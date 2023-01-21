Effective: 2023-01-25 12:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the mountains of North Carolina above 3500 feet in elevation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO