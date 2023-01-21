ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

WNCT

3 dead, 1 injured in Robeson County shooting, suspect was on active parole for murder, sheriff says

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect is in custody after three people died and another was injured in a shooting in Robeson County, the sheriff said Tuesday afternoon. In a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office news release at 4:25 p.m., deputies said at least two people were shot in the area of Samuel Drive just south of Red Springs, which is about 15 miles southwest of Fayetteville.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Victims in Robeson County shooting identified

Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Four people were shot and three people were killed in a shooting in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon. The suspect is arrested 15 miles away. Reporter: Julian...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Jury will soon deliberate in Columbus County death penalty hearing

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A jury could begin deliberating as early as Wednesday on whether a Columbus County man should be sentenced to death for a 2016 murder. That jury found James McKamey guilty of first-degree murder last week. He stabbed Carol Greer, a retired Columbus County teacher, to death outside of her home in 2016. He was also found guilty of attempted murder after stabbing Reshonta Love the day before.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

County Crime Report: Jan. 24

LAURINBURG — A resident of Corona Avenue reported to the police department on Monday that a 9mm Highpoint pistol and a 32-inch TV were stolen from the residence. LAURINBURG — Galilee United Methodist Church reported to the police department on Monday that someone forced entry through a window and stole a 32-inch TV.
LAURINBURG, NC
WMBF

Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence woman sentenced to 8 years in deadly hit-and-run

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina Circuit Court Judge sentenced 33-year-old Lauren Alexis Green to eight years in prison Monday afternoon on two counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. The March 2019 incident happened off Highway 52 near the FedEx building...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

