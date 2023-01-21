ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Update: Police release name of victim in Roy fatal shooting

ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence. Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
OGDEN, UT
KUTV

Salt Lake police arrest fugitive with illegally possessed firearm

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A fugitive was arrested this weekend by Salt Lake City officers who said the man had an illegally possessed handgun. The investigation began on Saturday just after 12:40 a.m. when detectives found a car associated with the fugitive, 42-year-old Jose Leon Johnson, near 400 North Pamela Way.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
SANDY, UT

