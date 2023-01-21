ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies

It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news

Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving Team

The NFL season for all but four teams has come to an end, and when we see the rest of the teams play next, they will look different in a variety of ways. When the Las Vegas Raiders last played, the main storyline was the expectation that it was the last game for quarterback Derek Carr in a Raiders jersey.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge projected for steep drop in home run total

Will it be upward and onward for Aaron Judge? Or is it all downhill from here for the New York Yankees slugger?. Judge, the 2022 American League MVP, hit a league-record 62 home runs in 2022. That has some dreaming of Judge making a run at 70 and Barry Bonds’ single-season record (73 home runs in 2001).
Mets sign outfielder Tommy Pham to $6 million, 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year contract for $6 million Tuesday, adding to their busy offseason. Pham can earn another $2 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. He provides depth and a dangerous bat, giving New York a proven fourth outfielder and a right-handed option at designated hitter to complement lefty Daniel Vogelbach.
Aaron Judge on how teammate’s dog helped convince him to return to Yankees

The Judge of New York has spoken. Beloved Yankees slugger Aaron Judge opened up on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon about re-signing with the Yankees and it turns out Anthony Rizzo’s dog played a role. Fallon revealed Judge’s dog, Penny, and Rizzo’s dog, Kevin, were the best of buds, and it would be hard to separate the two. Rizzo, who had also re-signed with the Yankees this offseason, would text and call Judge every day, even sending pictures of Kevin and Penny together, and was “working hard” to get him to re-sign. “It always comes down to your pet, right?” Fallon...
The results are in from our Baseball HOF user ballot 👀

The 2023 Hall of Fame election announcement happens Tuesday. Before the news drops, we asked you to cast your own ballot. No player received close to the necessary 75% of the vote from 4,019 user ballots in order to be elected into Cooperstown. Thanks for participating. Check out the full...
