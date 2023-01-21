Read full article on original website
Little Joe. LJ
4d ago
It's about time. 6 years after the accident. Did the earth stop rotating ? Has anyone else died since this incident ? What the hell is the justice system waiting for ? And I can not accept Covid as an excuse, as it was used to take an elongated vacation. The trial could have easily been scheduled. Get it done, a man lost his life and a woman lost her husband.
Reply
6
Related
School bus driver charged after crash in Rockland County
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- A school bus driver has been charged in connection to a December crash in Rockland County.Police say the bus crashed into a home in Spring Valley on Dec. 1.Seven children, ranging in age from 4 to 10, were injured, along with the driver. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Police said there were 22 kids on board at the time.READ MORE: 7 children, 1 adult injured after school bus slams into home in Rockland CountyPolice say the 37-year-old driver was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges, including assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.The driver is also being charged with 31 traffic infractions.Police did not release the driver's identity.
Bergen County man charged with DWI in 5-vehicle crash on Route 3
A Bergen County driver was intoxicated when he caused a five-vehicle crash on Route 3 last year that left two people injured and a dump truck flipped on its side, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Cyrus Crayton, 26, of Bogota, was charged Tuesday by the Secaucus Police Department Traffic...
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
wrnjradio.com
Dump truck driver extricated from Hunterdon County crash after more than 90 minutes trapped
UNION TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A dump truck driver was pinned in a crash for more than 90 minutes before crews were able to free them in Hunterdon County Tuesday, officials said. The crash happened at 2:04 p.m. on Van Syckles Road in Union Township, New Jersey State...
Man accused of fatally shooting Jersey City teacher nabbed in Pennsylvania: prosecutor
A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave.
Police Chase Car Racing at 100mph Through Parsippany
PARSIPPANY, NJ - A police chase that started in Denville raced along Rt. 280 East in Parsippany. Police were in pursuit of a black Dodge Charger racing over 100 mile per hour using the shoulders to pass other cars. The suspects were reported to be in Mountain Lakes when they exited the vehicle to take a picture of a Range Rover while wearing a ski mask which made a passerby call the police. NJ State Police terminated the chase of the vehicle that had no plate on it, while on Rt. 280. This according to breaking news alerts.
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
Families desperately searching N.J. city for 2 women missing for weeks | Calavia-Robertson
It had only been five minutes since we’d met, and Tamika Owens was already crying. But really, how could she not? There we were standing in the middle of a cold, mostly empty parking lot in Newark talking about the daughter she has no clue where to find. Tamika’s...
Shocking New Details: School Bus Slams Into New York State Home
Police released shocking new details after a school bus crashed into a home. At least two young children were seriously injured. On December 1, just before 9 a.m., the Town of Ramapo Police Department received a call regarding a school bus crash on N. South Gate Drive in the Village of New Hempstead.
Father of 2 killed in 2-vehicle crash on Routes 1 & 9
A 36-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash along Routes 1 & 9 in Rahway on Saturday night, authorities said. Steven N. De Oliveira, a father of twin 1-year-old boys, was outside his truck repairing a flat tire, according to a report by RLS media.
Driver killed in Route 22 crash is ID’d by cops
Authorities have identified the 61-year-old driver killed in a crash Friday morning on Route 22 in Mountainside. Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. when he veered off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said. Damon was pronounced dead at the scene following life-saving...
Bogus Shooting Call Brings Police To Catholic Grammar School In Hillsdale
A bogus call of a shooting brought police to a Catholic grammar school in Bergen County. The "swatter" who made the false claim drew an immediate response to the preK3-8 St. John's Academy by police in Hillsdale mid-Monday evening (Jan. 23). They had help from, among others, their colleagues neighboring...
Videographer Killed In Union County Crash
A 61-year-old videographer was killed in a crash Friday, on Route 22 in Mountainside.Darryl Damon, of Plainfield, was driving west around 6:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20 when he went off the highway and struck a utility pole, Mountainside police said.Damon was pronounced dead at the scene. He …
Jersey City councilwoman’s hit-and-run plea gives Hudson County progressives renewed hope
With Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise admitting in court Tuesday to a hit-and-run crash, a group of Hudson County progressives are aiming to galvanize voters against the councilwoman and the powerful Hudson County Democratic Organization (HCDO) that failed to condemn her actions. The two-pronged plan includes a renewal of demonstrations...
Road Rage: Woman Beat's Man Car With Metal Bat In Ramapo, Police Say
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman was arrested following an alleged road rage incident in which she beat a man's car with a bat and then stole his cell phone as he tried to call the police, authorities said. The incident took place in Rockland County around noontime Sunday, Jan. 22...
Morris Township Police Are Asking Residents to Be Aware of their Surroundings
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police are asking residents to be alert and aware of their surroundings. They are sharing an incident that happened to a resident on January 23. According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage. The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Anyone with information about this incident or any other incident, call the public information officer at 973-326-7438 or the Detective Bureau at 973-326-7480 Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
wrnjradio.com
Electronic device explodes while charging in Morris County home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – No injuries were reported after an electronic device exploded while being charged inside a Washington Township home, according to a post on the Long Valley Fire Company’s Facebook page. The Washington Township Fire Department responded to a residence Saturday night for a...
NJ man charged with fatal hit-and-run of 61-year-old woman
CARLSTADT — A Passaic man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Bergen County on Friday night. The victim, identified as 61-year-old Deborah Peko-Lillis, of Secaucus, was crossing Hoboken Road in Carlstadt at around 10:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV-4, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A drunk driver avoiding a traffic stop by a Wall Township Police Officer turned around and struck the investigating officer’s vehicle in a head-on collision Monday night. According to police, Patrolman Kennedy initiated a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle that was driving recklessly at around 10 pm. Officer Kennedy observed the vehicle drive across the median on Route 34, striking a yield sign. When the driver, later identified as 76-year-old William Rugge of Wall, struck the patrolman’s vehicle, Kennedy was able to place him under arrest. No injuries were reported. Rugge was charged with driving The post 76-year-old drunk driver strikes Wall police car head-on appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Retired NJ state trooper dies from complications relating to 9/11 rescue efforts
WEST TRENTON, NJ – Colonel Patrick J. Callahan has announced the tragic loss of retired New Jersey State Police Lieutenant Gerald T. Barbato #2939, who died as a result of an illness contracted while serving in the line of duty in response to the World Trade Center terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 3