Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
AZFamily
I-17 reopens between Cordes Lake & Camp Verde; Flagstaff sees near-record January snowfall total
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) - Interstate 17 has reopened between Cordes Lake and Camp Verde as dangerous road conditions prompted ADOT to close the highway throughout much of the morning commute. As Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team forecasted days in advance, a storm system began moving into the region...
Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint
I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
AZFamily
Ice-covered roadways lead to multiple crashes on SR-87 south of Payson
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Several crashes were reported in northern Arizona Tuesday morning due to icy roadways, including an accident involving multiple vehicles on State Route 87. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says SR-87 was closed due to crashes near mileposts 223 and 224. That’s about 25...
KTVB
Meridian high school student injured in motorcycle incident
Nicolas Rochto is a senior at Meridian High School. He was recently in a terrible motorcycle accident and ended up losing both his lower legs and breaking his back.
Suspicious activity reported near West Boise school early Monday
BOISE, Idaho — A report of a suspicious person near Chinden Boulevard and Park Meadow Way had Boise Police searching a neighborhood near Cecil D. Andrus Elementary School Monday morning, but the school was not put on lockdown. The Boise Police Department said officers searched the area, but did...
5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho
Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
Idaho officer fatally shoots man while trying to arrest him
Police say a Boise police officer shot and killed a man while law enforcement officials were trying to take him into custody on alleged felony charges.
Post Register
Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
Post Register
Nampa PD looking for stolen vehicle and strong-arm robbery suspect
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — On Jan. 24 at 8:57 a.m., Nampa Dispatch received a call from a resident in the 600 block of 6th Street S. reporting their vehicle was stolen as it was warming up in front of their home. A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned in a nearby business parking lot.
Man who kidnapped young girl is released from prison, Canyon County Sheriff issues statement
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue is frustrated with the court's decision to release a man who was charged with kidnapping when he was found with an 11-year-old girl in a hotel in August of 2021. Brian Sangjoon Lee, 21, served a nine month prison sentence...
Woman files tort claim against Boise over her dogs being removed from hot car, taken to humane society
What would you do if Animal Control took your dogs from a hot car to the Idaho Humane Society? For one Oregon woman, the answer was to file a tort claim. A tort claim is not the same as a lawsuit, it’s a notice someone believes a wrong has been committed and is preserving a right to sue. This claim, filed last month, was sent to the city of Boise and Ada County. ...
KIVI-TV
Man fatally shot by Boise Police in busy parking lot identified by Coroner's office
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police shot and killed a man in a busy parking lot Monday night near Eagle Road and Fairview Avenue. Officers were trying to take the man into custody for a parole violation. According to a press release Monday, Boise Police and Fugitive Recovery Agents from...
Post Register
Raul Labrador responds to Caldwell's gender identity proposal
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School District Board halted a meeting January 9th during the public comment period after several irate people took the podium, including Senator Chris Trakel. Senator Chris Trakel took to the podium and said he was there representing his "official position" and the board would...
