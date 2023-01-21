Read full article on original website
Wisconsin DNR proposes 28 fisheries rules changes and nine wildlife rules changes for spring hearings 2023
MADISON, WI. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is preparing for its annual Spring Hearings, including proposed rules and regulations concerning the state's fisheries and wildlife populations. The DNR plans to offer 28 fisheries rules change proposals, one fishery advisory question, and nine wildlife rules change proposals.
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WSAW
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County. After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Don’t crowd the plow’: WisDOT reminds motorists to give snowplows space
(WFRV) – Don’t crowd the plow!. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is issuing a reminder to motorists to give snowplows space while they clear the roads across the state of Wisconsin. “Please slow down and give them space,” wrote WisDOT on its Facebook page. WisDOT reports...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Wisconsin Weekly: Questions mount over Wisconsin cryptocurrency mining operation
Of observe: This week we spotlight a narrative by Wisconsin Watch’s Jacob Resneck and Zhen Wang a few North Woods cryptocurrency mining operation that’s creating extra questions than jobs. SOS Restricted is utilizing a part of the previous Flambeau River paper mill to mine for cryptocurrency, corresponding to Bitcoin. Two Chinese language nationals say they have been lured to take jobs on the plant solely to seek out they lacked the authorized standing to work in america. And the corporate itself faces federal scrutiny for allegedly deceptive traders.
wearegreenbay.com
Light snow develops today into tomorrow
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Isolated snow showers early in the morning Wednesday will become more scattered as the day wears on. By the evening commute, a light accumulation of snow around an inch or less could be on the ground – just enough to make it slippery. The high is 32 degrees.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon
Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it will become more patchy as we head through the rest of the afternoon. Roads continue to improve as temps have risen into the low to mid 30s, but there are still a handful of slippery stretches on roads that haven't been treated.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Republicans Slam Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ Wild-Eyed New Spending Binge
Evers’ state of the state address was all about big spending. Republican leaders slammed the massive spending proposals from Gov. Tony Evers’ in Tuesday’s State of the State address, noting Evers’ failure to address public safety, inflation and other topics. Evers proposed more than $1 billion...
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
Securing your truck's load in Wisconsin: How to avoid $124 fine
When transporting loads in the back of a truck or trailer, it's critically important to make sure all the items are secured properly.
wisfarmer.com
Is drinking raw milk safe? Wis. dairy researcher weighs in amid call for legalizing sales
At the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s convention last month, delegates for the largest general farm organization in America's Dairyland voted to support legalizing raw milk sales by farmers. But public health authorities and dairy researchers are continuing to urge caution. They warn consuming raw milk remains too risky. John Lucey...
wearegreenbay.com
Potawatomi Casino announces plans for upcoming sportsbook, joining Oneida as only other in state of Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Potawatomi Casino Hotel is set to get its very own sportsbook, joining the Oneida Casino as the only other in the state of Wisconsin. Construction will soon begin in the northwest corner of the casino, replacing the Northern Lights Theater and the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for SE Wisconsin goes into effect at 6 a.m.
Up to 2" of snow is likely through Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, and Waukesha counties. As it moves to the northeast we'll see light snow showers across the area.
This Is One Of “Best” Tourist Traps In All Of Wisconsin
Wisconsin has countless tourist attractions, and many of them are infamous. Some are even called tourist traps. With so many traps, some of them have to be great right? Thankfully some are. One of them is even considered one of the best by tourists. This iconic spot in Wisconsin is...
WBAY Green Bay
Invasive species case concludes with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the conclusion of a multi-year law enforcement investigation and prosecution related to the illegal distribution of more than 960 invasive crayfish by several wholesale-level distributors. A number of invasive crayfish were distributed, including red swamp, mini orange,...
wearegreenbay.com
Air remains mild for now; snow showers Wednesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Not a bad winter day out there Tuesday as temperatures remain mild. We must point out that there is a cold front across the northwoods that could bring some morning flurries or drizzle. Otherwise, the morning clouds could break up a bit this afternoon to bring some slivers of sunshine. The high is projected to be around 32 degrees.
