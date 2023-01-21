ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

KMOV

Police: carjackings are connected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Police Department is investigating a rash of carjackings that happened on Monday. Carjackers stole Andrew Wasson’s Honda Civic at gunpoint around 6:00 p.m. in the Schnucks parking lot on Hampton, near Chippewa. “Heard a tap on the window and looked over...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

String of carjackings in south St. Louis 'possibly connected,' public safety director says

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ Public Safety Director Dan Isom said during a press conference on Tuesday that three carjackings in south St. Louis were possibly connected. According to St. Louis police, a young man wearing all black and a black mask forced a woman out of her Toyota Camry with a gun in the Aldi Parking lot at Gravois Plaza just before 5 p.m. Monday. The suspect drove off in the sedan and another vehicle followed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Police searching for suspect in Sunday night shooting at Salama’s Market

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot at Salama’s Market Sunday night and the suspect is still at large. SLMPD reports the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday at Salama’s Market gas station, 1513 N. 13th. When officers arrived, they discovered a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim told police he arrived at the gas station with the suspect in his car. Police said there was a struggle inside the car that resulted in the victim crashing into another parked vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

St. Louis man sentenced for shooting up gas station

ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Monday for shooting up a local gas station in the city’s Baden neighborhood in 2021. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Jamell Sanders admitted to discharging a handgun inside and outside the Convenience Express at 8815 N. Broadway on Jan. 15, 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Eureka man charged in south St. Louis car crash that killed 2 sisters in November

ST. LOUIS — A Eureka man charged this month is accused of causing a car crash that killed two sisters in November of last year. According to charging documents from the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis, 26-year-old Brian R. Kelly was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Driver who killed Brooklyn officer on McKinley Bridge sentenced

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Florissant man who struck and killed a Brooklyn police officer while fleeing other cops will spend the rest of his life in prison. A Madison County judge sentenced Caleb Campbell to a term of life imprisonment, plus 13 years, for the death of Brian Pierce Jr. Campbell, 24, was convicted in December 2022 of first-degree murder.
FLORISSANT, MO
