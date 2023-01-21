Read full article on original website
Fourth-quarter surge helps Oratory defeats Rahway - Boys basketball recap
Asher Bradley and Michael Pirone posted 13 points apiece to lead Oratory to a 57-41 victory over Rahway in Rahway. John Pirone and Patrick Conniff each tallied 11 points apiece for Oratory (8-7), who held a five-point lead at the end of the third quarter. Oratory went on an 18-7 run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.
Miller’s triple-double leads Bound Brook past Voorhees - Girls basketball recap
Casey Miller could not be stopped on Tuesday night. The senior guard erupted for 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists en route to a dominant 68-48 victory over Bound Brook in Bound Brook. Bound Brook (6-7) led by just three points at halftime, but turned the tide in the...
Early lead lets Lawrence edge Princeton - Boys basketball recap
Michael Boiselle went six of seven from the line in his 13 points as Lawrence won on the road, 51-49, over Princeton. Brandon Ford and Toshawn Miller added 11 points apiece for Lawrence (4-13), which led 32-25 at halftime. Remmick Granozio led with 14 points while Jihad Wilder put in...
Howell getting healthy, rolls past Watchung Hills for 9th win in last 10 starts
Howell, infected with the injury bug since the first night of the season, is getting healthy and it couldn’t happen at a better time. The Rebels, who appear to finally have all their missing pieces falling back into place, won eight bouts Tuesday night and throttled a solid Watchung Hills team, 52-26, in Farmingdale.
Summit defeats Cranford - Boys basketball recap
Myles Blackley scored 24 points to help lift Summit past Cranford 52-44 in Summit. Summit (10-5) was propelled by a strong first half as it led 31-18 lead at halftime. Despite being outscored 26-21 in the second half, it was not enough as Summit held on for the win. David...
Trenton Catholic defeats Northern Burlington - Boys basketball recap
Bryson Whitfield tallied 14 points to lead Trenton Catholic past Northern Burlington 58-54 in Hamilton. Isaiah Gore added 11 points for Trenton Catholic (4-8) while Tyler Hammond had 10 and Cale Maxey pulled down 11 rebounds. Northern Burlington fell to 2-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Hamilton West over Hightstown - Boys basketball recap
Devyn Wright-Myles had 14 points and nine rebounds as Hamilton West defeated Hightstown, 58-39, in Hightstown. Ben Boufford added 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks for Hamilton West (12-6), which jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead. Hass Cannon scored 11 points and Tyler Barber added 10 with six rebounds.
Cherry Hill West over Northern Burlington - Wrestling recap
In a dual where every match contained bonus points, Cherry Hill West held off Northern Burlington, 41-39, in Columbus. Cherry Hill West (10-8) got pins from Juan Abalos (150 pounds), Nick Berckman (165), Anthony Horiates (190) and JoNathan Valentin (215), while also getting forfeit victories by Kristian Lenny and Ryan Schimpf.
Hoarle lifts Wall past St. Rose - Boys ice hockey recap
Michael Hoarle’s tie-break goal with 52 seconds left gave Wall a 2-1 victory over St. Rose at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township. Hoarle and Drew Jarkowsky finished with a goal and an assist for Wall (8-7) and Ethan Rotante made 16 saves. John Inderwies made 34 saves for...
Hammonton defeats Absegami on dual’s final match - Wrestling recap
Heavyweight Serhii Chuhui won by tie-breaker (2-1) in the final match of the night, giving Hammonton a 36-33 victory over Absegami in Hammonton. Despite the thrilling conclusion, Hammonton (9-7) never trailed as it built an early 24-0 lead thanks to four consecutive pins by Justin Flood (106 pounds), Shane Way (113), Logan Walters (120) and Luca Giagunto (126).
Cinnaminson over Delran - Wrestling recap
Cinnaminson extended its winning streak to four after defeating Delran, 39-24, in Cinnaminson. Cinnaminson (13-4) got pins by Dominic Marino (106 pounds), Max Frey (113), Eoin Toryk (144) and Evan Reed (190). Patrick Ghegan won his 138 pound bout by an injury default. Delran (8-8) got pins from Drew Roskos...
J.P. Stevens over Perth Amboy - Girls basketball recap
J.P. Stevens (6-11) led 27-19 at halftime and put the game out of reach with a 17-4 run in the third quarter. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Joyner, Arts hold off No. 8 Seton Hall Prep - Boys basketball recap
Spencer Joyner’s 19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists lifted Arts to a 54-51 victory over Seton Hall Prep, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in Newark. Joyner, a Boston University commit, had 13 of his points in the second half, and made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 1:04 for Arts (13-4). The last of those free throws came with 1.9 seconds left to push the lead to three. A desperation 3-point attempt from halfcourt at the buzzer for Seton Hall Prep (13-2) was off the mark.
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament seeds and bracket, 2023
The Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournamentseeds have been finalized and Phillipsburg s the top seed in the bracket. The first round will be played on Saturday, Jan. 28, and the second round will be played on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The quarterfinals will be on Saturday, Feb. 4, and the semifinals will take place at Warren Hills on Saturday, Feb. 11. The final is set for Friday, Feb. 17, and will also be held at Centenary University.
South Plainfield over Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Brandon Dean scored a game-high 15 points to lead South Plainfield to a one-sided victory on the road over Sayreville, 69-45. Ikenna Ibeku finished with 13 points while Tareak Williams added 11 points for South Plainfield (14-2), which led by 12 at halftime before blowing things open with a 23-10 third quarter.
Camden High boys’ basketball team under spotlight over recruitments
Reporting by Kevin Armstrong of NJ Advance Media that accused Camden High School of skirting state recruiting rules to attract high-powered stars from out of town sparked an investigation by the agency that oversees high school sports, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. Camden High School’s boys’ basketball team...
tworivertimes.com
Saint John Vianney Girls Basketball Knock Off No. 1 Team in the Country
HOLMDEL – Janie Bachmann had to look at the scoreboard twice during her post-game interview to make sure it wasn’t a dream. “It really hasn’t set in that we just beat the No. 1 team in the country… by 11,” Bachmann said. “It’s insane.”
Union over Hillside - Girls basketball recap
Samantha Turner had a big game on the boards, posting eight points and 24 rebounds as Union defeated Hillside 40-34 in Hillside. Union (7-6) trailed 20-17 at the half and 25-23 at the end of the third quarter, but went on a 17-9 run in the fourth to get the win.
Mendham glides past Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Luca Cresti led the way for Mendham with 19 points, including three three-pointers, in its 48-41 win over Mendham in Mendham. Brendan Brunnock added 12 points for Mendham, which led 24-19 at halftime and outscored Pope John 14-6 in the third quarter. Mike Ewing finished in double figures with 10 points.
Montclair Kimberley takes down Notre Dame - Boys ice hockey recap
Sam Rotella recorded a hat trick and an assist to lead Montclair Kimberley to a 6-3 victory over Notre Dame at Grundy Ice Arena in Bristol, PA. Ethan Potash posted a pair of goals for Montclair Kimberley (8-2-2), while Jack MacEvoy added a goal. Goalie Robert Lombardi made 18 saves on 21 shots.
