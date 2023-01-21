Effective: 2023-01-25 11:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-25 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Eastern Highland; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations ranging from a coating to an inch along and east of Interstate 81 with 1 to 3 inches west of Interstate 81. Ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, Potomac Highlands of Virginia and portions of eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will overspread the area most likely between 6 AM and 9 AM. Precipitation will change to all rain for most areas between 1 PM and 3 PM Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO