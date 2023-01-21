SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.

