Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Jarry Out Until After All-Star Break

CRANBERRY — The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t have No. 1 goaltender Tristan Jarry until after the NHL all-star break because of an unspecified upper-body injury. They brought up goalie Dustin Tokarski on emergency recall from their farm team in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday morning and sent defenseman Ty Smith, a healthy scratch for the past three games, to their American Hockey League affiliate.
Pgh Hockey Now

Letang Caps Spectacular Comeback Game with OT Winner, 7-6

This game was supposed to be about Kris Letang, who was appearing in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup for the first time in 2023. About a half-hour before the opening faceoff of their game against Florida, however, the focus shifted to a guy who wasn’t in uniform: Tristan Jarry, who had been scheduled to start in goal for the Penguins, but was scratched because of an unspecified upper-body injury.
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, January 24

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, January 24 as Ian Cameron and Mikey (Twitter: @betwithmikey) preview and analyze the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Ryan O’Reilly on Trade Block, Penguins Load the Firewagon

Rick Tocchet joked about some boos from the Vancouver Canucks fans. Gary Bettman denied NHL teams tank to get the first overall pick and did so with a straight face. Tom Wilson suffered another lower-body injury. Ryan O’Reilly is officially on the NHL trade block. So, too is Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, and the Pittsburgh Penguins loaded up the firewagon for a 7-6 OT win against the Florida Panthers.
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

