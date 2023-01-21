ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Driver killed in head on collision in Belvidere

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7glh_0kMk432i00

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on collision in Belvidere Saturday morning.

Crews were called to Route 76, near the Boone County Highway Department building, around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

They found two vehicles that had been in a head on collision when they arrived. The driver of the northbound vehicle and crossed over the southbound lane and struck the other vehicle. The southbound driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the northbound vehicle walked away from the wreck with no injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Massive crash shuts traffic on I-39/I-90 near Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A massive multi-vehicle crash on snowy Interstate 90 has snarled traffic for hours, officials said Friday. Estimates by the Wisconsin State Patrol said 40 to 50 cars were involved. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, police are working on several multi-vehicle accidents in the area, resulting from a crash that […]
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. In an updated statement Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said 85 vehicles were involved...
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
Fox 32 Chicago

Algonquin man charged with leaving scene of I-90 crash

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A man was arrested for causing a three-car crash on Interstate 90 and leaving the scene Monday afternoon in Chicago's northwest suburbs. Adiel Jaime, 55, was allegedly driving a Chevrolet Silverado on I-90 near milepost 66 around 4:14 p.m. when he made an improper lane change causing a white Ford to crash into a blue Chevrolet, according to Illinois State Police.
ALGONQUIN, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man hit 2 Iowa State Police cars, injured trooper, police say

A 22-year-old Geneva, Ill., driver faces multiple felony charges after Iowa State Police allege he intentionally struck two Iowa State Patrol cars early Friday. Joseph Henry-Trzynka faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and assault on persons in certain occupations; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled substance – marijuana, first offense, and interference […]
GENEVA, IL
nbc15.com

One dead in Jefferson Co. crash

TOWN OF JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) – One person is dead following a Wednesday morning crash in the Town of Jefferson, the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver, whose name has not been released, was heading west on State Hwy. 12 around 7:40 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle. The driver crossed into eastbound lanes where an oncoming truck swerved to avoid the vehicle, but the vehicles ended up colliding.
JEFFERSON, WI
CBS 58

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in town of Jefferson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a driver was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Semi truck overturns near roundabout outside of McFarland

MCFARLAND, Wis. -- No one was injured Thursday when a semi truck slid off of Highway N outside of McFarland, but debris from the overturned truck prompted lane closures in the area. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on the highway, just over I-39/90. While there...
MCFARLAND, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Residents escape Freeport apartment fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — No one was hurt Thursday after a fire broke out at a Freeport apartment complex. Firefighters worked for about 4 hours to extinguish the blaze at the tri-plex house on South Blackhawk Avenue. Officials said the fire started around 10 a.m. Damages to the building were estimated at over $70,000 and […]
FREEPORT, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Delavan Dairy Queen armed robbery caught on cam, robber sought

DELAVAN, Wis. - Town of Delavan police are looking for a robber who stole money from a Dairy Queen on Highway 50 on Friday, Jan. 13. Police responded to a Dairy Queen around 9 p.m. after receiving a call of an armed robbery. Officers were on the scene within two minutes, but the robber had already run on foot.
DELAVAN, WI
wlip.com

Twin Lakes Man Charged in January 2022 Fatal Crash in Lake County

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Charges have been filed against a Twin Lakes, Wisconsin man after a nearly year long investigation into a fatal Round Lake Beach crash. The two vehicle incident took place back on January 25th of 2022 at the intersection of Route 83 and Lexington Drive. Killed in the crash were 41-year-old Epifanio Camarena and his 5-year-old son Jesus. Five others were hospitalized. Officials now say the driver of the offending vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Adam Peregrin, was under the influence when his car crossed the centerline of Route 83 and caused the wreck. Peregrin now faces two counts of reckless homicide, six counts of aggravated DUI causing multiple fatalities, and nine counts of aggravated DUI. Bond was set at 1-million-dollars, with an initial court date set for next Thursday.
TWIN LAKES, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD arrest man for 8th alleged OWI offense

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department issued an 8th OWI offense to a man who allegedly sped away from police during a traffic stop. Shortly after midnight, an officer saw a vehicle driving at what was described as an unreasonable speed in a residential area. The officer pulled the vehicle over, but the driver later fled and traveled four more blocks before the officer conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy