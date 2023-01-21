Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce's Daughter Caught Doing the Team's Cheer on Baby Monitor Video
Jason Kelce and wife Kylie McDevitt share daughters Elliotte, 22 months, and Wyatt, 3, and are expecting another little girl next month Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has quite the cheerleader at home. Following the team's big win against the New York Giants on Saturday, the NFL star shared an adorable video of daughter Wyatt, cheering for the team upon waking up. Singing part of the team's "Fly, Eagles, Fly," anthem, the toddler cheers, "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles, yay!" Watching the video back on their Nanit baby monitor, the 35-year-old dad laughs, asking...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Mike Francesa’s parting shots on ‘manhandled’ Giants, ‘rattled’ Daniel Jones
Mike Francesa will not go quietly into the night. The former WFAN host, who unloaded on the New York Giants during and after Saturday’s 38-7 divisional playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, had more to say on his BetRivers podcast. Want to bet on the NFL?. And Numbah One...
Could Saquon Barkley Depart Giants? Five Potential Landing Spots
Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters Monday, after New York’s season-ending defeat in the NFC divisional-round, the organization hoped to keep impending free-agent running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley, 25, just concluded his rookie contract and fifth-year option and is set to hit the open market for the first...
ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air
The New York media star didn't take kindly to a diss about his ESPN Radio show's ratings.
Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade
The Minnesota Twins are bringing in some veteran leadership to their club. The Twins are acquiring outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Monday. The Minnesota Twins are acquiring centerfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell me and... The post Twins acquire former World Series champion in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
“Saturday Night Live” targeted Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) in its opening sketch this weekend, roasting the embattled lawmaker over his embellished résumé and recent controversies. The skit featured Santos, played by Bowen Yang, as an NFL sideline reporter covering Saturday’s Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants playoff game for Fox. The hosts joked that they…
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Phillies on verge of big mistake with Aaron Nola extension
The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t making much of an effort to extend Aaron Nola, their homegrown ace who hits the free agent market in 2024. Philadelphia’s rotation is fairly top-heavy at the moment, with Nola and Zack Wheeler leading the way. This is no disrespect to Ranger Suarez and Taijuan Walker, but Nola has finished top-7 in NL Cy Young voting in three seasons, and made an NL All-Star team.
Peyton Manning at Bills vs. Bengals, son wears Josh Allen jersey
One of the all-time greats in NFL history is taking in Bills vs. Bengals in person–and he’s leaning toward the home team. Or at least his family is. Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning is at the Bills vs. Bengals Divisional-round matchup on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Cameras spotted him and his son.
Big Blue View
Giants projected to get compensatory picks in Rounds 6, 7
The New York Giants are projected to get a pair of compensatory picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. Over The Cap’s Nick Korte is projecting that the Giants will receive comp picks in the sixth and seventh rounds. Per Korte’s projection, the Giants will receive a sixth-round pick...
Radio host ‘pissed off’ by Eagles’ Nick Sirianni
The Philadelphia Eagles are going the the NFC Championship for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2018. And to do that, the Birds beat the New York Giants, 38-7, on Saturday in the divisional round. Head coach Nick Sirianni’s celebratory head bobs were captured on camera, which you can watch here.
Giants' Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and his staff have a lot of work to bring the roster up to speed. Here are a few steps they might take to accomplish that.
NFL: Eagles player says his car was stolen in Philadelphia after victory over Giants
Less than 48 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles laid a beating on the rival New York Giants in Saturday’s divisional round playoff contest, one Eagles player is reportedly without his wheels. Defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson took to social media on Monday to announce that his Kia had been stolen in the “city of brotherly love”.
SFGate
Steph Curry Will Never Forget When Kevin Durant Thought He Was White
“Far below NBA standard in regard to explosiveness and athleticism… at 6-2, he’s extremely small for the NBA shooting guard position… Needs to add some muscles to his upper body, but appears as though he’ll always be skinny.”. That was just a taste of Steph Curry’s...
Daniel Jones doesn't sound confident about return to Giants
Eligible for free agency this offseason, Daniel Jones' future as New York Giants quarterback is up in the air. Speaking with reporters a day after the Philadelphia Eagles knocked the Giants out of the postseason, Jones didn't sound like a guy preparing to sign a new contract tomorrow. "I'd love...
Miami Heat among NBA teams interested in swinging trade with New York Knicks
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is fast approaching with the New York Knicks actively engaged in conversations with both buyers
Giants don't believe they're just 'one player away' from Super Bowl
Although the New York Giants took massive steps in the right direction this season, their loss in the divisional round against the Philadelphia Eagles was humbling. It put on display their talent deficiencies and showed that may be a ways off from being a true contender. General manager Joe Schoen...
Jalen Hurts MVP? Nick Sirianni snubbed? Eagles, Giants, Jets NFL Honors award nominees
The finalists for the Associated Press’ 2022 NFL awards have been released. And there are some familiar faces. The New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles are all well-represented. Here are the nominees close to home:. Offensive Rookie of the Year:. Garret Wilson, New York Jets. Brock...
Giants have perfect in-house solution if they lose Mike Kafka to Texans
N.Y. Giants head coach Brian Daboll, GM Joe Schoen news conference — TheHouston Texans are very interested in Mike Kafka. Everybody knows that’s what a second interview means and the Giants’ offensive coordinator will get that chance Wednesday with the Texans as he pursues his dream of becoming an NFL head coach.
