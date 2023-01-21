ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Panthers interview Cowboys’ offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for head coaching job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers interviewed Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore on Tuesday for their vacant head coaching position. The Panthers have also interviewed former NFL head coaches Sean Payton, Jim Caldwell and Frank Reich, along with offensive coordinators Shane Steichen of the Eagles, Ken Dorsey of the Bills and Mike Kafka of the Giants.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
Click2Houston.com

Source: Texans to interview Broncos DC Ejiro Evero for second time Wednesday

HOUSTON – In a quarterback-driven league, disrupting passers, making them truly uncomfortable in the pocket and confusing them with coverage schemes, is absolutely pivotal for defenses. That’s a central part of the vision and strategy for highly regarded Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Texans will interview Evero...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Q&A: ‘The best of Jeremy Peña is about to come’: Former Astro Carlos Correa talks offseason, the Twins, and his future TV broadcast career

HOUSTON – Former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa is spending his offseason in Houston following a deal struck with the Minnesota Twins a second time. The shortstop had two giant contracts fall through due to failed physicals, ultimately leading him back to the Twins for a six-year- $200 million contract.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard injures ankle vs. SF; ruled out

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round game against San Francisco after injuring his left ankle and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Pollard got hurt when San Francisco's Jimmie...

Comments / 0

Community Policy