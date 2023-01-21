Two brothers were arrested last week and charged in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Trenton man in his apartment, officials said. Officers were called to a South Overbrook Avenue apartment just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 for a report of an unresponsive man and found Donnell Williams lying on the living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO