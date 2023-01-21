ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
WAUSAU, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County. After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
cryptonewsbtc.org

Wisconsin Weekly: Questions mount over Wisconsin cryptocurrency mining operation

Of observe: This week we spotlight a narrative by Wisconsin Watch’s Jacob Resneck and Zhen Wang a few North Woods cryptocurrency mining operation that’s creating extra questions than jobs. SOS Restricted is utilizing a part of the previous Flambeau River paper mill to mine for cryptocurrency, corresponding to Bitcoin. Two Chinese language nationals say they have been lured to take jobs on the plant solely to seek out they lacked the authorized standing to work in america. And the corporate itself faces federal scrutiny for allegedly deceptive traders.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Light snow develops today into tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Isolated snow showers early in the morning Wednesday will become more scattered as the day wears on. By the evening commute, a light accumulation of snow around an inch or less could be on the ground – just enough to make it slippery. The high is 32 degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Republicans Slam Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ Wild-Eyed New Spending Binge

Evers’ state of the state address was all about big spending. Republican leaders slammed the massive spending proposals from Gov. Tony Evers’ in Tuesday’s State of the State address, noting Evers’ failure to address public safety, inflation and other topics. Evers proposed more than $1 billion...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Invasive species case concludes with convictions

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Air remains mild for now; snow showers Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Not a bad winter day out there Tuesday as temperatures remain mild. We must point out that there is a cold front across the northwoods that could bring some morning flurries or drizzle. Otherwise, the morning clouds could break up a bit this afternoon to bring some slivers of sunshine. The high is projected to be around 32 degrees.
WISCONSIN STATE

