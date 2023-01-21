APD evacuates homes in southeast Austin amid SWAT response

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team responded to a call Saturday in southeast Austin in the 2000 block of Bitter Creek Drive.

APD held a media briefing regarding the incident at approximately 2:45 p.m.

According to APD officer Alexandra Parker, officers responded to the scene around 9 a.m. after 911 callers reported a verbal disturbance.

“It was later determined that this was a domestic dispute and that the male suspect involved had multiple felony warrants, and was potentially violating an emergency protective order,” Parker said.

The situation escalated to a SWAT call after the suspect refused to leave a mobile home and allegedly made “threats to set fire to the residence,” according to Parker. After this, APD officers began evacuating residents in the area.

“When you start making threats to set fire to a structure that is so close to other structures, we definitely are going to go ahead and evacuate the area,” Parker said. “The safety of everyone is our top priority always.”

By 11:50 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, negotiators, SWAT and “other specialized units,” had also responded to the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Parker said that she was not aware of any injuries during the incident.

