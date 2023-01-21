Matanzas High School was on “Code Blue”–meaning a bomb threat–again for the second time in two months. The threat was made by phone, and was deemed a hoax. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies converged on the school just after 11 a.m., when the threat was made. “We have a small section of the campus relocated to the gym and theater,” Jason Wheeler, the district’s chief spokesman said shortly after noon. “Rest of campus is holding in place.” District staff is standing by as sheriff’s personnel conducts the investigation.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO