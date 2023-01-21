Read full article on original website
(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Jarry Out Until After All-Star Break
CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t have No. 1 goaltender Tristan Jarry until after the NHL all-star break because of an unspecified upper-body injury. They brought up goalie Dustin Tokarski on emergency recall from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning and sent defenseman Ty Smith, a healthy scratch for the past three games, to their American Hockey League affiliate.
Letang Caps Spectacular Comeback Game with OT Winner, 7-6
This game was supposed to be about Kris Letang, who was appearing in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup for the first time in 2023. About a half-hour before the opening faceoff of their game against Florida, however, the focus shifted to a guy who wasn’t in uniform: Tristan Jarry, who had been scheduled to start in goal for the Penguins, but was scratched because of an unspecified upper-body injury.
Penguins Room: Letang Dazzles, DeSmith Makes Personal History
Kris Letang had been through a lot since the last time he pulled on a Pittsburgh Penguins sweater. There’d been the injury he suffered on Dec. 28 that sidelined him for nearly a month. The unexpected death of his father just a few days later, followed by an extended...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, January 24
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, January 24 as Ian Cameron and Mikey (Twitter: @betwithmikey) preview and analyze the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
Dan’s Daily: Ryan O’Reilly on Trade Block, Penguins Load the Firewagon
Rick Tocchet joked about some boos from the Vancouver Canucks fans. Gary Bettman denied NHL teams tank to get the first overall pick and did so with a straight face. Tom Wilson suffered another lower-body injury. Ryan O’Reilly is officially on the NHL trade block. So, too is Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, and the Pittsburgh Penguins loaded up the firewagon for a 7-6 OT win against the Florida Panthers.
Penguins’ Room: Pettersson’s Mistake, Poehling’s Comeback
NEWARK, N.J. — The Pittsburgh Penguins had to like at least one thing about the first minute of their game against New Jersey at Prudential Center Sunday. That it only lasted 60 seconds. They gave up a 2-on-1 break on the first shift, then allowed a goal 56 seconds...
4 Penguins Talking Points: ‘Stick-to-it-iveness,’ Sloppy & Emotional OT Win (+)
After a grinding defensive effort on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils, the Pittsburgh Penguins seemed disinterested in the idea of another low-event game. The barn doors flung open, and the horses ran in the Penguins’ 7-6 overtime win against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday. The...
Letang Activated from LTIR, Penguins Make Personnel Moves
The Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday afternoon activated defenseman Kris Letang from Long Term Injured Reserve, clearing the way for him to return to the lineup Tuesday night against the Florida Panthers at PPG Paints Arena. Letang has been out since Dec. 28. It would be logical that he will take the...
Jarry Late Scratch (Injury); Penguins Emergency Backup Goalie is Mike Chiasson
Tuesday morning, coach Mike Sullivan announced Tristan Jarry as the starting goalie. However, as warmup began, only Casey DeSmith was present. Jarry was not on the ice, nor was a second goalie. The Penguins will be in an emergency backup situation should DeSmith suffer an injury. Mike Chiasson is the...
Penguins’ Winner Waved Off; Devils Score PPG for OT Win
The Pittsburgh Penguins had just four wins in their last 10 games, and coach Mike Sullivan was not unhappy with their win Friday over the Ottawa Senators but wanted his team to play significantly better defensively. He got his wish, and the teams hit overtime, tied 1-1. Penguins d-man Marcus...
