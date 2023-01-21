Read full article on original website
mamasay67
4d ago
Now the family of the deceased can get the justice for their deceased brother, significant other and most of all the children’s daddy. The deceased was only trying to do good that night. I don’t understand why the man ran when he was man enough to pull his gun out and fire it. Actions have consequences. People need to take accountability for themselves. No one seems to be teaching this to their children.
Reply
8
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Standoff at NJ Apartment Building Ends Without Further Incident
Police descended on a South Jersey apartment building after they said a possibly armed woman barricaded herself in an apartment following an overnight argument with a neighbor. The incident played out in the apartment complex off South Lenola Road in Maple Shade, Burlington County. Maple Shade police said officers were...
Woman wanted in two states leads officer on 3 county chase in Mississippi after reported armed robbery
A woman wanted in Alabama and Georgia led officers on a three-county pursuit in Mississippi after she reportedly robbed a dollar store at gunpoint. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Celeste Sellers has been arrested and charged with armed robbery, providing false information to a police officer, felony fleeing and reckless driving.
Family creates fundraiser for funeral of N.J. man shot to death by police
A man shot to death by a police officer Sunday is being remembered by relatives as “the glue to our family.”. The family of Daniel E. Nevius Sr., 55, of Sicklerville, has created a fundraiser to help pay for his funeral expenses. Police responded to a 911 call at...
Man, 23, charged in South Jersey shooting that left 1 injured
A man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in South Jersey earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Khalil Davis, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place in Pennsauken on Jan. 6, officials said on Monday. Police...
Camden Man Charged In Shooting: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of another man earlier this month, authorities said. Khalil Davis of Camden was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses in the shooting in Pennsauken, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
WDEL 1150AM
Third Manor Park home invasion suspect caught
When New Castle County police, and agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), caught up with 23-year old Alistair Dipasquale on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, he was nursing a gunshot wound, most likely suffered in an officer involved shooting at the scene of a home invasion on Sunday. He's...
Authorities identify N.J. man shot to death by police following 911 call
The state Attorney General’s office has identified the man shot to death by police Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. The incident, which is under investigation by the Attorney General’s office, began when police responded to a home on Fox Run Road in Deptford Township in response to a 911 call.
Teenager Charged With Shooting Pair Of Victims In Atlantic City
An 18-year-old man from Atlantic City has been charged in a pair of shootings last month, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit identified Quadri Cooper as the suspect involved in the shooting resulting in the filing of criminal charges, police said. Cooper was already...
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man in Gloucester County, NJ
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Deptford. According to a preliminary investigation, officers responded to a home on Fox Run Road following a 9-1-1 call. One officer fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m. and a male was wounded....
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
More Gun Violence: Two 15-year-old Boys Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City two 15-year-old boys are recovering after being shot this past weekend. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to the 600 block of Baltic Avenue around 1:30 early Sunday morning in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, officials found evidence of gunfire...
Man Who Stalked VIctim, Plotted To Kill Witness, Gets 55 Years In State Prison
A man who stalked his murder victim and plotted to kill a witness has been sentenced to 55 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities said. Former Lindenwold resident Kenneth Saal, 33, previously pleaded guilty to murder, burglary and stalking, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The sentence was...
Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
Brothers accused of gunning down 29-year-old man in his N.J. apartment
Two brothers were arrested last week and charged in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Trenton man in his apartment, officials said. Officers were called to a South Overbrook Avenue apartment just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 for a report of an unresponsive man and found Donnell Williams lying on the living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hit-and-run suspect who killed woman in South Philly surrenders to police
A suspect believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run in South Philadelphia turned himself into police on Tuesday.
Deadly Atlantic City Expressway crash under investigation in Pleasantville
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the Atlantic City Expressway on Tuesday evening.
12 bullets strike man's BMW in Southwest Philly, victim drives to get help: Police
Police say 12 shots pierced the victim's BMW. The injured victim managed to drive about a mile to get help.
NBC Philadelphia
SWAT Surrounds Northeast Philadelphia Home After Woman Shot in Car Outside
Police SWAT responded to a Northeast Philadelphia rowhome overnight after a woman was shot while sitting in a nearby car. Investigators said at least 30 shots were fired. The gunshots appeared to come from a home along Marsden Street, near Unruh Avenue, in the Tacony neighborhood just before midnight, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
After 6 Months, Bridgeton, NJ, Murder Suspect Arrested in GA
More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the U.S. Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA, Police Department, Askins was taken into police custody in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee, Jr., on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.
Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating the robbery of a Wilmington area Applebee’s that occurred on Monday night. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., troopers responded to the Applebee’s […] The post Delaware State Police Investigate Restaurant Robbery appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1