McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Washington Examiner
Schumer dares House GOP to introduce debt ceiling bill: 'Republicans say they want spending cuts'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dared House Republicans to bring forward a bill that details the spending cuts the party wants in exchange for raising the debt limit as the new GOP majority barrels toward a debt ceiling stalemate with the Senate and the White House. In a floor...
Pence complicates GOP's classified documents messaging
The discovery of classified documents at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home has thrown yet another wrench in a bizarre saga that has now ensnared three of the top candidates for president in 2024. Why it matters: Politically, this makes things a lot more complicated for the Republicans eager...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Jimmy Kimmel Spots ‘Crazy Thing’ About Trump’s Off-The-Rails Eulogy Speech
"That person was our president," the exasperated late-night host exclaimed.
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Donald Trump ends another legal challenge to N.Y. attorney general probe
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president.
National Archives misses deadline to give House info on Biden's classified docs
National Archives did not meet the Tuesday deadline to turn over requested materials to the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability for its investigation into classified documents found in President Biden's home and former office. Driving the news: "The National Archives has not produced the requested documents to the Committee...
Kevin McCarthy's math problem
Negotiations to raise the country's debt ceiling will likely put Republicans in a vise, torn among competing conservative pressures, the inevitable need to work with Democrats and the realities of basic budgetary math. The big picture: Fiscal conservatives want to balance the federal budget. Former President Trump has warned his...
Pence documents put House Oversight between a rock and a hard place
The discovery of classified documents at former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home is forcing the House Oversight Committee to choose between less than ideal options. Why it matters: House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) can either investigate a fellow Republican with the same vigor that he's probing President Biden for classified documents, or downplay what could be a similar situation with Pence.
Jeffries says GOP has “double standard” on committees assignments
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) nominated Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) to the Intelligence Committee in a letter to House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Saturday first obtained by Punchbowl News. Why it matters: McCarthy has said he will deny Schiff's and Swalwell's nominations to...
GOP opposition to kicking Dems off committees grows
Another member of the House Republican conference, Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.), said Tuesday she opposes Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) plan to strip committee assignments from several House Democrats. Why it matters: Her comments put an expected vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) off the Foreign Affairs Committee in...
What to know about classified documents after high-profile discoveries
Revelations over classified documents discovered from when President Biden was vice president have raised fresh questions over government records and how they should be handled. The big picture: Two special counsels investigating both former President Trump and Biden over the handling of records — plus former Vice President Mike Pence's...
Biden's new tax hammer
President Biden will deliver a major economic speech this week spotlighting fringe economic proposals championed by House Republicans — including a controversial bill to abolish the IRS and replace it with a 30% national sales tax. Why it matters: With a divided Congress, the political battle over the economy...
McCarthy says Santos will be removed if probe finds he broke law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds he broke the law. Why it matters: It's the closest McCarthy has come to outlining potential consequences for the Long Island freshman amid a battery of investigations into revelations he fabricated huge swaths of his resume.
Scoop: Congress comes for D.C. crime laws
House Republicans are ushering in a new era of intervention in local D.C. affairs, and their first target is the city's handling of crime.What I’m hearing: Wielding the authority that Congress has final say over the capital city, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) is leading the charge with a bill that would block the D.C. Council’s attempts to lessen penalties for some violent crimes.Why it matters: Even if Clyde’s bill is unlikely to succeed — it would need to pass the Democratic Senate and gain President Biden’s signature — Republicans hope to drum up attention against the District with headlines and...
Here comes the "most exciting committee" in Congress
House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) is excited about the additions of firebrand Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar and Lauren Boebert, telling Axios "it's probably the most exciting committee" in congressional history. Why it matters: Comer admitted in an interview on Friday, before the revelation of classified documents at...
