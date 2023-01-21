Read full article on original website
Family of man shot, killed by Liberty Hill PD hires attorney in search for more answers
The family of 21-year-old Jackson Lieber, who was shot and killed by a Liberty Hill police officer last week, has hired an attorney as they call for more transparency in the investigation.
APD identifies victim, suspect in deadly shooting at east Austin gas station
The Austin Police Department on Monday identified the man who died after a shooting at an east Austin gas station Saturday. Officials also identified the man accused of shooting him, according to a APD news release.
Police say northeast Austin homicide Saturday was in self-defense
AUSTIN, Texas — Police said a deadly shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night was in self-defense, and no one was arrested over the incident. Around 9:10 p.m., Austin Police Department officers were called to the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
APD: Fatal Pflugerville shooting ruled self defense
A 37-year-old man died after a shooting Saturday night in Pflugerville, the Austin Police Department said in a press release
KWTX
Austin man accused of shooting wife in the head, charged with murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Austin arrested Willie Easley, 77, charged with murder in the killing of his wife, and booked him into the Travis County Jail. Officers responded to the deadly shooting inside a residence in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 and found the body of Muriel Easley, 72.
Police identify man found in Lampasas River
The Belton Police Department in a news release Tuesday identified the name of the man found in the Lampasas River last week.
1 dead, 3 injured in Round Rock 2-vehicle crash
One person is dead, and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Round Rock Monday.
Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road
DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
fox44news.com
Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
Williamson County deputies investigating unattended death of 16-year-old Georgetown boy
GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WSCO) is investigating after the "unattended" death of a 16-year-old Georgetown boy. The body was found on Monday morning. The sheriff’s office did not say if it’s known when the teen died. Autopsy and toxicology results are both...
Austin-Travis County EMS training bar owners to stop bleeding during mass casualty events
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) and firefighters explained how to help save a life during mass casualty situations through the "Stop The Bleed" course on Monday. According to the Gun Violence Archive, last year, the U.S. saw more mass shootings than days, with 647 occurrences. Its data...
News Channel 25
Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified
BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
Police investigating homicide at East Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas — A man died outside of a Shell gas station off East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard late Saturday night. It happened east of Mueller, next to Morris Williams Golf Course. This is Austin’s sixth homicide of 2023. Austin police responded to a disturbance call inside...
Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
‘Major wreck’ shuts down westbound US-79 in Round Rock
Police posted on Twitter that the crash happened Monday afternoon on the highway, known locally as Palm Valley Blvd., just west of A.W. Grimes Blvd. in front of the H-E-B plus! store.
fox7austin.com
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
Refugee family deals with sewage coming from bathtub in Austin apartment
A family of Afghanistan refugees are living in an apartment with raw sewage coming out of their bathtub and toilet.
ATCEMS: 2 sent to hospital after multiple cars crash on Interstate 35 in central Austin
The crash was reported to 911 around 6:45 p.m. According to ATCEMS, the crash occurred on the lower deck of I-35 southbound. The reported location is near Concordia Drive in north Austin.
APD evacuates homes in southeast Austin amid SWAT response
The Austin Police Department said the SWAT team responded to a call Saturday in southeast Austin.
