Florida State

Either Trump or Ron DeSantis would beat Biden in 2024, survey finds

By Mary Kay Linge
 4 days ago

President Biden would lose to either of the top Republican rivals if he tries for a second term in 2024, according to a new survey.

Both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would beat Biden if the 2024 presidential election was held today, the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll f ound Friday — while nearly two-thirds of those polled, 65%, said Biden should not run for re-election at all.

The online survey of 2,050 registered voters found that 46% would support Trump in a rematch of the 2020 election, with 41% favoring Biden and 13% unsure. Trump’s 5-point edge was identical to the poll’s December results.

Biden would lose to DeSantis by a narrower 3-point margin, the survey found. The two-term governor, who has not announced a White House bid, would beat the sitting president by 42% to 39%, with 18% undecided.

Biden’s still-unfolding classified documents scandal appeared to have little impact on this poll, which was conducted Jan. 18-19, less than a week after the Department of Justice named a special counsel to look into the matter. The same survey last month showed a 45%-40% Trump lead, while DeSantis led Biden by 4 points, 43%-39%, last month.

Trump remains the clear favorite among Republicans, with DeSantis, in second place, according to the poll.
Getty Images
Trump remains the clear favorite among Republicans, according to the poll, with 48% supporting him in the 2024 Republican primary race. But DeSantis, in second place with 28%, gained 3 percentage points since the poll’s December edition.

“Trump is ahead but already has every vote he can get,” survey co-director Mark Penn told The Hill . “DeSantis is the candidate of potential.”

DeSantis, with 28% of voters, gained 3 percentage points since the poll’s December edition.
Getty Images

All other potential Republican candidates — including onetime Trump Administration figures like Mike Pence at 7% , Nikki Haley at 3% , and Mike Pompeo at 1% — saw support in the single digits, the survey found.

The survey, a weighted online sample drawn from a panel assembled by Harris and Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies, does not report a margin of error.

Comments / 62

Truth Serum
3d ago

Whether the survey is correct or not doesn't matter. Trump nor DeSantis needs to be in The Oval. Every eligible Democrat and Independent should register and VOTE!

Reply(6)
9
Joseph Paone
2d ago

If Trump is elected in 2024,he will put this country back on the right track.Trump is a businessman that nos how to make things work. Remember as President he put Americans first.

Reply
5
Michael Mosley
3d ago

they said the same back before the 2020 election but got a different outcome. and will see the same outcome in 2024.

Reply
9
