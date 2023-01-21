RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after three people died and another was injured in a shooting in Robeson County, the sheriff said Tuesday afternoon. In a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release at 4:25 p.m., deputies said at least two people were shot in the area of Samuel Drive just south of Red Springs, which is about 15 miles southwest of Fayetteville.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO