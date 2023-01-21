ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Joe. LJ
4d ago

It's about time. 6 years after the accident. Did the earth stop rotating ? Has anyone else died since this incident ? What the hell is the justice system waiting for ? And I can not accept Covid as an excuse, as it was used to take an elongated vacation. The trial could have easily been scheduled. Get it done, a man lost his life and a woman lost her husband.

CBS New York

School bus driver charged after crash in Rockland County

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- A school bus driver has been charged in connection to a December crash in Rockland County.Police say the bus crashed into a home in Spring Valley on Dec. 1.Seven children, ranging in age from 4 to 10, were injured, along with the driver. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Police said there were 22 kids on board at the time.READ MORE: 7 children, 1 adult injured after school bus slams into home in Rockland CountyPolice say the 37-year-old driver was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges, including assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.The driver is also being charged with 31 traffic infractions.Police did not release the driver's identity.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Man accused of fatally shooting Jersey City teacher nabbed in Pennsylvania: prosecutor

A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Chase Car Racing at 100mph Through Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany.  Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars. The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police. NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280. This according to breaking news alerts.  
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
NJ.com

Father of 2 killed in 2-vehicle crash on Routes 1 & 9

A 36-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash along Routes 1 & 9 in Rahway on Saturday night, authorities said. Steven N. De Oliveira, a father of twin 1-year-old boys, was outside his truck repairing a flat tire, according to a report by RLS media.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops

Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
Daily Voice

Videographer Killed In Union County Crash

A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday,  on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris Township Police Are Asking Residents to Be Aware of their Surroundings

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police are asking residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They are sharing an incident that happened to a resident on January 23.  According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage.  The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident, call the public information officer at 973-326-7438 or the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman

CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A drunk driver avoiding a traffic stop by a Wall Township Police Officer turned around and struck the investigating officer’s vehicle in a head-on collision Monday night. According to police, Patrolman Kennedy initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle that was driving recklessly at around 10 pm. Officer Kennedy observed the vehicle drive across the median on Route 34, striking a yield sign. When the driver, later identified as 76-year-old William Rugge of Wall, struck the patrolman’s vehicle, Kennedy was able to place him under arrest. No injuries were reported. Rugge was charged with driving The post 76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
