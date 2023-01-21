ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: Will the Badgers bounce back against Maryland?

The Wisconsin Badgers (12-6, 4-4 Big Ten) head to College Park Wednesday Night to face the Maryland Terrapins (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten). Wisconsin started their season strong going 11-2, before dropping three straight, and then splitting their last two games. The problem is the Badgers have dealt with injuries and...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: 3 quick takeaways vs Northwestern

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Northwestern Wildcats in a 66-63 loss on Monday evening, losing their fourth in five games and dropping to 4-4 in the conference. After losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State Spartans, and the Indiana Hoosiers, the Badgers finally got back on track with a 63-60 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, but came on the wrong side of a close game against Northwestern.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Basketball: Max Klesmit likely out vs Maryland

It appears that the Wisconsin Badgers will remain short-handed when they travel to face the Maryland Terrapins on Wednesday, as guard Max Klesmit is expected to miss a second straight game with an upper-body injury, per head coach Greg Gard. “More than likely [that Klesmit won’t be available], yeah.” Gard...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Welcome from your newest writer: Matt Reeves

Hey, Badgers fans! I’m Matt Reeves, one of the new writers on the block for B5Q!. I’m a sophomore studying business at the University of Wisconsin, and I have always had a strong passion for sports. I played soccer from when I was 4 years old up until I graduated high school, and I played basketball for years as a kid as well.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

USC offers 2024 Wisconsin three-star CB commit

Austin Alexander was the first commit that the Wisconsin Badgers landed in their 2024 class, announcing his intentions on October 31st, 2022, and remaining 100% committed after the team hired Luke Fickell as their new head coach away from the Cincinnati Bearcats. However, as the 2024 class becomes more enlightened...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Northwestern Wildcats Preview

With a 63-60 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, the Wisconsin Badgers snapped a three-game losing streak and are looking to gain some momentum as conference play continues on Monday evening against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Badgers suffered consecutive losses to the Illinois Fighting Illini, Michigan State...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers fall short in near upset vs No. 2 Iowa

The Wisconsin Badgers faced off against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the UW Field House on Sunday, two days after their dominant win over the Purdue Boilermakers by a score of 28-9. While nearly pulling off the upset, the Badgers ultimately fell short, losing 19-18 due to a tiebreaker, taking them to 1-4 in the Big 10.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Basketball: Game vs Northwestern rescheduled for Monday evening

The Wisconsin Badgers will indeed play against the Northwestern Wildcats, but on Monday evening instead after COVID-19 protocols forced a postponement to the originally schedule time on Saturday. The Wildcats were forced to postpone their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week for the reason, making this their first game...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy