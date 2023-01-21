Hilton Head’s famous ‘little blue boat’ has been removed. Here’s what we know.

Hilton Head Island’s famous “ little blue boat ” has been removed after years garnering its own fan base.

The blue and white sailboat had been moored beside the 278 bridge to Hilton Head Island for years after withstanding several tropical storms and hurricanes — each time being pushed farther away and in different locations.

Its most recent location was on the opposite side of the bridge into the nearby salt marsh among oysters and Lowcountry grasses.

An abandoned boat rests at low tide on the mud flats of Mackay Creek as traffic moves over the Karl S. Bowers Bridge on U.S. 278 on Dec. 6, 2022 one of two bridges that connects the mainland to Hilton Head Island. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com

In its new location, fans of the small sailboat were able to take their own photographs and drone videos, make memes of “little blue,” drive their boats up to it to take a look inside Hilton Head’s newest “landmark,” as many chose to call it, and even decorate the stranded sailboat for the Christmas holiday with a strand of lights and a light-up wreath.

Fans of the sailboat were divided on its new stance in the community. Many individuals “adored” the blue boat, saying how upset they would be if it were removed, how it made their day a little brighter when they drove past; and visitors to the island looked forward to spotting the popular vessel. Merchandise was even created by local artists and creators in the likeness of the boat in objects such as ornaments, paintings, stickers, magnets and T-shirts.

However, others voiced different opinions. Environmental concerns were brought up regarding the stranded boat as well as visual concerns for the aesthetic of the area while driving over the bridge to Hilton Head or westward to the mainland area of Bluffton.

The boat’s owner, a longtime local who has been doing fishing charters for 30 years, had owned the little blue and white sailboat for around two years.

The owner originally moored the boat near the bridge to avoid paying dockage fees. He claimed he was aware of the rules and that it was legal to moor his boat in the area.

After being stranded in the marsh following a storm with high winds, plans were already being made to remove the boat; however, a DNR order quickened the process.

Several attempts to remove the boat failed for numerous reasons, such as low tides and freezing temperatures. When the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Jan. 1 deadline arrived, the boat was instead donated to an organization that the boat’s owner, Jon Everetts, named as the South Carolina Reef Association in order to avoid a $10,000 fine.

Facebook comments from those who claimed to know the owner reported that the new owner of the little blue boat was the SC Marine Artificial Reef Program.

The boat was seen being removed Saturday morning by eagle-eyed boat fans who then posted their findings in several local Facebook groups.

A photo of “little blue boat’s” removal taken at approximately 7:45 on Saturday morning. Two men sat inside the boat towing away the popular blue and white vessel. Aaron Smithmier

The sailboat was seen being towed away by two men in a white boat at 7:45 a.m. Saturday by Facebook user and Bluffton resident Aaron Smithmier.

Neither fan nor foe of the popular vessel, Smithmier said, “The actual boat owner probably should have taken care of it and moved it long ago, but as long as it doesn’t set a precedent, I don’t see a ton of harm in it. Especially now that it is no longer there.”