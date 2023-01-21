ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Tragedy Strikes Idaho’s Finest Burger Joint

I live two and a half hours drive from the Garage Café in Notus and, yet. When I mention it to many people in Twin Falls, they know the place. They’ll share memories of meals there. Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury liked to stop there for breakfast when he served as Chief of Police in Nampa. The late Coach Pete Coulson considered it a favorite stop.
TWIN FALLS, ID
AZFamily

Ice-covered roadways lead to multiple crashes on SR-87 south of Payson

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Several crashes were reported in northern Arizona Tuesday morning due to icy roadways, including an accident involving multiple vehicles on State Route 87. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says SR-87 was closed due to crashes near mileposts 223 and 224. That’s about 25...
PAYSON, AZ
MIX 106

5 Beers That Can Technically Land You In Jail In Idaho

Ah yes, beer - the official drink of "freedom o'clock." There is nothing quite like polishing down an ice-cold beer after a long day of anything. Shoot, beer is suitable for any occasion: mowing the lawn, capping off a long day of work, while enjoying the game, etc. But what if having literally "just one beer" could land you in an Idaho jail?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Boise Police shoot and kill wanted suspect in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: A Boise Police officer shot and killed a man wanted for felony charges around 4:30 p.m. while searching for him with Fugitive Recovery Agents from the Idaho Department of Corrections. "This is not the result that we ever want," said Interim BPD Chief Ron...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa PD looking for stolen vehicle and strong-arm robbery suspect

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — On Jan. 24 at 8:57 a.m., Nampa Dispatch received a call from a resident in the 600 block of 6th Street S. reporting their vehicle was stolen as it was warming up in front of their home. A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned in a nearby business parking lot.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman files tort claim against Boise over her dogs being removed from hot car, taken to humane society

What would you do if Animal Control took your dogs from a hot car to the Idaho Humane Society? For one Oregon woman, the answer was to file a tort claim. A tort claim is not the same as a lawsuit, it’s a notice someone believes a wrong has been committed and is preserving a right to sue. This claim, filed last month, was sent to the city of Boise and Ada County. ...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Raul Labrador responds to Caldwell's gender identity proposal

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell School District Board halted a meeting January 9th during the public comment period after several irate people took the podium, including Senator Chris Trakel. Senator Chris Trakel took to the podium and said he was there representing his "official position" and the board would...
CALDWELL, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy