Wind Advisory issued for Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grayson; Smyth; Tazewell WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EST TODAY Winds will remain gusty this afternoon from 20 to 35 mph as they turn to the west.
Wind Advisory issued for Avery, Buncombe, Graham, Haywood, Macon, Madison, Mitchell by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 12:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Graham; Haywood; Macon; Madison; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of the mountains of North Carolina above 3500 feet in elevation. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Mercer by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 11:57:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mercer WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EST TODAY Winds will remain gusty this afternoon from 20 to 35 mph as they turn to the west.
