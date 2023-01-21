ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Police say northeast Austin homicide Saturday was in self-defense

AUSTIN, Texas — Police said a deadly shooting in northeast Austin on Saturday night was in self-defense, and no one was arrested over the incident. Around 9:10 p.m., Austin Police Department officers were called to the 13900 block of Macquarie Drive after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Austin man accused of shooting wife in the head, charged with murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers in Austin arrested Willie Easley, 77, charged with murder in the killing of his wife, and booked him into the Travis County Jail. Officers responded to the deadly shooting inside a residence in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane shortly before 4 p.m. on Jan. 19 and found the body of Muriel Easley, 72.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road

DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in Killeen drive-by shooting

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Two men have been arrested in connection with a Friday night drive-by shooting incident in Killeen. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were sent to the 200 block of Evergreen Drive at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a shots fired disturbance. When the officers got there, they were told that a woman was inside her home when she heard a vehicle drive-by, then heard two gunshots.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Body found in Lampasas River near I-35 bridge last week identified

BELTON, Texas – A fisherman on Thursday discovered a body face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge, Belton police reported Friday. Police said the man matched the description of a missing person from Taylor. The discovery was reported just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Morgan’s Point...
BELTON, TX
KVUE

Police investigating homicide at East Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas — A man died outside of a Shell gas station off East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard late Saturday night. It happened east of Mueller, next to Morris Williams Golf Course. This is Austin’s sixth homicide of 2023. Austin police responded to a disturbance call inside...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-35 in Central Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people are injured after a crash involving as many as eight vehicles on Interstate 35 southbound on Sunday evening. The crash happened in the 3400 block of the lower deck around 6:45 p.m. and involved "seven to eight" vehicles, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said three ambulances responded.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Driver dies after crashing into tree in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, just before 4:30 p.m., police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic, left the roadway, and hit a tree in the 1300 block of W. Cesar Chavez. The driver...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy