Orrick, Buckley Combine to Establish Financial Services, Fintech Law Firm
Orrick and Buckley jointly announced the strategic combination, which “responds to growing demand from the most innovative companies and financial institutions for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice.”. It also responds “to demand from Fintech innovators, tech companies and their financial sponsors for holistic solutions to opportunities and risks created...
SCRYPT Digital, a Firm Focused on Digital Assets for Institutions, Chosen by Kiln
SCRYPT Digital, the Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets for institutions, has been chosen by Kiln, the tech provider behind the first enterprise-grade liquid staking protocol, in order “to provide a seamless on/off-ramping service for its treasury.”. The partnership will allow Kiln “to convert...
Creditspring Experiences Jump in Demand for Loans as Cost of Living Impacts Consumers
Creditspring is reporting an increase in demand which they are attributing to the rapid increase in the cost of living, which is expected to continue in 2023. Creditsrping said that during the last 12 months, 260,000 borrowers sought credit on the platform, with “members” increasing by 100,000 in the last 12 months.
Supply Chain Financing Firm Twinco Capital Raises $12 Million
Female-founded Fintech Twinco Capital has announced a $12 million funding round led by Quona Capital. The funding provided both debt and equity capital. Working Capital, as well as existing investors Mundi Ventures and Finch Capital, participated in the round, with Zubi Capital providing the venture debt portion. The Amsterdam and...
UK’s PensionBee Confirms Intention to Launch New Impact Plan
The PensionBee Impact Plan has been created in collaboration with BlackRock, specifically in response to PensionBee customer feedback. This is an innovative new product which delivers active impact investing “to mainstream investors; through the PensionBee Impact Plan savers are able to invest in companies whose goods and services are addressing the world’s great social and environmental problems and providing solutions to society and the planet.”
BNY Mellon, Fiserv Expand Real-Time FX Rate Quotes Capabilities for Payments from US Firms
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a global provider of payments and financial services technology, have joined forces “to deliver additional capabilities for real-time foreign exchange (FX) rate quotes for payments from U.S. financial institutions.”. Using innovative application programming interface (API) connectivity, financial institutions leveraging Payments Exchange:...
UK’s Alternative Lending Platform ThinCats Provided Over £300M of Funding to Firms
The team at ThinCats are pleased to announce that they provided £302 million of funding to businesses in 2022. In total, ThinCats has “lent more than £1.3bn to businesses across the UK while assets under management stand at a record £675m.”. Despite a challenging economic backdrop,...
UK’s Fractional Property Investment Platform Property Partner Rebrands as London House Exchange
Property Partner, which claims to be he UK’s leading fractional property investment platform, is rebranding as London House Exchange. The rebrand reportedly :follows an additional £2.4m of investment from US digital homeownership company, Better.”. With the rebrand, London House Exchange (LHX) “reprises its original legal name since its...
Here is the Industry Guidance Issued by NYDFS for Virtual Assets
The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) has issued updated guidance for firms engaged in the crypt or “virtual asset” sector. NYDFS created a path for regulating digital asset firms fairly early on in the emergence of crypto. The announcement issued yesterday aims to provide guidance that protects consumers in the case of insolvency.
Insurtech wefox Appoints Rene Besenbäck to Accelerate Business Growth in Austria
Wefox, which claims to be one of the world’s leading Insurtechs, has appointed Rene Besenbäck as Head of Sales in Austria, with immediate effect. Rene Besenbäck will be “responsible for delivering sales for wefox Austria and working closely with the Head of Country, Rainer Vogelmann, in building the business to become the number one insurtech in Austria.”
Former Plaid Exec Launches New Payments Platform: Wafi
Former Plaid product leader Victor Umunze is launching Wafi, a payment-processing platform. Wafi is described as a “next generation” bank payment processing provider that is simple and cost-effective. The new platform is said to eliminate redundant entities in the payment processing flow, generating cost savings while increasing profitability. Wafi claims that e-commerce businesses can reduce payment processing fees by over 50%, and users earn up to 0.75% cash back on each purchase. Wafi also claims to help reduce payment failures as well as mitigating fraud.
Digital Wealth Manager Moneyfarm Appoints Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as Company Chair
Digital wealth manager Moneyfarm announced that it has appointed Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia as Chair. Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia, DBE, CVO, FRSE, “brings considerable experience to the role. She is the Founder and Executive Chair of fintech Snoop and was the CEO of Virgin Money from 2007 to 2018, leading the company to IPO.”
BNPL: UK’s Playter, the B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later Fintech, Introduces New Product
Playter, the UK’s provider of B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later for SMEs, is once again shaking things up in the world of alternative lending, with its newest credit offering, “Paid”. Playter’s mission “to help SMEs release cash flow for growth and investment by offering flexible financing, continues apace with the...
UK Financial Services Firms Could Provide More Secure Services by Leveraging Phishing-Resistant Tech: Report
The United Kingdom has consistently taken a strong position on cybersecurity, “recognizing the need to drive awareness and responsiveness on a national scale,” according to an update from Hypr, the passwordless service provider. It reportedly “established the National Cybersecurity Centre in 2016, has among the strictest security and...
Zelle Creators Look to Create Digital Wallet as Payments and Cash Become More Digital: Report
In a move that should come as no surprise – except for the delay in moving forward on the strategy – the big banks that helped to found Zelle are creating their own digital wall, according to a report. The seven banks, including Citi, Bank of America, and...
Fintechs on Sale: S&P Reports that Bigger Firms Looking to Scoop Up Fintechs on the Cheap
Both public and private markets have been hammered. If you are an optimist, everything is on sale. For larger Fintechs, typically publicly traded, this may create an opportunity to scoop up competitors or complementary technologies on the cheap. A report by S&P Analysis says that Fintech mergers and acquisitions slowed...
CrowdProperty Announces “Enhanced Rates of Return” for Investors
CrowdProperty says it has recently undertaken a review of the rates of return offered on their first-charge secured property development projects as part of CrowdProperty’s ongoing commitment to platform investors. Following the review, CrowdProperty has boosted rates of returns for new projects launched on the platform as of today.
Binance Pay Partners with DT One to Enable Crypto Mobile Top-Up Service
Binance Pay, a cryptocurrency payment service powered by Binance, announced its partnership with DT One, a B2B micropayments platform. DT One is powering cross-border transfers of mobile top-ups, data bundles, gaming pins, and gift cards. This partnership will “enable more than 90 million Binance users to top up their mobile...
Onfido, Access Group, Amiqus to Provide Identity Verification for Screening Checks
Onfido, the global automated identity verification provider, announced it has achieved certification for high confidence profile H1A under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (the trust framework). The certification serves use cases “where a higher confidence level in digital identity verification is required.”. The trust framework is...
Malaysia: Maybank, Perodua to Enhance Dealers’ Digital Financial Services via Maybank2e Platform
Maybank and Perodua Sdn Bhd recently signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) on providing seamless end to end integrated digital financial services for Perodua via Maybank’s M2e platform as well as offering additional financial support via financing packages worth close to RM400 million to help further expand Perodua’s business.
