ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

APD evacuates homes in southeast Austin amid SWAT response

By Julianna Russ, Cora Neas
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEcfH_0kMk6Zt300

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team responded to a call Saturday in southeast Austin in the 2000 block of Bitter Creek Drive.

APD held a media briefing regarding the incident at approximately 2:45 p.m.

According to APD officer Alexandra Parker, officers responded to the scene around 9 a.m. after 911 callers reported a verbal disturbance.

“It was later determined that this was a domestic dispute and that the male suspect involved had multiple felony warrants, and was potentially violating an emergency protective order,” Parker said.

The situation escalated to a SWAT call after the suspect refused to leave a mobile home and allegedly made “threats to set fire to the residence,” according to Parker. After this, APD officers began evacuating residents in the area.

“When you start making threats to set fire to a structure that is so close to other structures, we definitely are going to go ahead and evacuate the area,” Parker said. “The safety of everyone is our top priority always.”

By 11:50 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, negotiators, SWAT and “other specialized units,” had also responded to the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Parker said that she was not aware of any injuries during the incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Police say northeast Austin homicide Saturday was in self-defense

AUSTIN, Texas — Police said a deadly shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night was in self-defense, and no one was arrested over the incident. Around 9:10 p.m., Austin Police Department officers were called to the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road

DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX
KWTX

Austin man accused of shooting wife in the head, charged with murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Austin arrested Willie Easley, 77, charged with murder in the killing of his wife, and booked him into the Travis County Jail. Officers responded to the deadly shooting inside a residence in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 and found the body of Muriel Easley, 72.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Killeen police say vehicle burglaries in three counties are 'bank jugging'

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police said a black SUV spotted in at least three different vehicle burglary scenes was used in a "bank jugging" scheme. Bank jugging is when a suspect follows a victim to wherever they're going next after they've left a bank. Once the victim leaves their vehicle, the suspect breaks into their vehicle to steal money and anything else of value.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Adult declared trauma alert after Southeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been taken to the hospital and declared a trauma alert after a crash in Southeast Austin. ATCEMS responded to a T-bone crash at E. Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road at 3 p.m. Jan. 22, where a person was reportedly pinned and unconscious. The...
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified

BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
BELTON, TX
KVUE

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot, killed at East Austin gas station: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - A man is dead after a shooting at an East Austin gas station overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to a Shell gas station in the 4500 block of E. MLK Jr Boulevard just before 1 a.m. Jan. 22. Police were flagged down to the scene about a disturbance inside the gas station.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy