Robeson County triple homicide suspect is on parole for 1996 murder conviction, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County triple homicide suspect was on parole for a 1996 murder conviction at the time of Tuesday’s killings, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, was taken into custody in the Maxton area, according to the sheriff’s office. He is in […]
WNCT
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after three people died and another was injured in a shooting in Robeson County, the sheriff said Tuesday afternoon. In a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release at 4:25 p.m., deputies said at least two people were shot in the area of Samuel Drive just south of Red Springs, which is about 15 miles southwest of Fayetteville.
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. The shooting took place in a Red Springs neighborhood near the intersection of Samuel Drive and 8th Avenue. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Homicide detectives, crime...
WRAL
Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Reporter: Julian...
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ man arrested in deadly shooting just before Christmas in Cumberland County, sheriff says
PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities said they have arrested the “armed and dangerous” man they say shot a Cumberland County man to death last month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Randquail Jahon Grace was arrested Tuesday in Randolph County by deputies and a regional fugitive task force from the U.S. Marshals.
Robeson County triple homicide appeared to stem from argument about money, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A triple homicide on Tuesday in Robeson County is believed to have stemmed from an argument about money, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Wednesday in a news conference. Corey Grant Leak, 46, of Red Springs, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon […]
WMBF
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are dead and multiple people have been injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives were called around 4:30 p.m. to the scene in the area of Samuel Drive. It’s not clear at this...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide of 18-year-old
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent homicide. The incident took place on Old Dothan Road in Tabor City around 12:50 p.m. Monday. According to a report, an 18-year-old male was killed, with the weapon being listed as a handgun. No...
WECT
Brunswick Co. deputy suspended without pay following DUI arrest in Horry Co.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been suspended after his arrest during the early hours of Jan. 23 in Horry County. North Myrtle Beach Police Department arrested 58-year-old James Richey Geiger just after 1 a.m. and charged him with driving under the influence.
WECT
Jury will soon deliberate in Columbus County death penalty hearing
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A jury could begin deliberating as early as Wednesday on whether a Columbus County man should be sentenced to death for a 2016 murder. That jury found James McKamey guilty of first-degree murder last week. He stabbed Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County teacher, to death outside of her home in 2016. He was also found guilty of attempted murder after stabbing Reshonta Love the day before.
County Crime Report: Jan. 24
LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that a 9mm Highpoint pistol and a 32-inch TV were stolen from the residence. LAURINBURG — Galilee United Methodist Church reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry through a window and stole a 32-inch TV.
WMBF
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
wpde.com
Florence woman sentenced to 8 years in deadly hit-and-run
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Circuit Court Judge sentenced 33-year-old Lauren Alexis Green to eight years in prison Monday afternoon on two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The March 2019 incident happened off Highway 52 near the FedEx building...
3-day operation yields nearly 100 arrests in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested on drug and various other charges after a three-day operation last week in Florence County, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said Monday in a news release. “Operation Extended Stay,” which was conducted Tuesday through Friday on West Lucas Street in Florence County, resulted in 99 […]
Lumberton police look for suspects after store owner held at gunpoint during robbery
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating several suspects wanted in an armed robbery. It happened on Jan. 16, when police said the suspects — possibly three women and a man — entered the New York’s Finest store on the 2700 block of Roberts Avenue. During the […]
WECT
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
County moves forward with ordinance aimed at addressing unsheltered in downtown. County Commissioners are once again voicing their concerns about the population of unhoused residents in Downtown Wilmington, specifically those congregating near Third Street and the New Hanover County Library. Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing Wilmington woman extradited to N.C.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man accused of killing a North Carolina he met on social media is now out of Horry County. Jail records show that William Hicks was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, robbery...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a crash while eluding law enforcement, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Matthew Laverne Holloman, 34, of Olanta, died after leading Florence County law enforcement officials on a car chase at about 4 p.m. Friday on McAllister […]
WMBF
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
WECT
Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Kimberly Quattlebaum was at her home in Whiteville Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. when she got a call that her cow, Seven, had gotten loose from his enclosure on Tom Sessions Road. Quattlebaum says she found Seven just yards down the road from the...
