ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians celebrate 2023 'Guards Fest' at Huntington Convention Center

By Remi Murrey
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KB2r8_0kMkA5v300

The Cleveland Guardians kicked off their 2023 Guard Fest Saturday morning where season ticket holders received early access inside Huntington Convention Center.

Then, organizers opened the doors for anyone in the community to enjoy activities like playing in the Field of Dreams and getting an autograph and picture from one of the players.

Austin Controulis is the Assistant Director of Communications, and he tells News 5 this is their first fan fest since 2020, so everyone is excited to be back.

“It’s the dead of winter, and when you get to have a full day of baseball, which is pretty rare, so we’re excited about that and it’s just a great reminder that spring training is right around the corner and opening day is 76 days away, which hopefully means better weather in Cleveland,” said Cleveland Guardians Baseball Assistant Director of Communications Austin Controulis.

The event runs now until 7:30 p.m.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you should visit this place in Berea. Their fish fry dinner consists of 4 fresh pieces of fried yellow lake perch covered with a light breading, coleslaw, and your choice of a side salad or soup (patrons especially enjoy the restaurant's clam chowder). They also offer perch tacos on soft shells with cilantro, ranch dressing, and lettuce.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Pierogi Week Is Back for the Second Year

Cleveland’s cuisine has diversified and upgraded in the last three decades from the years when those who didn’t crave steak, hamburger or kielbasa were pretty much out of luck. But many are still nostalgic for the eastern European cuisine their grandparents or great grandparents brought with them from Poland or Slovenia or Ukraine when they settled in Cleveland during the late 19th and the first half of the 20th centuries. And there’s been a new wave of young people recovering those roots, including the culinary ones.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

59K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy