Possible carjacking attempt leaves woman shot, critically injured Wednesday
ST. LOUIS — A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries early Wednesday after what police said could have been an attempted carjacking in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after midnight Wednesday in the 5000 block of Gravois Avenue.
Homicide detectives investigating separate shootings minutes apart in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to two separate fatal shootings in south St. Louis Tuesday night. The first shooting happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 3500 block of Minnesota in St. Louis' Gravois Park neighborhood. Police found a man shot in his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
At least four carjacked Monday in St. Louis
Car thefts and break-ins have spiked around St. Louis City in recent days. On Monday alone, police responded to at least four carjackings in city limits.
Police, Courts Disagree Why St. Louis Teen Foundry Shooting Suspects Sent Home
The SLMPD and juvenile court have different stories about why the teens found with guns were released to parents
KMOV
Police: carjackings are connected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
New St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy addresses approach to rise in crime
The new St. Louis Police Chief, Robert Tracy, broke what had largely been a public silence during his first two weeks on the job.
String of carjackings in south St. Louis 'possibly connected,' public safety director says
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ Public Safety Director Dan Isom said during a press conference on Tuesday that three carjackings in south St. Louis were possibly connected. According to St. Louis police, a young man wearing all black and a black mask forced a woman out of her Toyota Camry with a gun in the Aldi Parking lot at Gravois Plaza just before 5 p.m. Monday. The suspect drove off in the sedan and another vehicle followed.
St. Louis police investigating 3 separate shootings Sunday night
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that left three different men injured Sunday night. The shootings happened from 4:30-9:45 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis police said. Two of the shooting happened outside gas stations. The first shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m....
Police: 23-year-old St. Louis woman goes missing
St. Louis authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a young woman who was reported missing earlier this month.
Police search for St. Louis man missing for nearly two weeks
Police are searching for a St. Louis man who went missing nearly two weeks ago
KSDK
Driver involved in single-car crash Monday in north St. Louis identified by police
The driver was identified by police Tuesday as William Brown III, 20, of Castle Point. It is unknown at this time what led up to the first attempt to stop the car.
Three people injured in separate shootings Sunday
On Sunday, January 23, there was more gun violence in St. Louis City. Three people were injured in separate shootings.
Police, court disagree over the release of teens 'armed with modified guns' connected with City Foundry car break-ins
ST. LOUIS — During an interview with 5 On Your Side on Monday, Gail Watkins, with Mothers Advocating Safe Streets made a comment on the minds of many. "It just baffles me to put them back into the hands of their parents," Watkins said. She's talking about two teens...
KMOV
Police searching for suspect in Sunday night shooting at Salama’s Market
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot at Salama’s Market Sunday night and the suspect is still at large. SLMPD reports the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday at Salama’s Market gas station, 1513 N. 13th. When officers arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim told police he arrived at the gas station with the suspect in his car. Police said there was a struggle inside the car that resulted in the victim crashing into another parked vehicle.
St. Louis man sentenced for shooting up gas station
ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Monday for shooting up a local gas station in the city’s Baden neighborhood in 2021. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Jamell Sanders admitted to discharging a handgun inside and outside the Convenience Express at 8815 N. Broadway on Jan. 15, 2021.
Eureka man charged in south St. Louis car crash that killed 2 sisters in November
ST. LOUIS — A Eureka man charged this month is accused of causing a car crash that killed two sisters in November of last year. According to charging documents from the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis, 26-year-old Brian R. Kelly was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
Florissant man sentenced to life in prison, plus 13 years for fatally striking police officer in 2021 pursuit
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill — A driver who fatally struck a police officer on the McKinley Bridge while trying to flee from police received a life sentence in prison and an additional 13 years Monday. According to a press release from the Office of the State’s Attorney in Madison County, the...
Driver who killed Brooklyn officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Florissant man who struck and killed a Brooklyn police officer while fleeing other cops will spend the rest of his life in prison. A Madison County judge sentenced Caleb Campbell to a term of life imprisonment, plus 13 years, for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 of first-degree murder.
KMOV
15-year-old boy sent home with parents after parking lot gunfight, found with fully automatic handgun
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three juveniles, including one allegedly armed with a fully automatic handgun, were released to their parents after running from St. Louis Police following a gunfight on Saturday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were investigating reports of several car break-ins in the...
Teens with guns outside St. Louis City Foundry 'released to parents'
ST. LOUIS — "I'm baffled as to how did they get these guns? Also, where did they come from?" Gail Watkins said. Those are the loaded questions Members of Mothers Advocating Safe Streets and other community leaders are asking. It's after St. Louis police said car thieves targeted lots...
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
