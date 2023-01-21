Of observe: This week we spotlight a narrative by Wisconsin Watch’s Jacob Resneck and Zhen Wang a few North Woods cryptocurrency mining operation that’s creating extra questions than jobs. SOS Restricted is utilizing a part of the previous Flambeau River paper mill to mine for cryptocurrency, corresponding to Bitcoin. Two Chinese language nationals say they have been lured to take jobs on the plant solely to seek out they lacked the authorized standing to work in america. And the corporate itself faces federal scrutiny for allegedly deceptive traders.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO