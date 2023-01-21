Driver killed in head on collision in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on collision in Belvidere Saturday morning.

Crews were called to Route 76, near the Boone County Highway Department building, around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

They found two vehicles that had been in a head on collision when they arrived. The driver of the northbound vehicle and crossed over the southbound lane and struck the other vehicle. The southbound driver was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the northbound vehicle walked away from the wreck with no injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

