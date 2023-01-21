Read full article on original website
Related
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher tweets he’s joining Red Sox
Former Tampa Bay Rays reliever Ryan Sherriff says he’s joined the Red Sox organization. While the team has yet to confirm anything, he tweeted from his verified account @KingSherriff:. “Glad to be apart of the @RedSox org! Lets get it.”. While his last name is likely to spark a...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
St. Louis Cardinals have shocking answer for TV broadcaster opening
With the St. Louis Cardinals looking to replace a position inside the television booth, it appears the franchise will be leaning on a very familiar name to take the open spot and call the Cardinals for 2023 and beyond. Chip Caray reportedly leaving Atlanta Braves broadcast for position with St....
Ex-Yankees Left-Handed Hurler Reportedly Linked To Red Sox After Tuesday's Big Trade
Should the Red Sox add the former Yankees left-hander?
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving Team
The NFL season for all but four teams has come to an end, and when we see the rest of the teams play next, they will look different in a variety of ways. When the Las Vegas Raiders last played, the main storyline was the expectation that it was the last game for quarterback Derek Carr in a Raiders jersey.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge projected for steep drop in home run total
Will it be upward and onward for Aaron Judge? Or is it all downhill from here for the New York Yankees slugger?. Judge, the 2022 American League MVP, hit a league-record 62 home runs in 2022. That has some dreaming of Judge making a run at 70 and Barry Bonds’ single-season record (73 home runs in 2001).
FOX Sports
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Red Sox add lefty swingman on minor-league deal after trading Josh Taylor
The Red Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with left-handed pitcher Matt Dermody, a source said Tuesday night. The deal includes an invitation to major league spring training. Dermody, 32, is the second left-hander the Sox have added on a minor-league deal in recent days, joining former Ray...
Aaron Judge on how teammate’s dog helped convince him to return to Yankees
The Judge of New York has spoken. Beloved Yankees slugger Aaron Judge opened up on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon about re-signing with the Yankees and it turns out Anthony Rizzo’s dog played a role. Fallon revealed Judge’s dog, Penny, and Rizzo’s dog, Kevin, were the best of buds, and it would be hard to separate the two. Rizzo, who had also re-signed with the Yankees this offseason, would text and call Judge every day, even sending pictures of Kevin and Penny together, and was “working hard” to get him to re-sign. “It always comes down to your pet, right?” Fallon...
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
theScore
The results are in from our Baseball HOF user ballot 👀
The 2023 Hall of Fame election announcement happens Tuesday. Before the news drops, we asked you to cast your own ballot. No player received close to the necessary 75% of the vote from 4,019 user ballots in order to be elected into Cooperstown. Thanks for participating. Check out the full...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at additional moves before Spring Training
With spring training creeping up on us in a few weeks, the New York Yankees are still looking to improve the roster. The team has been connected to a few free agents, notably Jurickson Profar and, recently, Josh Harrison. General manager Brian Cashman has been looking to add more competition...
NJ.com
NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1