribal Court On 1/23 WWE Raw, Set To Undergo Final Test At Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn's fate has been decided. After weeks of screw-ups from the 'Honorary Uce' Sami Zayn, The Bloodline came together on the January 23, 2023 edition of WWE Raw to hold a Tribal Court for Zayn. All of the current members of The Bloodline attended, including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.
Kofi Kingston On Jay Briscoe, WWE Royal Rumble, CLICK, NXT | 2023 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to WWE's Kofi Kingston about the CLICK for Quality Education Foundation project. Please consider donating at https://www.GoFundMe.com/ClickFQE. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
AEW Dynamite (1/25) Preview: TNT Title Match, Danielson vs. Cage, Jay Briscoe Tribute Match, More
It's Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW Dynamite looks to build off of the successful start to the year thus far. Tonight, the stars of All Elite Wrestling head to Lexington, Kentucky, with momentum and purpose.
Cherry Picking: The Top 10 Royal Rumble Matches (According to Fightful)
It’s the 35th anniversary of the first televised Royal Rumble match and I’m back again with another look at my favorite match of all time. Last year, I dove into the forgotten Royal Rumble matches, aka the ones that took place that were televised. One of those actually made into my personal top 10 because I thought it was THAT good.
Kofi Kingston: I Have No Idea If And When The New Day Pod Will Come Back, Hopefully It Does
Kofi Kingston would love to see the return of The New Day's podcast. The New Day: Feel The Power was a podcast featuring the members of New Day, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E, hosting interviews, hosting tournaments, but most importantly, goofing around with one another. The podcast has...
Sit On Sami Zayn's Face At WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Houston Rockets/WWE News | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. - Fans that are attending the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will have the chance to sit on Sami Zayn's face:. - The first 3,000 fans that arrive at the upcoming Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Thursday, January...
Jazmin Allure Discusses Working With AEW, Credits Dustin Rhodes & Jerry Lynn For Being Helpful
Jazmin Allure discusses working with All Elite Wrestling. Since 2020, AEW has regularly brought in independent talent to participate in matches and segments that take place on episodes of both Dark and Dynamite/Rampage. Many of those performers have went on to be signed by AEW, or have seen a significant increase in bookings as a result.
John Cena Stars In WWE 2K23 Commercial; Release Date Announced
WWE released a new commercial advertising WWE 2K23 starring John Cena playing as John Cena. The commercial also features Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Austin Theory, who are hanging out with an invisible John Cena. The ad says, "See John Cena, "Beat John Cena," "Be Even Stronger Than John Cena."...
1/23 WWE Raw Records Highest Viewership Number Since February 2020, Key Demo Rating Also Up Big
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 23 episode of WWE Raw. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that WWE Raw on January 23 averaged 2.344 million viewers. This number is up 44% from the 1.489 million viewers the show averaged last Monday. This is the largest viewership number that WWE Raw has recorded since February 17, 2020.
Raw XXX Fallout, Briscoe Brothers on AEW Dynamite, WWE Royal Rumble Interest | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 13 of Fightful Roundtable breaks down the good and bad from Raw XXX, news that the Briscoe Brothers are unbanned from AEW programming as Mark Briscoe makes his AEW Dynamite debut to honor Jay Briscoe, plus gauging excitement levels for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) are Dave LaGreca (SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio), Alex Lajas (Church of Joshi) and Simon Miller.
Grayson Waller Starts A Brawl, Channels Conor McGregor By Throwing Water Bottle At Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller is doing his best Conor McGregor impression. WWE Performance Center trainee Alexis Lete took to Instagram to go through her training session for the day, nothing that they were learning new suplexes. In the middle of her video, Grayson Waller and Bron Breakker got into a scuffle that...
KAIRI Looks Forward To Her Match With Mercedes Mone, Wants To Face Jamie Hayter
KAIRI is gearing up for her match with Mercedes Mone and has her sights set on another bout. At NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over, KAIRI became the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Mayu Iwatani in the finals of a tournament for the title. She defended the gold against Tam Nakano at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Mercedes Mone (previously known as Sasha Banks) confronted her after the match. Mone attacked KAIRI and challenged her to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley, and NJPW confirmed the bout.
