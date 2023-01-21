Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to bus border-crossers to other states
(The Center Square)- Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs will continue to transport migrants out of state, but her office plans to take a slightly different approach than the Ducey administration. "It's something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said at a news conference on Friday. However, the governor said that her approach would focus less on sending migrants to locations like Washington D.C., as charter flights to other...
New Mexico attorney general files legal challenge against local abortion bans
New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez wants to crack down on New Mexico towns and counties that have banned abortion. The Democrat filed an extraordinary writ in the New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday against Roosevelt County, Lea County, and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis for passing abortion bans that advocates call sanctuaries for the unborn.
KTAR.com
Arizona cold case victim from 1971 identified with forensic genealogy
PHOENIX — A woman from a decadeslong cold case in Arizona has finally been identified, Mohave County authorities said Tuesday. Colleen Audrey Rice was identified through forensic genetic genealogy and with assistance from Othram Inc., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit said in a press release.
Gov. Abbott: President Biden hasn't responded to state's border requests
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden hasn’t responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's numerous requests for help at the southern border, the Republican governor says. During Biden’s first visit to the border in El Paso earlier this month, Abbott provided the president a list of five solutions he says will help secure the border. Abbott hasn’t received a response, he said, to what he considers a solvable problem that entails enforcing existing laws established by Congress. ...
fox10phoenix.com
Protest held at Arizona capitol over newly introduced 'anti-LGBTQ' bills
PHOENIX - Protestors took to the Arizona capitol this weekend arguing against what many are calling anti-LGBTQ bills that were just proposed in the state legislature. The protest was organized by many in the LGBTQ community in opposition to those bills, but they decided to host this protest on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision and called Sunday's protest "Bigger Than Roe" to highlight the connection between abortion rights and LGBTQ rights in the fight for bodily autonomy.
AZFamily
Maricopa County officials counting individuals experiencing homelessness in Valley areas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona is officially outpacing other states for the national average of individuals experiencing homelessness. Maricopa County officials are working together to get an accurate count and snapshot community by community to see the bigger picture. This count is, in part, to understand how best communities can serve the unhoused and what’s being done to address the problems that community is facing. One immediate way you can help is to volunteer with the Homeless Youth Connection here.
knau.org
Arizona lawmaker wants to ban political signs on street corners
An Arizona lawmaker wants to prohibit campaign signs in public rights of way. The Capitol Times reports that a proposed bill from Sen. Steve Kaiser would ban political signs from street corners, medians and other public rights of way. Kaiser says the bill simply does what his constituents want, adding...
KTAR.com
Arizona Republicans introduce bills to eliminate local grocery, rent taxes
PHOENIX — Arizona Senate Republicans have introduced two bills aimed at taxes on food and rent. Senate Bill 1063 would eliminate municipal taxes on groceries, while SB1184 would do the same for rent payments. There are no state taxes in Arizona on groceries or rent. About 70 municipalities levy...
theprescotttimes.com
Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.
Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape of tourist released after judge hears new evidence of innocence
HONOLULU — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.
Florida execution set for man in woman’s 1990 slaying
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman after escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy.
Wisconsin judge mulls what constitutes an address for voting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge considered Tuesday whether to make clear that local election officials can accept absentee ballots missing parts of a witnesses address, the latest legal fight in the battleground state where Republicans oppose the acceptance of partial addresses. The case was brought by the...
This Is Arizona's Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
Native Americans share trauma of Arizona boarding schools
Several testimonies addressed issues in addition to abuse, such as losing one's culture and language.
prescottenews.com
Despite proposal to shutter Arizona school choice program, Hobbs doesn’t have authority to do so – The Center Square
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal to lawmakers included the dissolution of the state’s new program allowing parents to spend some tax dollars tied to their child’s public school education on a school of their choice. Although governors wield immense authority, Hobbs can’t do that alone, according to one authority on state education policy.
KTAR.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
arizonasuntimes.com
Former Arizona AG Attorney Joins Abe Hamadeh’s Election Challenge Team Due to New AG ‘Targeting’ Her
The former Election Integrity Unit civil attorney for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is making it clear she does not believe the new attorney general is rightfully in office. Jennifer Wright – who resigned before Democrat Kris Mayes took office, but who Mayes’ office claimed was fired to journalists, causing Wright to start the process for a libel lawsuit – has joined the legal team of Mayes’ opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, who is challenging the results of the extremely close election.
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
New Mexico legislators propose harsher sentences for fentanyl possession
Law enforcement officials have called Fentanyl a major problem and driver of crime in New Mexico.
Comments / 9