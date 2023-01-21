Read full article on original website
Binance Pay Partners with DT One to Enable Crypto Mobile Top-Up Service
Binance Pay, a cryptocurrency payment service powered by Binance, announced its partnership with DT One, a B2B micropayments platform. DT One is powering cross-border transfers of mobile top-ups, data bundles, gaming pins, and gift cards. This partnership will “enable more than 90 million Binance users to top up their mobile...
UK’s Link Fund Solutions to Adopt Milestone Group’s pControl Oversight Platform
Milestone Group, the global provider of Oversight and Backup NAV solutions to the investment management industry, has announced that the UK’s largest independent Authorised Corporate Director (ACD), Link Fund Solutions, will “adopt its pControl™ Oversight platform.”:. pControl™ Oversight will “allow Link Fund Solutions (LFS) to independently...
FV Bank Introduces Cross-Border FX Payments Service
FV Bank, the U.S. licensed global digital bank that offers a vertically-integrated suite of traditional and digital asset banking and custody services to Fintech and blockchain firms, has announced “the launch of their cross-border foreign exchange (FX) payments service for its U.S. and international account holders.”. The new offering...
Okredo Enters UK Market to Provide Firms Access to Open Data Amid Economic Instability
Okredo, an open data platform that merges open data, open banking, and credit bureau functionalities, aims to give SMEs in the UK a competitive advantage by “offering access to the most recent data about other UK businesses.”. Okredo will start by “introducing business linkages reports, international credit and sanctions...
Nova Credit Receives Authorization to Become UK’s Cross-Border Credit Reference Provider
Nova Credit UK, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nova Credit, has received the requisite scope of permissions in order “to provide credit references in the UK from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).”. Through its Nova Passport technology, the firm intends “to make it easier, faster and more equitable for...
Orrick, Buckley Combine to Establish Financial Services, Fintech Law Firm
Orrick and Buckley jointly announced the strategic combination, which “responds to growing demand from the most innovative companies and financial institutions for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice.”. It also responds “to demand from Fintech innovators, tech companies and their financial sponsors for holistic solutions to opportunities and risks created...
Web3 Platform Tenderly Adds Cronos to Supported Networks, Expanding Support for Smart Contract Devs to Build dApps
Tenderly, creators of a Web3 development platform, and Cronos, a decentralized, open-source, energy-efficient public blockchain with high speed and low transaction fees, announced the integration between Tenderly and Cronos as well as its testnet. Cronos is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible Layer-1 blockchain network built on the Cosmos SDK –...
BNY Mellon, Fiserv Expand Real-Time FX Rate Quotes Capabilities for Payments from US Firms
BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), a global provider of payments and financial services technology, have joined forces “to deliver additional capabilities for real-time foreign exchange (FX) rate quotes for payments from U.S. financial institutions.”. Using innovative application programming interface (API) connectivity, financial institutions leveraging Payments Exchange:...
Malaysia: Maybank, Perodua to Enhance Dealers’ Digital Financial Services via Maybank2e Platform
Maybank and Perodua Sdn Bhd recently signed a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) on providing seamless end to end integrated digital financial services for Perodua via Maybank’s M2e platform as well as offering additional financial support via financing packages worth close to RM400 million to help further expand Perodua’s business.
Touch ‘n Go Group Teams Up with Visa to Launch the CSR-Linked Touch ‘n Go Visa Card
Touch ‘n Go Group, via the Touch ‘n Go eWallet, has formed a strategic partnership with Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, in order “to launch the first corporate social responsibility (CSR)-linked Visa prepaid card in Malaysia.”. The design of the new Visa card “incorporates...
BIGG Digital Assets Subsidiary Netcoins Reveals Further US Launch Plans
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG), owner of Netcoins, the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for North Americans to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, a developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased “to report that Netcoins will be expanding its USA footprint on February 1st, launching in Colorado, Kentucky, Kansas and Utah.”
Etrading Software Expand Regulatory Data Services
Etrading Software, the global provider of technology-led solutions, announced its expansion into Regulatory Data Services, and as part of this expansion hired Liz Callaghan as Chief Strategy Officer for Regulatory Data Services and Catherine Sutcliffe as Regulatory Affairs Director, two newly created roles reporting to CEO Sassan Danesh. Etrading Software...
Yield App Shares On-Chain Finance Roadmap for Haven1 Network
Yield App has announced its roadmap to incubate Haven1, a Layer 1 and EVM-compatible blockchain that “addresses the industry’s growing demand for secure, on-chain finance through its proof of authority (PoA) consensus mechanism.”. Set to launch in 2024, the network is “developed by the highly experienced team behind...
Insurtech wefox Appoints Rene Besenbäck to Accelerate Business Growth in Austria
Wefox, which claims to be one of the world’s leading Insurtechs, has appointed Rene Besenbäck as Head of Sales in Austria, with immediate effect. Rene Besenbäck will be “responsible for delivering sales for wefox Austria and working closely with the Head of Country, Rainer Vogelmann, in building the business to become the number one insurtech in Austria.”
Capital Markets Fintech PrimaryBid Appoints Fiona Richards as Chief Operating Officer
PrimaryBid, the capital markets Fintech bringing individual investors into public company fundraisings, has appointed Fiona Richards as Chief Operating Officer. Ms Richards joins PrimaryBid “from Rowan Dartington, the discretionary investment arm of St. James’s Place plc, where she was Chief Operating Officer and Board Director with executive responsibility for technology, change, customer services and operations.”
Digital Assets: Huobi Announces Cooperation with Fireblocks
On 20 January 2023, Huobi announced that it is currently cooperating with Fireblocks on institutional crypto custody and payments, and Off-Exchange services “to better serve clients who want greater security, control and capital efficiency on their assets.”. Fireblocks is the digital asset infrastructure “for thousands of leading trading desks,...
Former Plaid Exec Launches New Payments Platform: Wafi
Former Plaid product leader Victor Umunze is launching Wafi, a payment-processing platform. Wafi is described as a “next generation” bank payment processing provider that is simple and cost-effective. The new platform is said to eliminate redundant entities in the payment processing flow, generating cost savings while increasing profitability. Wafi claims that e-commerce businesses can reduce payment processing fees by over 50%, and users earn up to 0.75% cash back on each purchase. Wafi also claims to help reduce payment failures as well as mitigating fraud.
British Business Bank to Provide £175 Million ENABLE Guarantee for DF Capital
The British Business Bank has agreed to an initial £175 million “ENABLE Guarantee” for DF Capital, a subsidiary of Distribution Finance Capital Holdings plc. DF Capital received its banking license in September 2020. Headquartered in Manchester, DF Capital is a commercial lending and personal savings bank providing...
Here is the List of European Crowdfunding Platforms Approved Under ECSPR
In November 2021, pan-European crowdfunding rules became actionable after approval by the European Union in 2020. Under the new rules, or European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation (ECSPR), a platform may raise up to €5 million from investors in all member states. This opens up investment crowdfunding to over 300 million EU citizens. The industry has heralded the new rules as a transformative event – a change in policy that took around 9 years of advocacy from industry insiders. At the same time, ECSPR is foundational to the concept of European monetary union – the ability for goods and capital to flow seamlessly across the EU.
Germany: Robo-Advisor Ginman Looks to Expand into Digital Assets
Ginman, a Germany-based Robo-advisor, is looking to expand into digital assets, according to a note from the firm. Ginman historically has focused on equities – more specifically, ETFs or exchange-traded funds. As it seeks to add digital assets as an investment option, Ginman has added Markus Pertlwieser to its...
