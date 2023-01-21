Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Here's An Insane Lambretta Scooter With More Horsepower Than A Kawasaki Ninja 650
When you think of scooters, you think of two-wheelers that get you from point A to point B effortlessly and comfortably, but going fast is almost never a priority. That’s just how scooters have always been marketed, and there’s no real problem with this approach. However, this doesn’t mean scooters can’t be fast. For proof, this 1960 Lambretta scooter shows scooters can be plenty quick, too. In fact, this custom scooter belts out 76 horsepower on the dyno, which, by the way, is more than a Kawasaki Ninja 650!
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager Is Criminally Underrated
While the Japanese have embraced the concept of the large, V-Twin American-style cruiser, the reception to the various models that have come from the Far East hasn’t always been positive, despite the obvious qualities such models possess. True, some of the Japanese attempts have been unconvincing pastiches of the ‘real thing’ but others have had all the qualities to succeed in what is a very important market. One such motorcycle is the Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 - one of the best of its type - and this is why it deserves a second chance.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Indian FTR 1200 Sport Is Pretty Amazing
Just as Harley-Davidson shook the motorcycling world with the Pan America adventure bike, so did equally traditional manufacturer Indian when it announced the flat track-inspired FTR1200 in 2019. As far from a large, heavy cruiser as it is possible to get, the FTR1200 recalled the pre-war glory days of flat track racing in America, when Indian and Harley-Davidson went head-to-head on the dirt ovals, although the style of the FTR1200 was more reminiscent of the 1960’s and ’70’s flat track racers, which is ironic as Indian played no part in those years. For 2023, Indian has launched a more road-focussed FTR1200 and it further enhances the FTR’s reputation.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Suzuki SV650 Races A Porsche 911 To Showcase Motorcycles Are Indeed Faster
Cars and motorcycles peacefully co-exist in the automotive world and almost never eat into each other. On the flipside, hardcore car and motorcycle fans almost never co-exist peacefully and often argue about what's faster, which results in some smashing car vs motorcycle drag races like this BMW M5 vs M 1000 RR battle. The latest addition of the car vs. motorcycle battle comes from BikeWorld, which has tried to settle this rivalry uniquely by pitting a simple Suzuki SV650 against a variety of sports cars. And as is often the case with car vs motorcycle races, the result is quite baffling.
Top Speed
Meet The World's Most Powerful Twin-Cylinder Superbike (From 2012)
Ducati has been the flagbearer for twin-cylinder engines for the longest time. Even though it has switched to V4 engines now, there are plenty of twin-cylinder masterpieces in the company’s rich heritage that not only pushed the envelope of performance but also beat the dominant four-cylinder engines. Arguably the best example of this feat is the Ducati 1199 Panigale, which was dubbed the world’s most powerful twin-cylinder production motorcycle in 2012.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Breakout Comes Back To America In A Brawnier Avatar
Just weeks ago, we told you that Harley-Davidson is all set to re-launch the Breakout in America. Now, the American giant has done exactly that and taken the wraps off the 2023 Breakout, which will also be sold in America. In case you’re unaware, the Breakout disappeared from the U.S. in 2020, but has now made a comeback after a three-year hiatus.
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
Top Speed
The Fat Bob Might Be Good, But This Harley-Davidson Famous Bob Is Next Level
When you hear the word "Swiss," it makes you think of Swiss knives and Swiss watches, but almost never Swiss motorcycles. This is because there are barely any Swiss motorcycle brands, and those who call the country home aren't popular enough to make the Swiss flag proud. However, look hard enough, and you can find some talented bikemakers in Switzerland, a prime example being Maienfeld-based Bundnerbike. The shop, though not a manufacturer, specializes in sizzling custom cruisers, just like this Harley-Davidson "Famous Bob."
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Subcompact SUV by Car and Driver
This Mazda SUV is declared the best subcompact SUV by Car and Driver. Find out why it's ranked higher than competitors here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Subcompact SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Top Speed
This Harley-Davidson Race Bike Might Be Sportiest Sportster Ever
The Harley-Davidson Sportster lineup has birthed many impressive motorcycles like the Iron 883, Forty-Eight, and most recently, the Revolution-powered Nightster 975. However, it’s only when dive deeper into the Sportster’s history that you find real gold. The motorcycle in context here is the Harley-Davidson XLR 883 - an uber-rare HD flat track race bike from the 1960s and 1970s with a reported production of just 200 to 500 units.
Top Speed
Meet The New And Snazziest Harley-Davidson Nightster Yet
The Nightster is the youngest Harley-Davidson cruiser at the moment, as it’s been on sale for just nine months. But this hasn’t stopped the MoCo from amping things up. For 2023, the Nightster now comes in a new Special variant ripe with a number of updates that make it the snazziest Nightster to date. For reference, the Nightster moniker first came out 16 years ago in 2007, before being discontinued in 2012, and then resurrected in 2022 with the current Nightster.
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Jalopnik
A Suzuki Hayabusa With a Rear Track Proves Everything Is Better With ’Busa
So as someone who’s never lived somewhere that it snows a whole bunch, the concept of “snow bikes,” aka dirt bikes with rear tracks and front skis rather than wheels, is kind of a new one. What isn’t a new concept is just how damned silly the 155-horsepower (to the wheel, according to Motorcyclist magazine) Suzuki Hayabusa is in basically any situation. What do you get when you combine the two? According to Grind Hard Plumbing Co on YouTube, you get a good time.
Top Speed
This Electric Scooter Has An Ingenious Trick Up Its Sleeve
Electric two-wheeler companies are constantly pushing the flag pole in terms of technology to stand out in the growing market. And this time, it’s an Indian start-up called Liger Mobility which has created the world’s first auto-balancing electric scooter. The technology does precisely as it sounds, allowing the scooter to stay upright without any rider input (or side stand), whether at a signal or while making a quick stop.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction to Feature Highly Coveted Supercars and Performance Vehicles, Including 1989 Ferrari F40 Selling with No Reserve
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, will offer several of the most exclusive and desirable supercars and performance vehicles with No Reserve during its 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale, January 21-29. Among the most anticipated supercars on the docket is an early-production 1989 Ferrari F40 (Lot #1405.1) with a final output between 700hp and nearly 1,000hp based on the setup and extensive period racing history with David Hart and Michel Oprey in the Ferrari/Porsche Challenge series, as well as a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT (Lot #1405), one of just 644 examples sold new in the United States.
