Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Capital Markets Fintech PrimaryBid Appoints Fiona Richards as Chief Operating Officer
PrimaryBid, the capital markets Fintech bringing individual investors into public company fundraisings, has appointed Fiona Richards as Chief Operating Officer. Ms Richards joins PrimaryBid “from Rowan Dartington, the discretionary investment arm of St. James’s Place plc, where she was Chief Operating Officer and Board Director with executive responsibility for technology, change, customer services and operations.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Insurtech wefox Appoints Rene Besenbäck to Accelerate Business Growth in Austria
Wefox, which claims to be one of the world’s leading Insurtechs, has appointed Rene Besenbäck as Head of Sales in Austria, with immediate effect. Rene Besenbäck will be “responsible for delivering sales for wefox Austria and working closely with the Head of Country, Rainer Vogelmann, in building the business to become the number one insurtech in Austria.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Orrick, Buckley Combine to Establish Financial Services, Fintech Law Firm
Orrick and Buckley jointly announced the strategic combination, which “responds to growing demand from the most innovative companies and financial institutions for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice.”. It also responds “to demand from Fintech innovators, tech companies and their financial sponsors for holistic solutions to opportunities and risks created...
crowdfundinsider.com
SCRYPT Digital, a Firm Focused on Digital Assets for Institutions, Chosen by Kiln
SCRYPT Digital, the Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets for institutions, has been chosen by Kiln, the tech provider behind the first enterprise-grade liquid staking protocol, in order “to provide a seamless on/off-ramping service for its treasury.”. The partnership will allow Kiln “to convert...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Wealth Manager Moneyfarm Appoints Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as Company Chair
Digital wealth manager Moneyfarm announced that it has appointed Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as Chair. Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, DBE, CVO, FRSE, “brings considerable experience to the role. She is the Founder and Executive Chair of fintech Snoop and was the CEO of Virgin Money from 2007 to 2018, leading the company to IPO.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Okredo Enters UK Market to Provide Firms Access to Open Data Amid Economic Instability
Okredo, an open data platform that merges open data, open banking, and credit bureau functionalities, aims to give SMEs in the UK a competitive advantage by “offering access to the most recent data about other UK businesses.”. Okredo will start by “introducing business linkages reports, international credit and sanctions...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Alternative Lending Platform ThinCats Provided Over £300M of Funding to Firms
The team at ThinCats are pleased to announce that they provided £302 million of funding to businesses in 2022. In total, ThinCats has “lent more than £1.3bn to businesses across the UK while assets under management stand at a record £675m.”. Despite a challenging economic backdrop,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Former Plaid Exec Launches New Payments Platform: Wafi
Former Plaid product leader Victor Umunze is launching Wafi, a payment-processing platform. Wafi is described as a “next generation” bank payment processing provider that is simple and cost-effective. The new platform is said to eliminate redundant entities in the payment processing flow, generating cost savings while increasing profitability. Wafi claims that e-commerce businesses can reduce payment processing fees by over 50%, and users earn up to 0.75% cash back on each purchase. Wafi also claims to help reduce payment failures as well as mitigating fraud.
crowdfundinsider.com
Onfido, Access Group, Amiqus to Provide Identity Verification for Screening Checks
Onfido, the global automated identity verification provider, announced it has achieved certification for high confidence profile H1A under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (the trust framework). The certification serves use cases “where a higher confidence level in digital identity verification is required.”. The trust framework is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Firm Ascendant Announces Business Investment from Battery Ventures
Ascendant, an international provider of cross-border business payment solutions and a financial technology company, announced that Battery Ventures, a global, technology-focused investment firm, has agreed “to make a significant investment in the company.”. Once closed, the new investment will “make Battery Ventures the primary investor and enable Ascendant to...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bond Investment Platform IndiaBonds Appoints Vishal Goenka as CEO
IndiaBonds announces the appointment of a new CEO to drive strategic growth and innovation and is set to welcome its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Mr. Vishal Goenka. Prior to joining IndiaBonds, Vishal was “a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Singapore, Global Markets, for many years and held various leadership roles across Sales and Trading.”
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s PensionBee Confirms Intention to Launch New Impact Plan
The PensionBee Impact Plan has been created in collaboration with BlackRock, specifically in response to PensionBee customer feedback. This is an innovative new product which delivers active impact investing “to mainstream investors; through the PensionBee Impact Plan savers are able to invest in companies whose goods and services are addressing the world’s great social and environmental problems and providing solutions to society and the planet.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Etrading Software Expand Regulatory Data Services
Etrading Software, the global provider of technology-led solutions, announced its expansion into Regulatory Data Services, and as part of this expansion hired Liz Callaghan as Chief Strategy Officer for Regulatory Data Services and Catherine Sutcliffe as Regulatory Affairs Director, two newly created roles reporting to CEO Sassan Danesh. Etrading Software...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Link Fund Solutions to Adopt Milestone Group’s pControl Oversight Platform
Milestone Group, the global provider of Oversight and Backup NAV solutions to the investment management industry, has announced that the UK’s largest independent Authorised Corporate Director (ACD), Link Fund Solutions, will “adopt its pControl™ Oversight platform.”:. pControl™ Oversight will “allow Link Fund Solutions (LFS) to independently...
crowdfundinsider.com
Zelle Creators Look to Create Digital Wallet as Payments and Cash Become More Digital: Report
In a move that should come as no surprise – except for the delay in moving forward on the strategy – the big banks that helped to found Zelle are creating their own digital wall, according to a report. The seven banks, including Citi, Bank of America, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNY Mellon, Fiserv Expand Real-Time FX Rate Quotes Capabilities for Payments from US Firms
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a global provider of payments and financial services technology, have joined forces “to deliver additional capabilities for real-time foreign exchange (FX) rate quotes for payments from U.S. financial institutions.”. Using innovative application programming interface (API) connectivity, financial institutions leveraging Payments Exchange:...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Pay Partners with DT One to Enable Crypto Mobile Top-Up Service
Binance Pay, a cryptocurrency payment service powered by Binance, announced its partnership with DT One, a B2B micropayments platform. DT One is powering cross-border transfers of mobile top-ups, data bundles, gaming pins, and gift cards. This partnership will “enable more than 90 million Binance users to top up their mobile...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Fractional Property Investment Platform Property Partner Rebrands as London House Exchange
Property Partner, which claims to be he UK’s leading fractional property investment platform, is rebranding as London House Exchange. The rebrand reportedly :follows an additional £2.4m of investment from US digital homeownership company, Better.”. With the rebrand, London House Exchange (LHX) “reprises its original legal name since its...
crowdfundinsider.com
Web3 Platform Tenderly Adds Cronos to Supported Networks, Expanding Support for Smart Contract Devs to Build dApps
Tenderly, creators of a Web3 development platform, and Cronos, a decentralized, open-source, energy-efficient public blockchain with high speed and low transaction fees, announced the integration between Tenderly and Cronos as well as its testnet. Cronos is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer-1 blockchain network built on the Cosmos SDK –...
crowdfundinsider.com
Yield App Shares On-Chain Finance Roadmap for Haven1 Network
Yield App has announced its roadmap to incubate Haven1, a Layer 1 and EVM-compatible blockchain that “addresses the industry’s growing demand for secure, on-chain finance through its proof of authority (PoA) consensus mechanism.”. Set to launch in 2024, the network is “developed by the highly experienced team behind...
Comments / 0