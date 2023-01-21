Read full article on original website
$3.67 Million Dune Reconstruction Begins Wednesday From Malacompra Park North
Flagler County’s contractor for $3.67 million Hurricane Dorian dunes restoration project from south MalaCompra Park to north Washington Oaks Gardens State Park mobilized on Monday and construction will begin on Wednesday. “We are very excited to get this project underway,” said County Engineer Faith Alkhatib. “They are anticipating completing...
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 24, 2023
To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form. Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Palm Coast Approves New Self-Storage Facility Across from Sawmill Creek on US1
With 10 such facilities currently operating in Palm Coast and a few more in the pipeline, yet one more self-storage facility is opening in the city. The Palm Coast Planning Board last week approved a special exception for Horizon Self-Storage, a 98,400 square foot facility on 7 acres off U.S. 1, immediately across from the rapidly sprawling Sawmill Creek development.
Lehigh Trail Closure and Detour Begins Jan. 25
Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off Belle Terre Parkway will require a partial trail closure beginning January 25, 2023. The contractor will begin work on the restroom facility, which will cause closures to the trail from Royal Palms Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway to Royal Palms Parkway and Town Center Boulevard.
Matanzas High School Again Target of a Bomb Threat, Again Deemed a Hoax
Matanzas High School was on “Code Blue”–meaning a bomb threat–again for the second time in two months. The threat was made by phone, and was deemed a hoax. Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies converged on the school just after 11 a.m., when the threat was made. “We have a small section of the campus relocated to the gym and theater,” Jason Wheeler, the district’s chief spokesman said shortly after noon. “Rest of campus is holding in place.” District staff is standing by as sheriff’s personnel conducts the investigation.
Pete Young Is Appointed to Bunnell City Commission, 2 Months Ahead of Swearing-In
You don’t conduct 1,000 traffic death investigations for 33 years with a faint heart: as a Florida Highway Patrol corporal in charge of scenes where horror and mayhem could unsettle anyone, Young was known as a steady, unflappable presence. He wasn’t indifferent or unemotional–his doggedness after the facts of his cases was driven by a commitment to victims and their families–but nothing could shake him.
15 Years in Prison for Joseph Carroll in Fentanyl Overdose Death of Michael Burnett Jr.
Joseph Carroll, a 44-year-old former resident of Shady Lane in Palm Coast, was sentenced to 15 years in prison this morning for causing the death by fentanyl overdose of 31-year-old Michael Burnett Jr. in June 2018. Carroll and Allyson Bennett, 40, had sold the drug to Burnett shortly before his overdose.
Kwentel Moultrie Is Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison on Rape Conviction, Still faces Murder Charge
Kwentel Moultrie, whom a jury last August found guilty of rape, was sentenced to 10 years in prison today. He had previously turned down a deal that would have drastically reduced the charge and spared him prison. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins relied on the jury verdict, the recommended sentencing guidelines...
